Shopping For An Apple Watch? These Are the Best Deals

Apple just announced its latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 (you can preorder it on Friday, October 8, with availability beginning October 15), and stopped selling last year's Series 6.

Apple currently sells three different models of Apple Watch:

Apple doesn't actively sell the Series 4, Series 5 or Series 6 but you can occasionally find good deals on these from Amazon or elsewhere, and they are worth considering because Apple still supports them via software updates. The only Apple Watch models that don't get the latest watchOS updates are the Series 1 and Series 2 — so don't buy them!

Below, you'll find the latest deals on all the Apple Watch models — as well as info as to what makes each model different. We regularly update this post to keep you up to date with the latest deals.

Best Apple Watch Deals

• Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) on Amazon — Save $50

• Apple Watch Series 6 (cellular, 40mm) on Amazon — Save $100

Best Deals on Apple Watch Accessories

• Apple Magnetic Charging Cable on Amazon — Save $5

• Apple Watch Sport Loop Band (40mm) on Amazon — Save $6

• Belkin Travel Stand Charger on Amazon — SAVE $7

• Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable on Amazon — SAVE $5

• Sport Loop band (40mm) on Amazon — SAVE $6

• Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 2K on Amazon — SAVE $5

• Belkin iPhone Charging Dock + Apple Watch Charging Stand on Amazon — SAVE $19



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io