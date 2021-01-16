Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Apple's HomePods Make a Sneaky Good Surround Sound System

You can use two HomePods and a Apple TV 4K to create a Dolby Atmos home theater system. Here's how it works.

By Tucker Bowe
apple homepod surround
Tucker Bowe

Apple finally created a smaller and more affordable smart speaker, the HomePod mini ($99) — and it's impressive. I've been testing two HomePod minis over the last several days, and it's easily my pick for the best-sounding and best-looking miniature smart speakers. But slipping under the radar are some updates to the original HomePod, including the ability to create the ultimate Apple surround-sound system.

Alongside the launch of the HomePod mini, Apple gave the original HomePod Home Cinema mode that lets you set one or two HomePods (paired in stereo) as the default speakers for your Apple TV. And secondly, Apple has given the HomePod support for Dolby Atmos, even all by its lonesome.

HomePod
apple.com
$299.00
SHOP NOW

Dolby Atmos capability is a crucial element of a modern home theater system which creates virtual channels that trick your ears into thinking that sound is coming from all around you — left, right and above — instead of just right in front of you. To watch movies or shows that support Dolby Atmos, you need to have a smart TV that supports Dolby Atmos or you can use a streaming stick that supports Dolby Atmos, like an Apple TV 4K or a Fire TV Stick 4K. In the case of HomePod, you don't need a TV that supports Atmos because the Apple TV 4K can play Dolby Atmos audio over AirPlay 2.

(A quick point of clarification: If you have an older TV that doesn't support Dolby Atmos, you can buy a streaming device that supports Dolby Atmos. You then connect that streaming device directly to your Dolby Atmos soundbar or AV receiver via "HDMI In" and then connect the sound bar/AVR via "HDMI Out" to your TV. But there's a catch because some Dolby Atmos soundbars, like the Sonos Arc, don't support an “HDMI Input” port and therefore can't play Atmos content on older TVs. So before buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar, be sure to make sure it will work with the setup you currently have.)

Apple TV 4K
apple.com
$199.00
SHOP NOW

The result is incredible. The HomePod is by far and away the best sounding smart speaker you can buy. Apple's acoustics team engineered the hell out of the HomePod, packing it with special technologies (like beam-forming) that make it sound exceptional for the space it's in. And when you pair two together and give them support Dolby Atmos, it just puts everything over the top.

How to setup your Apple Atmos system

It's actually pretty easy to setup an Atmos system with one or two HomePods and an Apple TV 4K. Here are the steps:

  1. Make sure your iPhone (which you're using to set up the system), HomePod(s) and Apple TV 4K are all running the latest software. (It should be iOS 14.2, tvOS 14.2 and HomePodOS 14.2, respectively.)
  2. In the room where you have your TV and Apple TV 4K setup, place your HomePod. If you have one HomePod place it centrally (where a soundbar should be). If you have two HomePods, place on either side of your TV.
  3. Open the Home app on your iPhone and make sure your HomePod(s) is in the same "Room" as your Apple TV 4K. If you have two HomePods, you can then configure them in a stereo pair.
  4. Turn on your Apple TV 4K. You should see a message asking you if use the HomePod as your TV Speakers.
  5. Select Use as TV Speakers to turn on home theater audio.

    There's a catch: It only works with your Apple TV.

    As good as Apple's ultimate Dolby Atmos system is, it might not be for you. The biggest issue is that it relies completely on the Apple TV 4K to work and if you change inputs — say if you decide you want to play Xbox or PlayStation, or you want to want cable — the sound won't come out of the HomePod(s). So the only reason to build out a Atmos system with owe or two HomePods and an Apple TV 4K is if you never really plan on switching inputs, or are willing to have an extra speaker like a soundbar for other uses. You have to be all-in on Apple, which probably isn't realistic for a lot of people.

    Related Stories
    The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars of 2021 (So Far)
    The Complete Sonos Buying Guide

    The other thing that I wish Apple would do would be to enable you to designate two HomePod mini speakers as rear-channels so you're able to get true immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Sonos allows you to do this with two One (or Play:1) or two Five (or Play:5) speakers when paired with its Sonos Arc, and it seems like a missed opportunity for Apple. Of course, since Apple rolled out the Atmos update to Home speakers two year after their release, there's still hope we'll get more software updates down the road. (If you're wondering, the HomePod mini doesn't currently support Dolby Atmos.)

    As for cost, the price to build the ultimate Apple Dolby Atmos system isn't astronomical. You should buy two HomePods (even if one is enough for Atmos), which Apple is now selling for $299 a pop (but you can occasionally buy from Best Buy or Amazon for as little as $199 each), and an Apple TV 4K which costs $179. That's a grand total of $747 if you buy the HomePods at full price or as little as $547 if you get a deal. It's an investment, of course, but one that will save you the price of a new TV, and that is even lower if you already have a HomePod.

    For context, most Dolby Atmos soundbars and home theater systems run between $500 and $1,200. Those, of course, need a new TV that supports Dolby Atmos too. It may not be the perfect alternative for everyone, but if it fits the bill for you, it's a terrific deal.

    LEARN MORE

    Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

    Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
    Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
    Dyson dyson.com
    $480 $550

    $70 OFF (13%)

    The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

    UA Sportsmask
    UA Sportsmask
    $20 $30

    $10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

    If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

    Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
    Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
    $5,521 $6,495

    $974 OFF (15%)

    Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

    READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

    Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
    Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
    $34 $45

    $11 OFF (24%)

    Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

    Mirror The Mirror
    Mirror The Mirror
    $1,145 $1,495

    $350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

    When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

    Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
    Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
    $2 $6

    $4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%) 

    If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST TV'S OF CES 2021

    Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
    Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
    $22 $30

    $8 OFF (27%)

    Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

    Nike Killshot OG SP
    Nike Killshot OG SP
    $45 $90

    $45 OFF (50%)

    The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 50 bucks.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

    Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
    Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
    $62 $138

    $76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

    Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

    READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

    Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
    Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
    $125 $139

    $14 OFF (10%)

    These cotton percale sheets boast a  270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

    L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
    L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
    $179 $269

    $90 OFF (33%)

    Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

    READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

    Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
    Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
    $319 $399

    $80 OFF (20%)

    Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

    Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
    Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
    $126 $180

    $54 OFF (30%)

    Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

    Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
    Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
    $40 $55

    $15 OFF (27%)

    This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

    READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

    Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
    Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
    $78 $120

    $42 OFF (35%)

    The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

    READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

    Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
    Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
    $27 $48

    $21 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (43%) 

    This humble watch cap from Todd Snyder is made and designed in Japan using traditional and modern manufacturing techniques, guaranteeing you get the quality you expect. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

    J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
    J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
    $28 $98

    $70 OFF W/ CODE EPIC (71%)

    If you want to stay cozy but are tired of sweatpants, flannel-lined pants are the move. The warmth of flannel and the style of a chino combine like marshmallows and hot chocolate. 

    READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE RELEASES THIS WEEK

    Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
    Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
    $159 $240

    $81 OFF (34%)

    This modern folding knife is a take on the classic gentleman's knife built with a carbon fiber handle and sheepsfoot blade. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES OF JANUARY 2021

    Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
    Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
    $248 $350

    $102 OFF (29%)

    Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

    Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
    Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
    $249 $945

    $696 OFF (74%)

    An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions. 

    READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

    Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
    Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
    $50 $134

    $84 OFF (62%)

    This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF THE LAST YEAR

    Chaco Z/Cloud
    Chaco Z/Cloud
    $88 $110

    $22 OFF (20%)

    Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

    AeroGarden Harvest
    AeroGarden Harvest
    $100 $150

    $50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

    Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

    READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

    Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
    Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
    gearpatrol.me
    $30 $50

    $20 OFF (40%)

    Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Audio
    Yes, You Should Still Be Buying CDs, Here’s Why
    The Best Headphones and Earbuds of CES 2021
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Integrated Amplifiers Are the Future of Hi-Fi
    Bose's Wireless Earbuds Have a Complete Redesign
    The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars of 2021 (So Far)
    The 10 Best Audio Products of 2020
    Dolby's Quest to Make Atmos the New Stereo Sound
    This Is What the Rings on Headphone Plugs Are For
    12 of the Best Audio and Hi-Fi Products of 2020
    How to Use Two HomePod Minis As Computer Speakers