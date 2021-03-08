Today's Top Stories
If You Only Buy One Pilot's Watch, Buy This One

A descendant of the famous Mark XI, the IWC Mark XVIII is the essence of a military-inspired cockpit instrument.

By Oren Hartov
iwc mk xviii black watch
IWC

IWC Mark XVIII, $4,250

IWC Mark XVIII, (Pre-owned)

Skip the heavy lifting and go straight to what’s best. Just Get This is our no-nonsense guide to the gear you need, now.

"Pilot's" watches constitute a category that's more difficult to pin down than, say, dress watches, which are generally uniformly thin, unadorned, and simple. A pilot's watch could be a time-only watch, or it could be a chronograph. It could be relatively small, or the size of a dinner plate. It could feature a black dial, or, in some cases, a white dial. Really, the only universal thing about pilot's watches is that — originally, anyway — they weren't available in precious metals. Such a watch would sort of be missing the point of a true instrument.

If we had to try and delineate what's truly important in a pilot's watch, we'd probably say legibility — after all, if you can't see the damn thing while flying a plane, there ain't much point in wearing one. Because though a pilot might not need to rely upon a watch anymore in most cockpits, which are stuffed full of modern electronic gauges and displays, these watches were originally essential tools that allowed the person flying the plane to calculate distance, airspeed, flight time and more. Some pilots still use them in this way.

The Mark XI is a premier example of such legibility. Released in 1948, it was manufactured by both IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre and issued to RAF and RAAF pilots. The IWC version, which was quickly outfitted with a shock-resistant variant of the workhorse Cal. 89 movement, eventually won out against the JLC, which was discontinued in 1953. With its black dial, white Arabic indices, iconic triangle at 12 o'clock, easily discernible white minute track and thick, highly visible handset, there was no mistaking the time on a Mark XI.

Though the Mark XVIII, the most modern of the Mark-series references, uses classic sword hands in place of the Mark XI's unique, stubby hour hand/sword minute hand combination and adds a date complication for the modern user, there's no mistaking the military lineage that informed the original's design. Today, if you're looking for a serious, no-frills tool watch to wear everyday (regardless of whether or not you fly a plane), it would be tough to recommend a better timepiece than the Mark XVIII — especially the most modern iteration. Here's why:

SHOP NOW

It Really Is a Legit Modern Pilot's Watch

Soft inner anti-magnetic cage around the movement? Check. Antireflective crystal secured against a sudden drop in air pressure? Check. Easily scannable dial with central seconds hand? Check. Modern, highly accurate movement? Check. Easily grippable crown? Yup. In short — the Mark XVIII is the real deal. Take it up in the cockpit with you and you've got yourself a truly useful instrument. (Perhaps not as useful as dash-mounted electronic gauges, but you get the point.)

It's Legible As All Hell

There's a reason the dial of the Mark XVIII is unadorned by any superfluous touches or flourishes: the wearer needs to be able to quickly and easily discern the time without the eye being distracted. Large, highly legible sword hands filled with Super-LumiNova and oversized, lume-filled Arabic indices help with this legibility. A central seconds hand is also a key component of facilitating the measurement of time in small increments, which is crucial in the cockpit.

man wearing iwc mk xviii watch
IWC

It's A Great Mix of Heritage and Tech

The Mark XVIII actually borrows certain elements — the sword hands, the triangle with two dots at 12 o'clock — from another historic IWC piece, the "b-ühren (flieger)"observation watches made for the Luftwaffe during WWII. It's filled with historical references to past watches but like any great modern watch, it uses thoroughly modern technology: the in-house IWC cal. 35111 automatic movement with 42 hours of power reserve, Super-LumiNova lume and sapphire crystal come to mind.

It's Plain Ol' Good Looking

Not much else to say, here — the Mark XVIII is just a handsome watch. Part of this stems from the simplicity of the dial and its black, all-business aesthetic. And despite the fact that it's a tool watch, if you're Norman Lear, you can even wear one to (the self-tape of) the Golden Globes. (I guess you can get away with whatever you want if you flew 50+ combat missions in WWII, though.)

IWC
IWC Pilot’s Watch Mark XVIII
iwc.com
$4,250.00
SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Industry West Penny Lounge Chair
Industry West Penny Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$1,071 $1,260

$189 OFF W/ CODE MARCH15 (15%)

This is one of our picks for the best reading chairs you can buy thanks to its exceptional mid-century design and comfort. It's a chair you can sink into. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Nike Blazer Low Leather
Nike Blazer Low Leather
Men's Shoe skimresources.com
$47 $75

$29 OFF (37%)

The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Pare it back and make it a low top and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose amazon.com
$299 $379

$80 OFF (21%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

OtterBox Venture 25 Cooler
OtterBox Venture 25 Cooler
OtterBox skimresources.com
$184 $230

$46 OFF (20%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. Don't sleep on this, cookouts are coming. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS YOU CAN BUY

Anastasija Outdoor Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2)
Anastasija Outdoor Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2)
skimresources.com
$286 $402

$116 OFF (29%)

A set of Adirondack chairs is a timeless pairing for any backyard, patio or balcony. These are made from faux wood, giving them exceptional durability and weather-resistance. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research skimresources.com
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS

New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v5 Trail-Running Shoes
New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v5 Trail-Running Shoes
New Balance skimresources.com
$95 $135

$40 OFF (29%)

These runners from New Balance look great and crush on light trails. Made from New Balance's Fresh Foam, they are supremely comfortable and durable enough to take a beating. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon skimresources.com
$130 $450

$320 OFF (71%)

This is an outrageous deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka
Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$74 $175

$101 OFF (58%)

Here you go, the perfect boot for spring. Todd Snyder always brings it when it comes to collaborations and this is no exception; this silhouette comes straight from the Sebago archives. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 40L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 40L
Patagonia skimresources.com
$63.93
$90 $129

$39 OFF (30%)

Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one, even if it is purple. The 40L iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend getaway or an extended trip.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Mountain Hardwear Super DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear avantlink.com
$150 $250

$100 OFF (40%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, at arguably the best time to buy a jacket, it’s on sale for 40 percent off. If you don't like the orange, there are other colors on sale at a lesser discount, as well. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson amazon.com
$356 $399

$43 OFF (11%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Aether Access Shell
Aether Access Shell
skimresources.com
$325 $650

$325 OFF (50%)

Aether makes some of the best technical wear in the biz. This waterproof jacket is packed with features, including a removable hood, numerous pockets, fully-taped seams and a powder skirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$192 $240

$48 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder's bestselling jacket almost never goes on sale — usually only once a year, if you're lucky. Immensely warm and tough-as-nails, this is a heritage piece that you'll have forever. Now is the time to pick up this weather-resistant jacket for the cheapest price you'll ever see it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Filson Tote Bag
Filson Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$130 $195

$65 OFF (33%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$144 $248

$104 OFF (42%)

This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$56 $90

$34 OFF (37%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST NIKE RUNNING SHOES

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes skimresources.com
$159 $200

$41 OFF (20%)

Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen amazon.com
$211 $350

$139 OFF (40%)

The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE WATCHES

Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
skimresources.com
$17 $23

$6 OFF (26%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100


