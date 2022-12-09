5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

It was a surprisingly eventful week on the gadget front. There were rumors that Nothing's smartphone is going to finally come to the U.S. If you search for something in Google Search on desktop, the results now continuously scroll. Gear Patrol published a deep dive (literally) on the Apple Watch Ultra. And Apple Music got a new karaoke feature.



There were quite a few new gadgets announced this week, as well. Here's what you need to know.





Dyson Zone

The Dyson Zone is the company's first-ever wearable. They're wireless noise-canceling headphones that look traditional enough, but they actually can purify the air breathe via an attachable visor. The Zone was announced last April, but Dyson left out some key details including price and availability — but they released that information this week. The Dyson Zone will cost an eye-watering $949 and they'll be released in March 2023.

Price: $949

Symfonisk Floor Lamp Speaker

The Symfonisk Floor Lamp Speaker is the newest addition to Ikea and Sonos's collaborative line. It's essentially a Sonos One SL speaker (no built-in voice assistant) that's disguised as a floor lamp. It stands about three feet tall and comes with a bamboo shade, which you'll be able to swap with a number of other lamp shades that Ikea sells. It's essentially a taller version of the existing Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker . It'll be available in January 2023.

Price: $260



iFi Go Link

The iFi Go Link is the company's newest portable DAC/amplifier that you can use to connect your wired headphones to your smartphone, tablet or computer. It connects via USB-C, but don't worry iPhone users as iFi includes a Lightning adapter (as well as a USB-C to USB-A adapter) right in the box. The Go Link has a built-in 32-bit ES9219 Sabre DAC and supports high-resolution audio files up to 32-bit/384kHz. It's also pretty darn affordable.

Price: $59

Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand

Satechi announced a new hybrid device that's both a portable battery pack and a wireless charger. It has a 10,000mAh battery capacity, which is enough to charge most smartphones several times over. It has a neat foldable design that transforms into a magnetic wireless charging stand, but when doing so it also reveals a second Qi-wireless charging spot for AirPods. You can wirelessly charge two devices at the same time, but there's an additional USB-C port that allows you to charge a third device via a wired connection.

Price: $100

Audeze Maxwell

Audeze is well known for its planar magnetic headphones — which compared to traditional headphones with dynamic drivers, are able to deliver high-resolution with extreme distortion — and the Maxwell promises to bring that same sort of sound to a wireless gaming headset. It's designed to work with PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox (although the Xbox model costs an extra $30). They have a detachable boom microphone and built-in Bluetooth, including support for Sony's LDAC audio files, so you can use them as regular wireless headphones when not gaming.

Price: $300 ($330 for Xbox version)

