Good News, Small Phone Fans: The First-Gen iPhone SE Supports iOS 15

Every new iOS comes with a culling. As the software advances, a few older iPhones are inevitably left behind as Apple declines to support them with the latest and greatest iPhone operating system. Today, at the keynote for its 2021 World Wide Developer's Conference, Apple announced the newest version the iPhone operating system, iOS 15. Small phone fans, clutching aging four-inch first-generation iPhone SEs, were left with one question: Does the 2016 iPhone SE support iOS 15?

Good news, it does.

Originally released in 2016, the first generation iPhone SE is the last remaining iPhone to have the squarish, compact, Home-button design of the iPhone 5 generation. At 5 years old, it's showing its age, and maturing into what Apple considers a "vintage" product.

Nevertheless, Apple's official iOS 15 site lists the tiny tank among devices that will get iOS 15. And it's not even the oldest one. The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, released in 2015, are also included. Here's the full list:

iPhone 12



iPhone 12 mini



iPhone 12 Pro



iPhone 12 Pro Max



iPhone 11



iPhone 11 Pro



iPhone 11 Pro Max



iPhone XS



iPhone XS Max



iPhone XR



iPhone X



iPhone 8



iPhone 8 Plus



iPhone 7



iPhone 7 Plus



iPhone 6s



iPhone 6s Plus



iPhone SE (1st generation)



iPhone SE (2nd generation)



iPod touch (7th generation)



While this is good news for anyone desperate to keep using their tiny phone, there is a bit of a caveat: older phones that support new operating systems don't always do it well. But the iPhone SE did a pretty good job handling iOS 14, so there's hope that iOS won't be a performance nightmare.



