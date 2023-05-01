In the 1930s, Panerai developed prototypes of what would later become one of the most enduring, purpose-built dive watch collections in the world: Radiomir. As Radiomir expanded beyond its original military remit, collectors simultaneously began to take interest in what was once a niche marque whose wares were only available to military personnel. Following its relaunch in 1997, civilians all over the world were finally able to purchase their own Panerai watches. While Panerai built its contemporary reputation on large watches, the appeal of its purpose-built aesthetics is such that people with smaller wrists \u2014 or those who simply prefer smaller timepieces \u2014 also long to wear its famous creations. In 2023, the company answered the prayers of those who craved a smaller-diameter Radiomir with the Radiomir Quaranta collection, from the Italian word for "forty," indicating its diameter in millimeters. Powered by the P.900 automatic movement with its impressive power reserve of three days, the new Radiomir Quaranta references in steel and precious metals capture the imagination of all who crave a more ergonomic Panerai. Measuring 40mm wide, they feature clean dial layouts with hours, minutes, small seconds at 9 o'clock and date windows at 3 o'clock. The model family\u2019s famous "sandwich" dial, illuminated from beneath with powerful luminous Super-LumiNova, is present and accounted for \u2014 as are wire lugs, an onion crown and a cushion case shape. With several excellent choices available in this collection of comfortable, ergonomic watches, the hardest part will be deciding which one is best for you. New Radiomir Quaranta Models in Stainless Steel For many, a stainless steel diver makes for the ultimate \u201ctool\u201d watch. Robust, versatile, and utilitarian, it performs admirably in a variety of situations, and looks great doing it, too. Four new references, part of the Radiomir Quaranta collection, are the perfect examples of such versatile timepieces: Housed in 40mm cushion cases machined from polished steel and powered by the Panerai P.900 automatic movement, they feature handsome, brightly lumed \u201csandwich\u201d dials in one of four colors. Above, fans can see the rare PAM1386 . What makes this watch so special is that, for the first time ever, Panerai has paired the exquisite, sun-brushed green dial with a polished steel case \u2013 but you'll want to act fast. The piece launched as an e-commerce exclusive, and will only be available for purchase on panerai.com. Below, the sun-brushed dial glows in white ( PAM1292 ). Each reference features either white or vintage-hued SuperLumiNova that ensures high visibility in low-light situations. While sword handsets and Arabic numerals recall the Luminor\u2019s military heritage, small seconds displays at 9 o\u2019clock \u2014 plus matching alligator leather straps fitted to the case\u2019s elegant wire lugs \u2014 mean that these smaller Radiomir models can perform double duty as dress watches. Conveniently fitted with date windows at three o\u2019clock and featuring large onion crowns for easy time-setting, the new stainless steel Radiomir Quaranta watches are the ideal timepieces for someone who loves the Radiomir aesthetic but longs for a smaller-diameter version. Radiomir Quaranta in Goldtech\u2122 For those who appreciate the Radiomir\u2019s military-inspired past but long for a dressier watch, meet the new PAM1026 . Measuring 40mm wide, it\u2019s housed in a proprietary Goldtech\u2122 case whose polished surface beautifully reflects light. Powering it is the next-generation Panerai P.900 automatic movement, a calibre so thin that it makes for a watch case just 10.15mm tall \u2014 the slimmest in the current Panerai oeuvre. Paired to the glistening Goldtech\u2122 case is a sun-brushed white \u201csandwich\u201d dial with a mix of Arabic and rectangular indices, a small seconds display at 9 o\u2019clock, and a handy date wheel at 3 o\u2019clock. To finish this elegant package, Panerai has outfitted the PAM1026 with an espresso-colored alligator leather strap with matching stitching, which beautifully complements the gold and white tones of the watch head. With 50m of water resistance, a sapphire case back, a classic onion crown and plenty of Super-LumiNova for illumination in low-light situations, this new Radiomir is certainly one of the most elegant yet. Radiomir Quaranta in Steel and Alligator Blue While Panerai's proprietary Goldtech™ seems billed to steal the show, its stainless steel models boast a versatile range. Take the PAM1293 for example. Its deep blue dial brings an ice-cold feel to the stainless steel bezel, back and case while an alligator blue strap seals the deal on this elegant timepiece. Powered by 23 jewels and the P.900 caliber, this is a compact watch capable of striking 28,800 alternations every hour. It's comprised of 171 components in total, and ultimately designed to carry you through every day, dinner and night to come. At its core, the new Radiomir Quaranta collection perfectly straddles the line between tool and dress watch, making full use of Panerai's long history as both a military supplier and a maker of luxury watches for the most discerning of collectors.