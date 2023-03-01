This Timepiece Is the Ultimate Adventure Companion

The Journey 1884 from Victorinox brings the energy of the Swiss Mountains into everyday adventures.

By Gear Patrol Studios
victorinox swiss army journey 1884 watch
Victorinox
  • Brand: Victorinox
  • Product: The Journey 1884
  • Price: $1,050
  • From: rfmoeller.com

    With the right features and capability, a timepiece can allow you to take your adventures further. And The Journey 1884 by Victorinox does just that. A true Swiss adventure companion, this timepiece combines functional materials with an innovative design. Designed for hiking adventures and much more, The Journey 1884 symbolizes a new journey for Victorinox watches.

    To find out just how The Journey 1884 performs, our tester couldn't wait to take this timepiece on an adventure.

    victorinox swiss army journey 1884 watch
    Victorinox

    From the Brand

    "JOURNEY 1884 represents the beginning of a new era for Victorinox watches. Crafted to stay true to its famous brand heritage, it's inspired by the hiking paths on the Swiss Prealps. Enriched by fine outdoor codes, natural colors, high resistance, and functional materials it delivers an innovative approach to watch design. A Swiss adventure companion, on your wrist."

    victorinox swiss army journey 1884 watch
    Victorinox

    What We Like

    This timepiece is inspired by the Swiss Alps making it as stylish as it is capable. The hand design replicates the Swiss hiking signs, with the dial featuring a rough texture similar to a hiking path. Plus, the 43mm case features strong lines and the notch at 6 o’clock on the bezel looks as if it has been carved out by a sharp pocketknife. With an automatic movement, this timepiece will bring a sense of rugged adventure to your everyday.

    victorinox swiss army journey 1884 watch
    Victorinox

    One feature that our tester found particularly helpful was the selection of straps that can be easily changed, mid-adventure, with no tools necessary. Every watch can be personalized and perfectly matched to your outfit and/or activity. With a selection of straps including paracord, rubber, leather, wood and more, this timepiece is as versatile as they come.

    Who It’s For

    Outdoor enthusiasts looking for a timepiece to keep up with their hiking will find a lot to love in The Journey 1884. Certified shock and water-resistant, it is capable of performing on your most rugged or wet adventures. With a variety of straps that are easy to switch out, it can handle a rugged hike in the morning and be dressed up for dinner out on the town after.

    victorinox swiss army journey 1884 watch
    Victorinox

    Verdict

    The Journey 1884 is capable of everyday adventures as well as those of a lifetime. With a 43 mm recycled stainless steel case, scratch-resistance and anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and built in shock resistance, this timepiece can handle even your most rugged expeditions. For the adventurer of all levels, this will be your go-to companion.

    Price: $1,050

    SHOP NOW

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Sponsored
    Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
    Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
    This Self Driving Smart Stroller is Powered by AI
    Today in Gear: Add These Products To Your Wishlist
    Today in Gear: Presidents' Day Edition
    Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
    Down with the Bulky Winter Boot
    Today in Gear: Product News to Kick Off Your Week
    Today in Gear: End Your Week Here