How to Make Sure Your Apple Watch Series 7 Is Charging As Fast as Possible

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a couple key features that separate it from all of Apple's previous smartwatches. It has the biggest and most beautiful display. It's more rugged, thanks to a new crack-resistant glass. And it can charge 33-percent faster, so its battery can go from 0-to-80-percent in just 45 minutes.

However, in terms of the Apple Watch Series 7's new fast charging abilities, there are a couple important caveats. The reason the Series is able to charge faster is due to its new charging architecture, which is built right into the smartwatch, as well as the new charging cable-and-puck ($29) that comes with the Series 7.

The third piece of the puzzle is a USB-C wall adapter that are 5-watts or higher and supports Power Delivery (PD). This is important because the Series 7 doesn't ship with any wall adapter in the box, so you'll want to buy one (if you don't have one already) that's powerful enough to fast charge it. The minimum wall adapter that Apple sells that will deliver these fast charging speeds to the Series 7 is the 20-watt USB-C wall adapter ($20).



Without one of these pieces — the Series 7, a new charging puck and USB-C wall adapter — the Series 7 won't fast charge to it's true potential.

Will my old charging puck fast charge the Series 7?

No.

You need the new USB-C charging cable that comes with the Apple Watch Series 7. You can also buy this USB-C charging cable-and-puck ($29) separately from Apple. The last option is to buy a recently-released charger that has been optimized to fast charge the Series 7, but there really aren't many of those yet.

Are there any third-party USB-C wall adapters that are capable of these fast charging speeds?

Yes, many.

In the past two years, Apple has stopped shipping many of its products (including iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods) with the required all adapter to charge them; it's part of an environmental initiative to fight climate charge. This has sparked a thriving ecosystem of manufacturers of third-party USB-C chargers: you can check out the best options, here.

But my old charging puck will still charge the Series 7, right?

Yes.

Your old Apple Watch puck will still charge the Series 7 and it'll charge it at the same speed that it's able to charge the Series 6, which is 33-percent slower than what the Series is capable of.





Will third-party 3-in-1 chargers fast charge my Series 7?

Probably not.

If your 3-in-1 charger was released before the Series 7 was released (September 2021), then it will most likely not support the fast charging speeds for the smartwatch. The reason is that most of these 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 charging systems, like the Belkin Boost Charge ($150), only deliver 5-watts of power to the Apple Watch puck, which is not enough.

Will Apple's MagSafe Duo charge the Series 7 at its fastest speed?

No.

The MagSafe Duo ($129) is Apple's innovative and foldable wireless charger for the iPhone (12 or later) and Apple Watch. However, its Apple Watch charging puck only is able to deliver 5-watts of power, which is not enough to fast charge the Series 7. Apple is likely going to have to come out with an updated MagSafe Duo to support these fast charging speeds, but it's not here yet.

In fact, at the time of writing this, most of the Apple Watch chargers that Apple sells don't support the Series 7's new fast charging capabilities.

