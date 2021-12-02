Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These Are the Best Apps of the Year, According to Apple
Apple has selected the best apps of the year across each of its five big devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
It's nearing the end of 2021 and, as per usual, Apple has picked out its 2021 App Store Award winners. These awards go out to the apps a that its App Store's editorial team has selected for "delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact." Below, we've rounded up award winners of the best apps for each of Apple's five big devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
The Best iPhone App of 2021
Toca Life World is a free-to-play educational app for kids that allows them to use their imagination to create their own world filled with characters and places, and bring it all to life.
The Best iPad App of 2021
LumaFusion is a non-linear video editing app that's designed for iPad and iPhone movie makers who want something more advanced than Apple’s free iMovie app.
The Best Mac App of 2021
Craft is a powerful and minimalist note-taking app that's similar to Notion in that it uses a block-based system for organizing your notes, but it's native app (rather than web-based) that works seamlessly across your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
The Best Apple TV App of 2021
DAZN is a sports streaming app designed for cord cutters. It works across all your devices, so you can watch at home or on the road, and it's great for watching live sporting events as well as on-demand replays (without spoilers).
Apple Watch App of the Year
Carrot Watch is a fun and powerful weather app that's been completely redesigned this year (it looks gorgeous). It also has way more customizable features so users can see whichever data (such as precipitation chances, wind speeds or moon phases) that they want.
