The Best Watches of the 2021 Oscars

Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards didn't quite look like ceremonies of the before times, but at least there was a physical (as opposed to virtual-only) event. Attendance and festivities were limited, but it took place at Union Station in Los Angeles and included an actual red carpet where celebrities could strut their expensive fits and we could try to peek at their wrists to spot any interesting watches. And spot, we did! Below are some of the standout choices.

Daniel Kaluuya: Cartier Santos Skeleton

Accepting an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya wore a skeletonized version of the classic Cartier Santos. Cartier is a classic choice for black-tie events, but with the movement fully exposed and its bridges f0rming the brand's signature Roman numerals, the Santos here takes on a decidedly more showy presence.

Price: $27,800

Aldis Hodge: Harry Winston Midnight Moon Phase

Actor Aldis Hodge is a known watch collector and very active in the scene, so it's always worth scoping out his choice. Attending the Oscars, he wore a white tuxedo and a Harry Winston Midnight Moon Phase watch in 18k rose gold featuring a retrograde date display and fascinating execution of the moon phase. This guy knows his watches.

Price: $28,400

Martin Desmond Roe: Vintage Audemars Piguet Dress Watch

Nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action) for Two Distant Strangers, director/producer Martin Desmond Roe and writer/producer Travon Free were outfitted by our buddies over at Analog/Shift with some vintage wristwear for the occasion. Roe wore a beautiful 1970s Audemasr Piguet dress watch from a time before the brand was overwhelming associated with the sporty and often aggressively styled Royal Oak collection.

Price: $14,950

Travon Free: Patek Philippe Aquanaut

Travon Free wore a black and gold tux to match that of his co-producer Martin Desmond Roe, but with a slightly different choice of wristwear — though also in black and gold. Free's choice was a Patek Philippe Aquanaut from the 1970s. It offers a similar appeal to its more famous and sporty sibling the Nautilus, but with a slightly more elegant profile.

Price: N/A

Riz Ahmed: Girard-Perregaux Laureato Skeleton

Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the film Sound of Metal, Riz Ahmed rocked a Laureato Skeleton. Like Kaluuya's Cartier, this is a well-known watch from a prestigious brand that's more typically fitted with a conventional face, but here it's been treated to extensive skeletonization of its dial and movement for a bit more eye-catching flash.

Price: $35,300

Charles D. King: Piaget Polo Emperador

The Piaget Polo is in the same family of luxury sport watch favorited by celebrities as the Girard-Perregaux Laureato and the Patek Philippe Aquanaut seen above. This particular version also fits in with other actors' choices by being skeletonized: As pointed out by Hodinkee, Charles D. King chose this model with 160 diamonds on its bezel — fitting for a man whose film, Judas and the Black Messiah, won Best Picture.

Price: On request

