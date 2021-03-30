Today's Top Stories
Here's When You'll Catch Your First Glimpse of iOS 15

Apple has officially confirmed that WWDC 2021, its annual developer conference, will take take place on June 7 and run through June 11.

By Tucker Bowe
apple
Courtesy

Get ready, everyone: Apple has officially confirmed that WWDC 2021, its annual developer conference, will start on June 7th — which means we now know with almost absolute certainty when we'll get our first look at what's coming in iOS 15.

WWDC, of course, is typically Apple's big software event, where it announces the major updates and new features that will roll out to iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple TVs and Macs when their next-generation operating systems — including, in this case, the new mobile OS presumably called iOS 15 — go live in the fall. Apple occasionally gives us new hardware, too; in the last few years, Apple has announced the HomePod, the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR all at WWDC.

What kind of software features or hardware announcements are in store? It's too early to tell much. The only clue that Apple has given us is that the official press release includes an image of an emoji Bitmoji Memoji character wearing glasses and looking at a laptop. It's an image that's very reminiscent Apple's Craig Federighi demonstrating last year's MacBooks' instant-wake feature. This could also be a nod to some potential smart glasses that Apple has been rumored to have been working on for seemingly forever.

This WWDC announcement doesn't mean that Apple won't have its traditional spring event; in fact, we're still expecting Apple to have announce new hardware — potentially new iPads, a redesigned iMac and next-generation AirPods — within the next few weeks (sometime in mid-to-late April).

You can read about the latest rumors of what Apple could announce at its spring event, here.

