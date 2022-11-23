The Best Floorstanding Speakers Under $1,000

Floorstanding speakers (also known as "tower" speakers) can be quite intimidating. They are larger and take up more space than bookshelf speakers. Plus, they're typically more expensive. But because they're bigger — and size really does matter when it comes to speakers — they're also just generally better-sounding speakers.

When compared to bookshelf speakers, floorstanding speakers are better at three main things: bass, frequency range and loudness. They're able to deliver deeper bass in thanks to their larger woofer and cabinet — so much so that some argue you don't even need a separate subwoofer if you get tower speakers. They typically have more drivers and therefore deliver a wider range of frequencies; the result is a fuller and more accurate sound. And they're bigger and more power speakers, so they're better able to fill a large room with sound.

A traditional bookshelf speaker is a two-way speaker, meaning it has dedicated drivers for the woofer (on the bottom) and the tweeter (on the top). Floorstanding speakers can come in a wide-variety of designs and configurations. You can get two-way floorstanding speakers, or you can get three-way floorstanding speakers, which adds a mid-range driver for an even fuller and more accurate sound. And there are even four-way floorstanding speakers, which add an additional tweeter at the top.

Floorstanding speakers are best designed for two types of people. First, music lovers and audiophiles because they're able to deliver a richer and louder sound that's more like a live performance. And secondly, home theater enthusiasts because they're able to deliver a more bass-rich and immersive sound; you can even place upward-firing drivers on top of them (called "toppers") when building out your multi-channel system.

Because of their size and quality, floorstanding speakers can be quite expensive; most high-end audio companies have floorstanding speakers as their flagship speakers and they can cost more than most cars (or homes). But you can also get significantly more affordable options. In fact, if you just want to dip your toes into this high-end realm of audio, you can buy an entry-level set of floostanding speakers for less than $1,000.

What to Look For

Number of drivers: Floorstanding speakers come in a wide variety of configurations and designs. Two-way and three-way loudspeakers are the most common, with the latter of which having a dedicated driver for midrange (instead of the woofer handling both the bass and midrange). Generally, the more drivers a speaker has, the wider range of sound it is able to deliver and the better the overall sound quality. (Also, the higher the price.)

Power: When talking about floorstanding speakers, we're talking about passive speakers that need to be connected to a separate amplifier (or receiver). This amplifier needs to be able to deliver enough power (and with the proper sensitivity) to drive the floorstanding speakers as well as potentially the other speakers in your multi-channel setup.

Height: Most floorstanding speakers stand between three and four feet tall, but there are models that are taller than that. The taller speakers are able to create more separation between the drivers, but just as importantly have the midrange and tweeters higher up so that they deliver audio closer to the height of your ears.

Single or pair: You'll likely notice that a lot of floorstanding speakers are sold as singles rather than pairs. The main reason for this is that it makes it easier to replace or upgrade a speaker rather than replacing your entire system. However, it's worth noting because you don't want to get tricked into thinking you are ordering a pair of speakers rather than one. (Or get duped into thinking that a pair of speakers is half as expensive as they really are.)

The Best Floorstanding Speakers Under $1,000

Polk Audio T50

Type: Two-way

Two-way Max Power: 150 watts

150 watts Frequency Range : 38Hz – 24kHz

: 38Hz – 24kHz Height: 36.25 inches (3.02 feet)

The Polk Audio T50 are excellent bang-for-your-buck floorstanding speakers that are designed as part of the company's T-Series of home theater systems. Each speaker has a two-way design with a 1-inch tweeter and a 6.5-inch midrange/woofer, plus they also have two 6.5-inch bass radiators (which as passive and not driven by your amplifier). Additionally, they have furniture-grade MDF cabinets so they'll look good in your home.





Elac Debut 2.0 F5.2



Type: Three-way

Three-way Max Power: 140 watts

140 watts Frequency Range: 42Hz – 35kHz

42Hz – 35kHz Height: 41.06 inches (3.42 feet)

The Debut 2.0 F5.2s are three-way floorstanding speakers that work exactly as a stereo pair or integrated with the rest of Elac's entry-level Debut series. Each speaker has a dedicated tweeter and midrange driver, as well as two bass drivers. They're fairly easy to drive and work with most stereo or AV receivers.

Triangle Borea BR08

Type: Three-way

Three-way Max Power: 150 watts

150 watts Frequency Range: 40Hz – 22kHz

40Hz – 22kHz Height: 40.1 inches (3.34 feet)

Triangle is a well-respected French hi-fi manufacturer and its Borea line of loudspeakers are known for pushing well beyond its price tag. The Borea BR08 is a 3-way floorstanding speaker with a similar soft dome tweeter, a large dedicated midrange driver and twin bass drivers. It's essentially able to deliver a more vibrant and gripping sound than the company's BR03 bookshelf speakers. Available in black, white or walnut finishes.



Klipsch Reference R-600F

Type: Two-way

Two-way Max Power: 100 watts

100 watts Frequency Range: 38Hz – 21kHz

38Hz – 21kHz Height: 40.13 inches (3.34 feet)

Klipsch makes a wide variety of floorstanding speakers and the R-600F are part of its mid-range Reference line. They're very affordable and designed to be integrated in Klipsch's larger multi-channel home theater systems. Each speaker packs Klipsch's signature horn-loaded tweeter and dual 6.5-inch woofers for deep and smooth base.

Q Acoustics 3050i

Type: Two-way

Two-way Max Power: 165 watts

165 watts Frequency Range: 40Hz – 30kHz

40Hz – 30kHz Height: 40.1 inches (3.34 feet)

The Q Acoustics 3050i flirt at the border of our $1,000 price cap (in fact, you need to order from Q Acoustics to get them for less than that), but the British hi-fi maker's loudspeakers are certainly worth inclusion. They have a distinct two-way design with a single tweeter that is sandwiched between dual woofers (which handle the midrange and bass); the result is a uniquely designed speaker that is able to deliver an extremely wide soundstage. Available in several different finishes.



