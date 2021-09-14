Sonos Beam (Gen 2) vs Sonos Arc: Which Dolby Atmos Soundbar Should You Pick?

Sonos now offers two different soundbars that support Dolby Atmos. There's the Arc, its flagship soundbar that costs $899 thanks to a recent $100 price increase. And there's the Beam (Gen 2), a new and improved version of its compact soundbar that costs $449, making it half as expensive as the Arc. So, which one should you buy?

The two Dolby Atmos soundbars are more similar than they are different. Both are smart soundbars that can be set up to support voice commands from either Alexa or Google Assistant. Both support music streaming over Wi-Fi (including AirPlay 2). Both hook up to your TV via a single eARC connection (which is a newer version of ARC). And both can be integrated in a larger multi-room or home theater system with other Sonos speakers.

The main differences are size, cost and the levels of immersive sound each is able to deliver. The Beam (Gen 2) is obviously a smaller soundbar, but it also lacks dedicated upward-firing drivers that really get the most out of Dolby Atmos content.