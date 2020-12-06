Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 (So Far)
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.
One of the best things about all the new iPhones — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Mac — is Apple integrated them with its brand-new MagSafe charging system. Effectively, they all have magnet built directly into them so that, when paired with a MagSafe charger, the iPhone magnetically snaps in and charges. It eliminates the need to find that perfect alignment that most wireless chargers still require.
More fun is that MagSafe opens up the door for whole new ecosystem of the accessories that work with the new iPhone models. Apple has already released a number of MagSafe cases, chargers and event a minimalist wallet. But more and more third-party makers are coming out with MagSafe accessories of their own. We've rounded up them all, here.
If you're waiting for the MagSafe Duo, Apple's portable (foldable) wireless charger that is capable of charging your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch at the same time, you'll have to wait — Apple has yet to announce a price or release date for it.
This the Apple's basic charger that will work with the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. It can provide up to 15-watt wireless charger. However, it does not come with a wall adapter.
This is Apple's folding MagSafe Duo charger for charging both MagSafe capable iPhones and the Apple Watch.
This is the same Clear Case as what Apple has traditionally designed, meant to show off the color of your iPhone. It has built-in magnets to help your iPhone 12 align with a MagSafe wireless charger.
Grovemade's first MagSafe accessory isn't itself a charger--it just fits around the charger you already have in order to class it up. It's a little pricey for a largely aesthetic touch, but if it's your kind of thing, it's your kind of thing.
Moment is probably the best-known gadget manufacturer of smartphone photography accessories, and it just released a MagSafe case for the iPhone 12 along with a host of MagSafe accessories, including tripod, a light, microphone, a car vent and even a wall attachment.
The case starts at $20.
This is the same Silicone Case as what Apple has traditionally designed. It has built-in magnets to help your iPhone 12 align with a MagSafe wireless charger. Available in a seven different colors.
This is Apple's minimalist leather wallet with built-in magnets that can clip on to a MagSafe phone case. Note, there is no passthrough charging so you'll have to take the wallet off your iPhone 12 to charge it. Available in four different leather finishes.
This is one of the first non-Apple MagSafe accessories and, in addition to the iPhone 12, it's also designed to charge your Apple Watch and AirPods (w/ wireless charging case) or AirPods Pro. The 3-in-1 charger is available in two colors: black or white.
This will be available to buy in "Winter 2020."
This is a car mount MagSafe accessory for the iPhone 12 that attaches to the your car's heating/cooling vents. Its magnets allow you to mount the iPhone 12 vertically or horizontally. It is not a wireless charger.
This will be available to buy in "Winter 2020."
This is Otterbox's soft-touch plastic case that's available in several different watercolor-inspired designs.
The Aneu Series is Otterbox's less-colorful series of iPhone cases, but it also adds raised screen bumpers for added protection.
This is one of the first third-party cases for the iPhone 12 and it distinguishes itself by its stylish weave pattern and being made of a slim aramid fiber material. It's available in a number of different colors.