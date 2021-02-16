The Ultimate Guide to the Omega Speedmaster Watch

It's Tuesday today, and in some corners of the internet that means it's time for a weekly celebration of a watch that made history over 50 years ago. (Yes, that's how loved and lionized the Omega Speedmaster is.) The #speedytuesday phenomenon also illustrates the number and variety of Speedmaster watches that build upon its moonwalking fame.

If you don't know the Speedmaster's story, now's the time to learn how NASA selected it to accompany the first astronauts to the moon — and even if you know about the Moonwatch, there are yet further fascinating details to discover. Aside from the famous Moonwatch, the Speedmaster is also a wide-ranging collection of chronograph watches that's full of cool models, many of which have interesting stories of their own.

Whether you want to know what all the hype is about or which model is the closest to what the astronauts wore, you've come to the right place. (And if you don't already own or want a Speedmaster, you likely soon will.) Below you'll find all you need to know about this iconic chronograph watch.

If You Can Only Buy One Chronograph, Get This One

The Omega Speedmaster is the prototypical chrono for a reason. Quit dilly-dallying and just pull the trigger.

How the Omega Speedmaster Beat NASA Torture Tests and Went to the Moon

NASA, Omega

To mark 51 years since the Moon landings, we discuss the history of the Apollo Program and Omega’s partnership with NASA.

How to Buy an Omega Speedmaster Watch

Gear Patrol

We take you through the different iterations one of the world’s most famous watches, from Moonwatch to X-33 and more.



Just When You Thought the Omega Speedmaster Couldn't Get Better, It Did

Omega

2021 saw the biggest upgrade to the iconic watch worn on the moon.

Want an Omega Speedmaster? Here Are Three Worthy Alternatives That Don’t Cost as Much

Courtesy

Watches from Bulova, Farer and Bell & Ross offer the high quality, versatile appeal and strong value of the Speedy for far less money.

Why the Omega Speedmaster Is an Enduring Icon

The latest addition to the Speedmaster family: The Speedmaster Moonphase | Henry Phillips

How a humble chronograph from the 1950s became one of the most important timepieces of the 20th century.

What Does Snoopy Have to Do With NASA and the Omega Speedmaster?

Omega

There's fascinating history behind this version of the famous Moonwatch.

This Watch Is Not an Omega Speedmaster. So How Did It End Up on the Moon?

Courtesy

The Bulova Lunar Pilot is based on one of the few watches used on lunar missions, and you can nab its modern equivalent for a few hundred bucks.

The Complete Buying Guide to Omega Watches

Courtesy

We break down the catalog of the one of the world's foremost watchmakers, from the Seamaster to the Speedmaster and more.

