The Most Affordable Watches of 2020

2020 wasn't, perhaps, the optimal year in which to purchase your dream watch. Hell, if you survived 2020 with your health and insanity intact, then you've already come out on top.

But maybe you actually have need of a new watch, or you'd like to gift one to somebody, or you'd like to gift one to yourself for surviving 2020. Thankfully, this year produced plenty of cool watches that are eminently affordable. So, without further ado, here are a few of our favorites.

Q Timex Marmont 1975 Reissue

The new Marmont brings a chic, gold-colored aesthetic to the popular Q Timex line, changing an inexpensive quartz tool watch into a more refined, 70s-inspired piece that's perfect for a night out. (Should those ever return.)

Price: $169.00

Swatch Sistem51 Hodinkee Generation 1990

For the fifth time, watch website and retailer Hodinkee has partnered with Swatch on a fun, colorful creation that's both affordable and watch-snob-friendly. With the celebrated Sistem51 model as its base, Hodinkee has taken inspiration from a Swatch model from 1990 and given it a fresh redesign.

Price: $170

Huckberry X Timex "Cola" Sport Watch Limited Edition

A fun spin on the Q Timex line, the Cola watch is a limited edition produced in partnership with Huckberry. With its vintage-inspired lume, black and red dive bezel and integrated bracelet, it's the perfect first watch for someone new to the collecting hobby.

Price: $189

Dan Henry Dragster Chrono

While you might not be able to afford a $40,000 vintage chronograph from Universal Genève, you can certainly capture the look affordably enough: The Dragster Chrono from Dan Henry approximates the design in a lovingly faithful way.

Price: $200

Seiko 5 Sports (Fixed Bezel)

Initially launched with a dive-watch-style design and a ton of color variations, the Seiko 5 Sports line has now expanded even further with versions that forgo the rotating bezel in favor of a more traditional (and perhaps more versatile) look.

Price: $275

Paulin Neo

Produced in collaboration with none other than anOrdain, the Neo is striking, funky, and just plain fun. Housed in a 38mm steel case with drilled lugs and powered by the Seiko NH35A automatic movement with date, it features a gorgeous anodized aluminum dial, manufactured in Scotland and hand-dyed in Glasgow.

Price: ~$528

Orient M-Force AC0L

Automatic and outfitted with a shock-resistant outer shroud, the M-Force revives an Orient favorite. Its oversized 45mm case may not be for everyone, but for those with the wrist to pull it off, it's a force to be reckoned with.

Price: $565.00

