Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Why a Beloved Audio Company Is Changing Its Tune on Speaker Design

The Q Active 200, the first Q Acoustics active speaker, shows how the audio landscape is shifting.

By Tucker Bowe
q acoustics 200 speaker
Q Acoustics

Every speaker, no matter size or shape or quality or cost, is either passive or active. It either relies on an external amplifier somewhere else in your stereo system, or packs all the hardware it needs to play inside its own body. For 15 years, Q Acoustics has made some of our favorite passive bookshelf speakers, like the affordable 3020i and the well-loved Concept 20, exclusively. But now it's going active with the new Q Active 200. Why?

The popularity of active speakers has grown considerably in the past few years, bringing all sorts of manufacturers along with. Along with Q Acoustic, competitors like KEF and Bowers & Wilkins have also moved to offer new lines of new, active speakers, with amplifiers built directly into their bodies. According to Alex Munro, the Brand Director of Q Acoustics, one big reason for the shift is, essentially, the internet.

Related Stories
What Makes Better Speakers More Expensive?
The Best Active Speakers of 2021

Once upon a time, audio gear was primarily sold by third party distributors who had an interest in stocking individual components to cater to all types of buyers and maintain a variety of merchandise. Now that speaker companies can more easily sell directly to consumers, there's one fewer barrier to making speakers pre-paired with their perfect amp, a design which offers plenty of additional benefits to boot.

It's a level of calibration not possible with passive designs.

Passive speakers, designed as they are to play nicely with various amps, tend to have high and low-end drivers designed to scale their output in unison based on the power coming. Otherwise, different amps might make a given speaker sound top- or bottom-heavy. "The difference in an active speaker is that you have a separate amplifier for each driver and can then set that amplifier gain level to completely suit [a specific] driver, " Munro says. It's a level of calibration that's not possible with passive designs.

What's more, you can synchronize the various internal drivers of an individual speaker much more finely than you ever could otherwise. "If you look at the drivers on a Q Active 200, you've got two drivers in the front of the cabinet and then you've got a subwoofer venting from the rear of the cabinet," Munro explained. "And we delay the sound going to the front of the cabinet so that both arrive at the listener at the same time."

q acoustics 200 speaker
Q Acoustics

With its first pair of active speakers, Q Acoustics is opting for an approach that's significantly different than competitors like the KEF LS50 Wireless, which have been some of the best and most popular active speakers for several years. "KEF took an existing passive speaker — the LS50 — and turned it into an active speaker," Munro says. "We believe that the benefits of active speakers is that you can do much more if you start at zero, so we started with a blank sheet of paper and we selected the method of reproducing the sound, the driver technology and the driver configuration, in order to suit the fact that we had multiple amplifiers inside."

You get versatility, simplicity and compactness for your money.

Additionally the Q Active 200 are different from other active speakers because none of its connections are built into the speaker rears. Instead, the speakers come with a separate hub that houses all the analog connections and beams the audio to each speaker wirelessly to minimize the number of cables running around the room.

q acoustics 200 speaker
Q Acoustics

There are downsides to active speakers though. Primarily that they're expensive. The bottom end starts at around $1,000, where you'll find the KEF LSX. But you get versatility, simplicity and compactness for your money. Active speakers can be connected directly to a turntable (via phono preamp), TV (via optical or HDMI) or even directly to a smartphone (via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth). There's no need for a separate receiver or amplifier.

The Q Active 200 cost $1,999, which is expensive, and they don't even come with the companion speaker stands (Q FS75), which cost $499 for the pair. That brings the total for the Q Active 200 up to $2,500 if you don't skimp; right in line with the competing KEF LS50 Wireless II, which are the second generation version of the famed LS50 Wireless. It may be a bigger purchase than passive options, but it's also all you'll need.

BUY NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
$69 $398

$329 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (83%)

The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad homeandcooksales.com
$100 $225

$125 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
$98 $160

$62 OFF (38%)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS FOR RUNNING

Penfield Melwood Colorblocked Fleece
Penfield Melwood Colorblocked Fleece
$87 $145

$58 OFF (40%)

Colorblocking is in and we love the color combo on this half-zip fleece. Plus you get pockets to keep your hands warm, which isn't a common feature on a fleece like this. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE FLEECE

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$100 $198

$98 OFF (50%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Get started on spring cleaning a little early and organize your home with these HDX Storage Bins. They're tough, stackable, and dang cheap.

READ ABOUT ONE OF OUR FAVORITE NEW STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

READ OUR TAKE ON WHAT RUNNING GEAR IS WORTH THE MONEY

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Boot
Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Boot
$80 $160

$80 OFF (50%)

Perfect for winter, these boots are made with fully waterproof leather and vulcanized rubber, keeping you dry whether you're sloshing through snow on the way to work, doing work in the yard, or going out for a hunt. 

READ HOW TO WINTERIZE YOUR BOOTS

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

Carhartt® Rugged Flex® Relaxed Fit Flannel Fleece-Lined Plaid Shirt
Carhartt® Rugged Flex® Relaxed Fit Flannel Fleece-Lined Plaid Shirt
$45 $60

$15 OFF (25%)

Carhartt is everywhere right now, with good reason. The brand's hardy garments are the epitome of workwear, this shirt jacket included. Flannel speaks for itself, but additional hand pockets and fleece lining round out this wardrobe staple. 

READ ABOUT THE NEW WORKWEAR

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
$2 $6

$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%) 

If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV'S OF CES 2021

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$70 $120

$50 OFF (42%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Audio
AirPods Pro Don’t Fit Your Ears? Get These
The Best Active Speakers of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Tips to Become an Apple Music Power User
How to Get the Best Audio Quality from Spotify
Yes, You Should Still Be Buying CDs, Here’s Why
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
The Best Headphones and Earbuds of CES 2021
Integrated Amplifiers Are the Future of Hi-Fi
Bose's Wireless Earbuds Have a Complete Redesign
The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars of 2021 (So Far)