These Are the Watch Accessories to Own in 2020

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2020. For more stories like this, click here .

Time-telling part is only half the fun of being a watch owner or collector. Accessories, from straps to storage, can add a whole other level of appreciation — and they're a great way to scratch the itch when a new watch isn't in the immediate budget. Here are some of the best and most notable watch accessories we found in 2020.

Crown & Buckle Matte Supreme Straps

NATO straps are great, but which one to get from the multitudes out there to choose from? Taking quality, price, design and execution into consideration, we've found that the Supreme collection of premium NATOs from Crown & Buckle stands out. Using tough nylon like the material seatbelts are made of, the newest variations offer a new weave and matte thread that eliminates the shine often associated with "seatbelt NATOs." The result is a more appropriate look to match that tough tool watch.

Price: $28

Worn & Wound ADPT Single-Pass Strap

Worn & Wound's ADPT series of military-inspired, single-pass straps stands for "All Day, Purpose, and Terrain." They have the rugged and functional look that makes NATO and similar straps popular, but these are made in the United States and offer a luxury experience for your luxury watch.

Price: $39

B&R Bands Aqua-Vent FKM Rubber Dive Straps

The rubber dive strap isn't just good for sports or water-related activities, it's increasingly popular for its comfort and sporty, modern look. With a handy quick-release attachment, the Aqua-Vent FKM straps from B&R Bands is waterproof and soft right out of the package, and its design includes a vent on underside to enhance breathability while on the wrist.

Price: $44

Apple Watch Solo Loop

Apple makes premium products, and that includes accessories like its Watch bands. With no clasp — instead, they use stretchy silicone sized to the wearer's wrist — the new Solo Loop for 2020 is a great example of how the forward-thinking brand can innovate even on simple concepts.

Price: $49

Crown & Buckle Ardal Pouch

Made to hold a single watch, Crown & Buckle's pouches offer a soft leather exterior with suede lining — just the right way to carry that extra watch around when you travel. Made to hold up to a 46mm watch, its brass rivet is covered with a leather patch on the inside to avoid scratches.

Price: $55

Prometheus Expedition Watch Band Compass Kit

Made of titanium, fitted with luminous pigment for low-light use and water-resistant to 100m, this compass is built to easily attach to 20mm or 22mm NATO-style watch straps for all your expedition and exploration needs. It also comes with a silicone carrier to give you more carrying options.

Price: $69

Hodinkee Cooper Strap

Maybe only a high-end strap will do for your luxury watch, or perhaps you're looking to elevate a simpler watch. Either way, the Hodinkee Shop offers some of the best options, and the Cooper strap made from supple English Bridle leather is a great example. It not only has a refined look but is impressively durable.

Price: $165

Discommon Watch Roll 2

The second generation of Discommon's watch roll offers a refined calf hide exterior and a modern feel with pops of orange. It's rife with details and a highly satisfying way to carry or store a few of your precious watches at a time.

Price: $190

Triple Aught Design x Todd Rexford Quantum Strap

NATO-style straps are popular, in part, because they're affordable. When you already have a drawer full of them, however, you might start to look for something a bit more special. The Quantum strap is just that: a collaboration between two American brands, it combines the technical fabric expertise of Triple Aught Design with titanium hardware hand-milled by knife-maker Todd Rexford. This isn't your average NATO strap, and it's not for your average watch, either.

Price: $275+

Analog/Shift x Wolf 1976 Cork Watch Box

One of our favorite retailers of vintage watches also offers some great watch accessories. In collaborating with Wolf, known for its watch winders and boxes, A/S has produced this killer cork watch box. Meant to reference packaging from the 1970s, the box holds and displays up to eight watches and offers a truly unique look.

Price: $399

Saga Watch Folio Mk III

There are a lot of options for keeping and carrying a watch collection, but a Horween leather "watch folio" must be one of the most luxurious. Made by hand by a single craftsman using American materials, these can hold six watches along with other items, while a removable center flap holds more tools and doubles as a workspace for the likes of strap-changing and tinkering.

Price: $585

