This Timepiece Is the Ultimate Adventure Companion

Brand: Victorinox Product: The Journey 1884 Price: $1,050 From: rfmoeller.com With the right features and capability, a timepiece can allow you to take your adventures further. And The Journey 1884 by Victorinox does just that. A true Swiss adventure companion, this timepiece combines functional materials with an innovative design. Designed for hiking adventures and much more, The Journey 1884 symbolizes a new journey for Victorinox watches. To find out just how The Journey 1884 performs, our tester couldn't wait to take this timepiece on an adventure. From the Brand "JOURNEY 1884 represents the beginning of a new era for Victorinox watches. Crafted to stay true to its famous brand heritage, it's inspired by the hiking paths on the Swiss Prealps. Enriched by fine outdoor codes, natural colors, high resistance, and functional materials it delivers an innovative approach to watch design. A Swiss adventure companion, on your wrist." What We Like This timepiece is inspired by the Swiss Alps making it as stylish as it is capable. The hand design replicates the Swiss hiking signs, with the dial featuring a rough texture similar to a hiking path. Plus, the 43mm case features strong lines and the notch at 6 o\u2019clock on the bezel looks as if it has been carved out by a sharp pocketknife. With an automatic movement, this timepiece will bring a sense of rugged adventure to your everyday. One feature that our tester found particularly helpful was the selection of straps that can be easily changed, mid-adventure, with no tools necessary. Every watch can be personalized and perfectly matched to your outfit and/or activity. With a selection of straps including paracord, rubber, leather, wood and more, this timepiece is as versatile as they come. Who It\u2019s For Outdoor enthusiasts looking for a timepiece to keep up with their hiking will find a lot to love in The Journey 1884. Certified shock and water-resistant, it is capable of performing on your most rugged or wet adventures. With a variety of straps that are easy to switch out, it can handle a rugged hike in the morning and be dressed up for dinner out on the town after. Verdict The Journey 1884 is capable of everyday adventures as well as those of a lifetime. With a 43 mm recycled stainless steel case, scratch-resistance and anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and built in shock resistance, this timepiece can handle even your most rugged expeditions. For the adventurer of all levels, this will be your go-to companion. Price: $1,050 SHOP NOW