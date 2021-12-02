Today's Top Stories
These Are the Best Apps of the Year, According to Apple

Apple has selected the best apps of the year across each of its five big devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

By Tucker Bowe
the best apps of the year, according to apple
Apple

It's nearing the end of 2021 and, as per usual, Apple has picked out its 2021 App Store Award winners. These awards go out to the apps a that its App Store's editorial team has selected for "delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact." Below, we've rounded up award winners of the best apps for each of Apple's five big devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Toca Life World
apple
Apple

The Best iPhone App of 2021

Toca Life World is a free-to-play educational app for kids that allows them to use their imagination to create their own world filled with characters and places, and bring it all to life.

LEARN MORE

LumaFusion
iphone app of the year
Apple

The Best iPad App of 2021

LumaFusion is a non-linear video editing app that's designed for iPad and iPhone movie makers who want something more advanced than Apple’s free iMovie app.

LEARN MORE

Craft
apple
Apple

The Best Mac App of 2021

Craft is a powerful and minimalist note-taking app that's similar to Notion in that it uses a block-based system for organizing your notes, but it's native app (rather than web-based) that works seamlessly across your iPhone, iPad and Mac.

LEARN MORE

DAZN
apple
Apple

The Best Apple TV App of 2021

DAZN is a sports streaming app designed for cord cutters. It works across all your devices, so you can watch at home or on the road, and it's great for watching live sporting events as well as on-demand replays (without spoilers).

LEARN MORE

Carrot Weather
apple
Apple

Apple Watch App of the Year

Carrot Watch is a fun and powerful weather app that's been completely redesigned this year (it looks gorgeous). It also has way more customizable features so users can see whichever data (such as precipitation chances, wind speeds or moon phases) that they want.

LEARN MORE

