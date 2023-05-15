Few sports are more exhilarating than those that take place in and around the water; kayaking, SCUBA diving, sailing, surfing, and more are all bound up in mankind\u2019s love of the sea. Timing these activities, however, requires special attention to detail, as a standard wristwatch is ill-suited to such a trying environment. A chronograph \u2014 the \u201ctime writer\u201d complication that allows for quick and easy tracking of elapsed, short periods of time \u2014 can be supremely useful, but designing one that can safely function on and beneath the waves without compromising the water resistance of the watch case is no easy feat. The new SeaQ Chronograph from German watchmaker Glash\u00fctte Original is not only the brand\u2019s first chronograph-equipped watch made for aquatic activities, but a utilitarian and handsome timepiece designed from the ground up for divers, surfers, kayakers, sailors, and landlubbers alike. Glash\u00fctte Original SeaQ Chronograph Utility and beauty meet head-on in a brand-new model from a storied German brand. In designing an aquatic chronograph that is both genuinely useful and versatile, Saxony-based Glash\u00fctte Original had to contend with several challenges, chief among which was meeting the requirements of DIN and ISO standards for dive watches while also providing flyback functionality for ease of timing. The brand achieved its aims in the SeaQ Chronograph by designing a 43.2mm stainless steel case with 300m of water resistance and powering it with the Calibre 37-23 automatic movement, which includes a silicon balance spring for resistance to magnetism, a column wheel for smooth chronograph activation and a 70-hour power reserve. Hand-decorated, the movement is viewable via a sapphire caseback \u2014 a feature rare in chronographs made for use in and around water, which are generally strictly \u201ctool watches\u201d and thus lack some of the features common to high watchmaking. Flanked by dual chronograph pushers and a fluted, screw-down crown with a fine wave decoration, the SeaQ Chronograph\u2019s unidirectional count-up bezel is fitted with a ceramic inlay in a handsome dark blue color reminiscent of both sea and sky. Set within the bezel and beneath a sapphire crystal is a matching, dark blue dial with applied indices and a sword handset, all of which are liberally coated in Super-LumiNova for enhanced visibility at night. A dual-register chronograph provides a 30-minute counter at 3 o\u2019clock and running seconds at 9 o\u2019clock, while the brand\u2019s famous Panorama date is situated above 6 o\u2019clock, making for easy registering of the time. As the SeaQ Chronograph is a flyback-equipped model, there is no need to stop and reset the chronograph each time one wishes to time a separate event; a simple push of the top pusher will instantaneously reset the running seconds hand so that a subsequent lap can begin \u2014 a convenient feature when one is preoccupied with multiple tasks simultaneously. Highly shock resistant, this new member of the Glash\u00fctte Original Spezialist Collection is available with several different bracelet options: A classic, stainless steel link bracelet with a fine adjustment system is appropriate for use both around water and on land, while a dark blue rubber strap is ideal for water-based use. Additionally, grey or blue synthetic fabric straps made from recycled fishnets make for handsome pairings to a refined tool watch. Based on classic timepieces, outfitted with the latest movement technology and given handsome, luxurious touches that reach above and beyond a typical tool watch\u2019s more pedestrian remit, the Glash\u00fctte Original SeaQ Chronograph is ideal for SCUBA divers, skippers, and surfers, sure \u2014 but also for anyone who appreciates fine watchmaking, excellent industrial design, and products that are made to last. Case Size: 43.2mm Movement: Glash\u00fctte Original Calibre 37-23 automatic Power Reserve: 70 hours Dial: PVD blue, rhodium-plated appliques with Super-LumiNova Price: $13,900-$14,800 SHOP NOW