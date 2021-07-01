Windows 11 Is Coming: Here's What You Need to Know

Microsoft has officially announced Windows 11, the next major software update that will be coming to all compatible PCs later this year. It's a big deal because it's promising a ton of new features, including an all-new layout (that actually looks very similar to a Mac), the ability to run Android apps on your PC, and an all-around better gaming experience. Also, Windows 11 is going to be free.

What are the best new features of Windows 11?

One of the most notable changes with Windows 11 is how it looks. The Start menu is no longer in the bottom-left corner of your screen, but it the center. The Taskbar is now centered at the bottom of the screen, making it look similar to the Dock on a Mac, and it has a cleaner look (no more Live Tiles). You'll be able to access your personalized Widgets directly from the Taskbar, too.

As far as features, there are a lot. You'll be able to install and run Android apps natively on Windows 11. The gaming experience will be all-around better thanks to a new Xbox app support for features for on Xbox consoles, such as Auto HDR and DirectStorage, which should make games look better and load faster. And Microsoft Teams is going to be more easily accessible (directly from the Taskbar) and integrated into more apps.

When is Windows 11 going to be released?

Microsoft hasn't given us an exact release date for Windows 11 just yet, but some leaked press images indicated that the release date is October 20. Microsoft's official webpage says "coming later this year."

If you're chomping at the bit and want to get an early access to Windows 11, and you're a member of the Windows Insider Program, you can download the Insider Preview build right now. The public beta for all other people is expected to arrive sometime in July (this month).

Will my computer be able to run Windows 11?

If your PC is already running Windows 10, there's a pretty good chance that it will be compatible with Windows 11. But to be sure, you can download the PC Health Check app right now and it will be able to tell you if your specific machine will be compatible. Once compatible, you'll be able to download Windows 11 for free when it's available later this year.

You can check the minimum requirements needed for a device to run Windows 11 on Microsoft's website, here.

