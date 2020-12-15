All There Is to Know About Quartz Watches

If you just want a solid, affordable watch to wear every day, there's good news: you have tons of great options with quartz watches — those whose timekeeping is regulated with a tiny quartz crystal and powered by a battery.
Watchmakers of old strived to make their watches more accurate, reliable, robust, thinner, lighter, feature-heavy and economical to produce. Quartz achieves all of that, but it remains controversial in watch-collecting spheres where look down on the tech as less interesting than that of complex and expensive mechanical watches.
Maybe you just want to know what the real deal with quartz is. Or, perhaps you need practical advice on what features to look for or how to change a battery. To that end, we've collected topics that include everything from the technology's history to the best brands and watches using it today. Everything you want to know about quartz watches and how to buy one is right here.
Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Quartz Watch
Courtesy
A primer on how quartz works, its benefits and examples of watches that use it well.
