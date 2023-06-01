The Biggest, Looming Questions About Apple's "Reality Pro"

WWDC 2023 is just around the corner. And the big expectation is that Apple is going to unveil its first wearable headset called the "Reality Pro." Sure, headsets already exist and aren't actually that popular, but Apple's main business is taking a small market and making it big. AirPods were not the first wireless earbuds, and the Apple Watch was not the first smartwatch. The Reality Pro could have just as big an impact on wearable headsets.

Rumors about the Reality Pro headset have been swirling thick and fast, but many of details are still in the dark. Ahead of its announcement, we've rounded up the latest rumors and the biggest looming questions about Reality Pro.

What will the Reality Pro headset look like?

The Reality Pro is expected to be similar in size to a pair of ski goggles. It will have two micro-OLED displays to cover each eye and, according to analyst Ross Young, each display will deliver a 4K picture with 4,000 ppi and up to 5,000 nits of brightness — meaning the Apple Reality Pro will be significantly higher-end than much of its competition. For context, the most recent Meta Quest 2 has a display with 773 ppi and maxes out 100 nits of brightness. The headset will also have a bunch of external cameras to capture that real world and help deliver AR experiences.

What will it actually do?

This is the million dollar question and it's hard to answer. We don't even know if Reality Pro will lean harder towards AR or VR. That said, it's expected to dovetail with iPhones and Macs. For example, there's a good chance you'll be able to use FaceTime and get a more in-person experience with the person you're talking to. It could work with Apple's Fitness app so, during a workout, you feel more like you're on a bike or at a glass. As for AR experiences, it could be used for navigation, overlaying directions on the real world as other AR headsets like Microsoft's Hololens have done.

Will it require controllers?

Evidently not. The most recent rumors suggest that the Reality Pro headset will have advanced sensors as well as internal and external cameras for tracking your eye and hand movements. You'll be able to "click" or select something by simply touching your thumb and index (or middle) finger together. We'll see how well it works.

Will it run on a battery?



Yes. According to Gurman, the Reality Pro will require an external battery pack to work. It will be able the size of Apple's MagSafe portable battery pack for iPhone and have an integrated cable that runs from it and magnetically attaches to the headset. Since the battery won't be directly attached to the headset, it won't weigh it down and hopefully, the headset will be comfortable to wear.

There hasn't been much information regarding the actual battery life, however.



How much will it cost?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's first AR/VR headset will cost in the region of $3,000. It's going to be expensive, and that's because it's expensive to make. Each headset, just in terms of materials, will is rumored to cost Apple around $1,500.

When will it be available?

The Reality Pro will be announced at WWDC, however it's expected to be made available until later in the year. There's a chance that it'll go on sale to the masses in the fall when Apple reveals the iPhone 15, but it also could be later than that. Think before the holidays.