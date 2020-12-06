The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 (So Far)

One of the best things about all the new iPhones — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Mac — is Apple integrated them with its brand-new MagSafe charging system. Effectively, they all have magnet built directly into them so that, when paired with a MagSafe charger, the iPhone magnetically snaps in and charges. It eliminates the need to find that perfect alignment that most wireless chargers still require.

More fun is that MagSafe opens up the door for whole new ecosystem of the accessories that work with the new iPhone models. Apple has already released a number of MagSafe cases, chargers and event a minimalist wallet. But more and more third-party makers are coming out with MagSafe accessories of their own. We've rounded up them all, here.



If you're waiting for the MagSafe Duo, Apple's portable (foldable) wireless charger that is capable of charging your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch at the same time, you'll have to wait — Apple has yet to announce a price or release date for it.