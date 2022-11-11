Your Wardrobe Wants These Stylish, Comfortable, Washable Shoes

Rothy's is redefining the future of footwear with work-appropriate shoes with incredible sneaker-level comfort.
Classic Hollywood star Steve McQueen, well-known for his lead role in the 1968 thriller Bullitt, was an icon who embodied cool from head to toe. McQueen's aesthetic on and off screen served as a muse for Rothy's newest designs. Named after the street where Rothy's is based (Montgomery Street in San Francisco) this shoe pays honor to the city the brand calls home. The Monty (for short) draws on quintessential McQueen looks and takes notes from traditional footwear –but adds a contemporary twist. The Monty is knit with a blend of premium merino wool and Rothy's signature thread made from recycled plastic bottles. The result is versatile, comfortable footwear that is simultaneously unexpected and familiar. All of Rothy's footwear exudes the same cool-and-casual attitude that'll last season after season. (They'd look especially at home heel- and toe-ing the pedals of a '68 Mustang fastback...) Check out our picks to get or give this holiday season.
Inspired by the 1960s action film Bullitt, The Monty in dark brown is a nod to heritage brown footwear but reimagined for the hybrid work approach of the future. Crafted for sneaker-level comfort in a versatile silhouette, this shoe will be your new go-to.
The Monty's Timber Brown colorway is purpose-built to complement your favorite pair of chinos or jeans. Equally versatile is the contoured footbed, which delivers comfort and flexibility for a day in the office or out on the town.
The RS01 Sneaker, available in 11 colorways, takes comfort to a new level of style. It's supremely durable too and can be thrown in the wash after a day of adventure.
Rothy's take on this classic design results in the most comfortable driving loafer yet, thanks to dual-density insoles and subtle herringbone detailing to elevate any outfit. Your feet will thank you after a day on – or off – the road.
The Rothy's RS01 is as easy to maintain as it is handsome – just toss your pair into the washing machine for a carefree tidy-up. Crafted with cozy merino wool and a terry-lined tongue for an optimal fit, this one is probably your new favorite.