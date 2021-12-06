Apple Watch Series 8: What We Know So Far

Apple only announced one new smartwatch this fall, the Apple Watch Series 7, which was a bit of a surprise as most expected to also get an updated Apple Watch SE. While that might've bit a little bit of a letdown at the time, the good news is that 2022 looks set to be the biggest year yet for the Apple Watch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, the Cupertino giant is working on not two but three new Apple Watch models.

The three rumored Apple Watch models include

a new flagship (the Series 8)

an updated version of the SE

all-new rugged Apple Watch that's designed for serious athletes

There isn't a lot of details out there about each of these potential new Apple Watch models quite yet, but it's expected that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and next-gen SE will adopt the larger display and more-curved design of the Series 7. To keep the price down on the new SE, Apple will again likely omit some fancy features like the always-on display and some higher-end (like the electrical heart and a blood oxygen) sensors.

As for the all-new ruggedized Apple Watch, Gurman suggests that it could have the flat-edged design that was heavily rumored to be given to the Series 7 before it was announced. This same flat-edged design was given to the latest iPhone 13 models to make them more durable, and Apple could be set to do the same thing with a sport-focused Apple Watch. It's also likely that this new Apple Watch will have a thicker case to make it more resistant to dings, scratches and other potential mishaps.

As for when these new Apple Watch models could be announced, it's likely we'll have to wait until next September (when Apple traditionally announced its new Apple Watch models).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io