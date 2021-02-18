Today's Top Stories
Sonos Has Something New Coming: Here's What We Know So Far

Sonos has officially confirmed that its next hardware event will held on March 9. Here's what it might announce.

By Tucker Bowe
speakers
Sonos

Sonos has officially confirmed that its next hardware event will held on March 9. And with an upcoming product announcement comes the obvious question: What are we getting? Here's what we know so far.

It's probably something physically small.

The official invite features a model with a backpack, walking outside, which suggests that the new product most likely will be something small and portable. It's not just the photo though, there are also rumors that indicate Sonos is likely to go in one of two directions.

One option is a small, portable speaker.

The more likely of the two rumors is that Sonos is going to announced a new portable speaker — likely a smaller and cheaper version of the Move. Sonos announced the Move, its first technically portable Bluetooth speaker, back in late 2019 and while it's arguably the best-sounding portable speaker you can buy, its $399 price tag makes it a hard-sell for the masses. It's also quite large; this is a room-to-room portable speaker, not a building-to-building portable speaker.

Like the original Move, the new smaller Sonos speaker would likely have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you could use it outside the home or as multi-room speaker in a larger Sonos system. There's not really anything that suggests pricing for the new smaller Move speaker, but a $199 price point would make it competitive with some of the most popular Bluetooth speakers, like UE Boom 2 and Bose's SoundLink Revolve. An FCC filing of an unnamed device with a wireless charging dock, which was first spotted by The Verge earlier this year, gives credence to this rumor.

There's an outside chance that it's headphones.

The less likely of the two rumors is that Sonos is going to release a premium pair of noise-canceling headphones — think of them as a competitor to the AirPods Max, although Sonos's headphones might not be as expensive as Apple's new cans. These Sonos headphones have been rumored about for what seems like years. Bloomberg first reported that they were in the works back in January of 2019. And the most recent rumors were reported by Protocol, who uncovered a new patent that was awarded to Sonos for a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Sonos has yet to release a pair of headphones and it's unclear exactly how they'd work. They'd likely have built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, similar to company's Move speaker, but it would make sense if they would be able to work as dedicated headphones for anybody with a Sonos home theater. They could support surround sound technologies, like Dolby Atmos, and be a listening option for when the rest of the house is asleep (or working) and you don't want to disturb them.

We'll find out for sure next month.

The Sonos hardware event will take place on March 9 at 4pm EST or 1pm PST.

