Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Shopping For An Apple Watch? These Are the Best Deals

We've rounded up the latest deals on all the Apple Watch models, from the Series 7 to the Series 3, that are running right now.

By Tucker Bowe
apple watch series 6
Tucker Bowe

Apple just announced its latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 (you can preorder it on Friday, October 8, with availability beginning October 15), and stopped selling last year's Series 6.

Apple currently sells three different models of Apple Watch:

    Apple doesn't actively sell the Series 4, Series 5 or Series 6 but you can occasionally find good deals on these from Amazon or elsewhere, and they are worth considering because Apple still supports them via software updates. The only Apple Watch models that don't get the latest watchOS updates are the Series 1 and Series 2 — so don't buy them!

    Below, you'll find the latest deals on all the Apple Watch models — as well as info as to what makes each model different. We regularly update this post to keep you up to date with the latest deals.

    Best Apple Watch Deals

    • Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) on Amazon — Save $50
    • Apple Watch Series 6 (cellular, 40mm) on Amazon — Save $100

    Best Deals on Apple Watch Accessories

    • Apple Magnetic Charging Cable on Amazon — Save $5
    • Apple Watch Sport Loop Band (40mm) on Amazon — Save $6
    • Belkin Travel Stand Charger on Amazon — SAVE $7
    • Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable on Amazon — SAVE $5
    Sport Loop band (40mm) on Amazon SAVE $6
    Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 2K on AmazonSAVE $5
    Belkin iPhone Charging Dock + Apple Watch Charging Stand on Amazon SAVE $19

