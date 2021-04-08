Today's Top Stories
The Best Magsafe Car Mounts for Your iPhone 12

We've rounded up all the best car mounts that will magnetically hold your iPhone 12 in place while you drive.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Courtesy

If you're somebody who talks on the phone a lot while you're driving, or uses your iPhone for navigation, it's a good idea to get a car mount. That way you can drive safely with two hands always on the wheel. If you have an iPhone 12 — any model — you can also take advantage of its magnetic back. We've rounded up all the best car mounts that can magnetically hold your iPhone 12 in place while you drive.

1 Belkin Magsafe Car Vent Mount Pro
Belkin
Belkin shopmoment.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

This car mount is fully compatible with MagSafe — Apple even sells it. It attaches to a car vent and, thanks to its rotating ball joint, you can adjust the positioning of your iPhone. Note: this doesn't charge your iPhone via MagSafe, so you'll want to have a Lightning cable in your car, too.

2 Vava Magnetic Phone Car Mount
Vava
Vava amazon.com
$11.99
SHOP NOW

Vava' simple magnet mount sticks to your car's dashboard, via an adhesive, and has a rotating ball joint so you can adjust the direction your iPhone faces. It doesn't charge your iPhone. 

3 Spiegel Wireless Car Charger
Spiegel
Spiegel getspiegel.com
$49.99
SHOP NOW

The simple car mount rests on your car's dashboard and has a rotating ball joint to adjust the direction your iPhone faces. The big advantage is that it's available in four difference colors: space grey, black, red or gold. 

4 WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount
WixGear
WixGear amazon.com
$19.99
$11.99 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

This simple and affordable car mount attaches to your car's air vent. It doesn't have a ball joint, so it doesn't offer quite as much adjustability as other car mounts. But it's also the cheapest option out there. ($12 gets you a two-pack.)  

5 Moment Car Vent Mount with MagSafe
Moment
Moment shopmoment.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

Moment's magnetic car mount connects to your car’s air vents, and it works with or without Moment's special iPhone 12 cases (in case you're not using Moment's ecosystem of accessories). It does not charge your iPhone, so you'll want to have a Lightning cable in your car.

6 Aukey Car Phone Mount
Aukey
Aukey amazon.com
SHOP NOW

Aukey's car mount is unique because your can stick it to your car's dashboard or windshield. Its very adjustable, too, with a rotating base, so you can get your viewing adjust just right. It doesn't charge your iPhone. 

