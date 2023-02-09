The L’Epée T-Rex Is The Strangest Clock We’ve Ever Seen

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios.



For those unfamiliar with the nearly 200-year-old L’Epée, buckle up. The brand is known for creating meticulous, avant-garde timepieces that challenge everything you thought you knew about telling time.

Devices like the Time Machine and Starfleet Explorer resemble sci-fi explosives. Meanwhile, the Requiem skull displays the time behind two eye sockets, and the Golden Boy counts every minute in a small window resembling a "bullet loading port" on a bespoke, reimagined rifle.

Today we’ll take a look at the T-Rex , which the brand calls "Jurassic Art."



L'Epée

The Backstory

L’Epée: The Leading Purveyor of Unimaginable, High-End Clocks

Founded in 1839, L’Epée first centered around making music box and watch components. By 1850, the Swiss manufacturer had become a leading producer of "platform" escapements. By 1877, the company had become a well-known specialist with several patents to its name and an annual output of roughly 24,000 platform escapements.

From there, the brand began experimenting with "superlative" carriage clocks and other luxury models. Fast forward to today, and the incredibly gifted brand has become known for what it calls "avant-garde horological sculptures."

Armed with the technology to produce incredible movements and power minute, meticulous timepieces, L’Epée has injected a distinct aesthetic and impressive pedigree into the horological universe.

The Gist

The T-Rex: An Otherworldly Timepiece With Legs

Created in partnership with MB&F, the T-Rex was launched in a limited release of 100 pieces per colorway (with three colorways total). It centers around a minimalist clock face made of Murano glass and steel, with two slim steel hands to indicate the hours and minutes. The dial has no numeral markings, and the clock must be wound with a key every eight days.

The T-Rex is powered by a 138-component, in-house movement and is finished to "the very highest standards of traditional Swiss clock-making." The body comprises 63 components, and the clock sits atop two sculpted legs.

Those legs are what really bring this timepiece to life. They were modeled on actual Tyrannosaurus Rex bones after the L’Epée team took 3D scans of fossilized skeletons to create the final design. The brand explains that “alternating polished and sandblasted segments allow light to interact with the legs in such a way that make the T-Rex seem agile and coiled to move, although the entire clock itself weighs approximately 2kg (~4.4 pounds) and its joints are fixed in place for stability.”

Our POV

The T-Rex is a Timepiece You’ll Pass Down For Generations to Come

L’Epée’s clocks launch in extremely limited batches, and getting your hands on one is no easy battle. Definitively high-end, these sculptures are meant to be treasured, and the T-Rex is no exception.

Measuring roughly one foot tall, the T-Rex is still available in two colorways – green and red – for $25,675 each. L’Epée's own description does its creation justice, and we couldn't have said it better ourselves: “Those with an affinity for the metaphorical will see a memento mori of sorts in T-Rex, and not just in its invocation of a long-extinct animal. T-Rex is a clock with legs — and pretty fast-looking legs at that! — saying time can run away from us all. Better act quickly while you can. Live life, make art.”

Price: $25,675

SHOP NOW