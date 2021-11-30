The Best Desk Pads to Improve Your Workspace

Why Use a Desk Mat?

A desk mat may seem unnecessary and frankly, it is. Your desk will be able to hold objects just fine without a mat. But a nice mat is a functional and aesthetic upgrade that is well worth the investment.

Protection : A desk mat will help defend your desk from the wear and tear of keyboards, mice, and your own arms. It's a layer of protection that's equally valuable if you have a nice desk you would like to keep nice, or a cheap desk that requires all the help it can get.

Grip : If you have a slick desk surface, you may find various desk implements running away from you when you are using them or when you're not looking. A desk mat will add a field of higher traction for keeping things like a keyboard in place, and many also come with elements that will keep more traditional writing implements or styluses (or vape pens, or what have you) from rolling away as well.

Cleanliness : A desk mat will not only help you keep the surface of your desk clean, but also serves to create a distinct space on your desk for various tools to belong. If you have a tendency to generate mess that expands to fill the space available, a desk mat may help you create a smaller space for at least part of your mess. Pads with a place to hide documents go a step further.

Better mouse performance : Optical mice have come a long way and work relatively reliably on many surfaces, but some desks and mice just do not get along. Unless you want to switch to a trackball, a desk pad will give you all of the benefits a mousepad would, but with the additional advantages of extra real-estate.