The Most Affordable Watches of 2020

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2020. For more stories like this, click here.
2020 wasn't, perhaps, the optimal year in which to purchase your dream watch. Hell, if you survived 2020 with your health and insanity intact, then you've already come out on top.
But maybe you actually have need of a new watch, or you'd like to gift one to somebody, or you'd like to gift one to yourself for surviving 2020. Thankfully, this year produced plenty of cool watches that are eminently affordable. So, without further ado, here are a few of our favorites.
Q Timex Marmont 1975 Reissue
The new Marmont brings a chic, gold-colored aesthetic to the popular Q Timex line, changing an inexpensive quartz tool watch into a more refined, 70s-inspired piece that's perfect for a night out. (Should those ever return.)
For the fifth time, watch website and retailer Hodinkee has partnered with Swatch on a fun, colorful creation that's both affordable and watch-snob-friendly. With the celebrated Sistem51 model as its base, Hodinkee has taken inspiration from a Swatch model from 1990 and given it a fresh redesign.
Huckberry X Timex "Cola" Sport Watch Limited Edition
A fun spin on the Q Timex line, the Cola watch is a limited edition produced in partnership with Huckberry. With its vintage-inspired lume, black and red dive bezel and integrated bracelet, it's the perfect first watch for someone new to the collecting hobby.
While you might not be able to afford a $40,000 vintage chronograph from Universal Genève, you can certainly capture the look affordably enough: The Dragster Chrono from Dan Henry approximates the design in a lovingly faithful way.
Initially launched with a dive-watch-style design and a ton of color variations, the Seiko 5 Sports line has now expanded even further with versions that forgo the rotating bezel in favor of a more traditional (and perhaps more versatile) look.
Produced in collaboration with none other than anOrdain, the Neo is striking, funky, and just plain fun. Housed in a 38mm steel case with drilled lugs and powered by the Seiko NH35A automatic movement with date, it features a gorgeous anodized aluminum dial, manufactured in Scotland and hand-dyed in Glasgow.
Automatic and outfitted with a shock-resistant outer shroud, the M-Force revives an Orient favorite. Its oversized 45mm case may not be for everyone, but for those with the wrist to pull it off, it's a force to be reckoned with.
