Tablets sit in kind of a weird middle ground. They're bigger than smartphones with most of the same capabilities, and they're smaller than laptops with not quite the same computing power.

But a dedicated non-phone device for browsing the web, doing art, or sharing with the kids still has a place in the digital ecosystem -- the trick is just figuring out exactly what you want it for. Do you just want a bigger screen to browse the web, stream movies or use as a e-reader? Or do you need a tablet that comes with a stylus that allows you to illustrate, take notes or sign documents?

After you know want to use the tablet for, you then need to decide what type of tablet you want to buy — aka what ecosystem do you want to live in. For example, do you want a tablet that works seamlessly with your other other Apple or Samsung devices?

Finally, then you need to decide how much you're willing to spend as well as how small or large of a tablet you want to buy — these two factors go hand-in-hand. You might also need to consider that most tablets don't come with a lot of accessories, such as a case, keyboard, mouse or even stylus; so you might to plan on spending extra for those.

iPad (2020)

best tablets 2021
Best All-Around

Apple's seamless blend of hardware and software make its iPads the best tablets for your money. The 10.2-inch iPad (also referred to as the iPad 8 or the eighth-generation iPad) is Apple's entry-level option and it's also our pick for the best tablet for most people. It's got a beautiful display, a long battery life, a powerful processor — specifically, its powered by Apple's A12 Bionic processor, which is the same chip that's used in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR — and runs iPadOS, same as Apple's higher-end tablets. It also supports the Apple Pencil (first-generation) if you want to explore stylus support without paying for an iPad Pro. It's available in either Wi-Fi only or LTE models, and you have the choice of either 32GB or 128GB storage options.

Price: $329+

iPad Pro (2020)

best tablets 2021
Best Upgrade

The iPad Pro is the most advanced (and expensive) tablet that Apple makes. It's primarily designed for creative professionals in mind, and many of its unique features cater specifically to artists, but it's across-the-board upgrades in display and processing power make it a good upgrade pick even for the non-artistically-inclined. It's available in two different model, 11-inch and 12.9-inch, which are identical except for their display sizes. The iPad Pro's display has a 120Hz refresh rate that will help you draw and illustrate more accurately with Apple Pencil (the iPad Air's display maxes out at 60Hz). Second, it has a dual-camera system and a LiDAR sensor, which helps the iPad Pro shoot improved low-light photos and have enhanced AR capabilities. And third, it has a similar front-facing system as the latest iPhones, meaning you can unlock the device via Face ID.

Price: $799+ (11-inch); $999 (12.9-inch)

Amazon Fire HD 8

best tablets 2021
Best Budget

The Fire HD 8 is our pick for the best tablet under $100. It's slightly bigger and more expensive version Amazon's Fire 7, but it's also better in a lot a key areas. It has higher-resolution HD display, a larger battery and, yes, a longer battery life. The other big difference is that the speakers are infinitely better on the Fire HD 8. Instead of Fire 7's single rear-firing speaker, the Fire HD 8 has a stereo speaker setup that also supports Dolby Atmos — movies and music are going to sound way better, especially if you don't use headphones. It's an excellent spare tablet, or one for the kids.

Price: $89.99 $64.99

iPad Air (2020)

best tablets 2021
Apple radically redesigned the iPad Air for the first time in 2020, and made it very similar to the high-end iPad Pro. In fact, it looks and feels nearly identical to the 11-inch iPad Pro, although the iPad Air only comes in a 10.9-inch model and has slightly larger bezels than the aforementioned iPad Pro. The differences lie mainly in the display and camera systems, as the iPad Air has lacks the high-refresh rate display (maxing out at 60Hz) and has a single-lens rear camera. It also has Touch ID integrated into the side power button, and doesn't support Face ID. Effectively, the iPad Air is a great tablet for whoever wants the high-end look and feel of the iPad Pro, but doesn't need some of its more unique features and wants to save some money buy avoiding them.

Price: $599+

iPad mini (2020)

best tablets 2021
The iPad mini is basically a smaller and slightly-more expensive version of the 10.2-inch,. entry-level iPad. It has a 7.9-inch display — which isn't that much bigger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max's 6.7-inch display — and is powered by the same A12 processor. It has a traditional form factor with large bezels and a dedicated Home button, and it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. Other than size, the biggest difference between the 10.2-inch iPad is that the iPad mini comes with more base storage (64GB vs the iPad's 32GB). In the end, however, the iPad mini boils down to size. If you want the smallest entry-level iPad that Apple offers, this is the one to get.

Price: $399+

Amazon Fire 7

best tablets 2021
Amazon makes some of the best budget tablets that you can buy, and the Fire 7 is the cheapest it makes — it costs less than $50. It gets its name from its 7-inch display, but when compared to Amazon's more expensive tablets, it really comes down to hardware. The Fire 7 is very similar to the Fire HD 8, but is just a little bit smaller and lacks that same HD display. Other than that, it has pretty much all the same capabilities. You can use it to stream shows or music, or use it as an e-reader. If you have a Fire TV, you can also use the Fire as a remote control.

Price: $49.99 $39.99

Amazon Fire HD 10

best tablets 2021
The Fire HD 10 is the most advanced tablet that Amazon currently makes and yet it still costs under $150. It has a 10-inch display, as indicated by its name, which also makes it Amazon's biggest current tablet. It has a slightly bigger, brighter and better display than the Fire HD 8, and it also has a significantly better battery life — its nearly 14-hour battery life blows the 9-hour battery life of the Fire HD 8 out of the water. Other than that, Amazon's two "HD" tablets are very similar.

Price: $149.99 $109.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

best tablets 2021
The Galaxy Tab S7+ is Samsung's high-end tablet that's really designed to go toe-to-toe with Apple's iPad Pro line. It has a beautiful 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a wonderful-sounding speaker speaker that supports Dolby Atmos, and a high-end dual rear-camera system. Samsung includes its stylus, the S Pen, in the box and at no extra cost. If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and you're looking for a high-end tablet that will fit into the same suite of apps Samsung services.

Price: $849.99 $742.52+

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

best tablets 2021
Released in late 2020, the Galaxy Tab A7 is one of Samsung's newest tablets. It's also designed as essentially a more entry-level alternative to the Galaxy Tab S7+. It has a less powerful Snapdragon 6622 processor, a smaller (10.4-inch) display doesn't get nearly as bright, and a single rear-camera system. The other big tradeoff is that the Galaxy Tab A7 does not support the S Pen, so you shouldn't get this if you want to use a stylus to take notes or draw.

Price: $229.99 $74.99+

