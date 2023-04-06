For most tool watches, the requirements are pretty clear-cut. A dive watch needs to survive meters of water pressure. A racer’s chronograph needs to have the ability to calculate speed. A pilot’s GMT should keep a second time zone. But a field watch? There are no real clear-cut rules — many watches can handle an outdoor excursion, but few are made specifically for the job.

History of the Field Watch

Soldiers were some of the first men to strap watches to their wrists (women had done it first). But it was around WWII that the field watch as we know it today began to take shape with specifications stipulated by governments. One of the most notable features that distinguished such watches early on was the ability to stop the seconds hand when setting the time. Called "hacking," this feature allowed soldiers to synch their watches more precisely, with obvious utility in coordinating battlefield operations.

Some of the most notable field watches were made by a range of companies for the US and British governments, but the design changed over time. One of the most classic traits is the standard 12-hour indices with 24-hour (military time) markings nearer to the center, á là the Hamilton Khaki Field. Gradually, the definition of field watches expanded to include watches for the likes of hunting and other outdoor activities, and eventually, it filtered into the mainstream.

The Seiko 5 Sports SRPG series is a modern take on popular old Seiko 5 watches like the SNK. Zen Love

What's the Purpose of a Field Watch?

The field watch was originally intended for infantry in the 20th century. Unlike many watches made for specific purposes and professions, however, the field watch today doesn't incorporate special functionality or features — aside from its design and general durability. That design, like other military equipment, is meant to be totally functional with little attention paid to aesthetics.

Also like other military gear, it turns out to be quite attractive to civilians. Simplicity and ruggedness also mean that the field watch isn't just for the battlefield, but the likes of hiking, mountaineering and the outdoors in general. Although the field watch is stylistically versatile, and you might even be able to dress it up, most are basic in their finishing and fall short of what's probably ideal for most formal occasions — you want a dress watch for those.

What to Look for in a Field Watch

So what should you look for in an ideal field watch? The same attributes the military found in classic general issue watches like the American A-11 or British W10 — that is, simplicity, durability and legibility. Dials should have big, contrasting markers and little else adorning them. Cases should protect movements from hard knocks. There should be lume aplenty.

The modern Seiko Alpinist SPB117. Zen Love The Seiko 5 Sports SRPG33. Zen Love

And that’s pretty much it. The good news is that because they’re less complex than other tool watches, even the best generally come pretty cheap (though there are some great vintage reissues, and you can treat yourself to a $6,450 Rolex Explorer, if you wish). This baker's dozen are our some of our favorites — take them camping, hunting, overlanding or simply to your next happy hour, and know that they’re ready for whatever you have to throw at them.

How These Watches Wear

Field watches are traditionally small. That's why modern examples in the sub-40mm range tend to feel the most authentic — but it's worth noting that historically field watches were even smaller, probably too small for many modern tastes, even. If you want a bit more presence on the wrist, a NATO strap will add some bulk and look completely appropriate — pilot's watches can also offer a similar focus on legibility with military looks but often larger diameters.

Being small and simple by nature, field watches tend to be stylistically very versatile. They're not traditionally worn on metal bracelets, but they can be nowadays. You'll find them most at home, however, on the likes of a NATO or rugged leather strap.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

Movement: H-50 (ETA 2801-2 base) hand-winding

H-50 (ETA 2801-2 base) hand-winding Size: 38mm

38mm Water resistance: 50m

The ever-popular, bang-for-buck Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is one of our favorites. Its affordable price and convincing vintage aesthetic harken back to the old Hamilton-made US military watches of the mid-20th century with an old-school-style, hand-cranked movement — but now featuring the latest Swatch Group tech with a healthy 80 hours of power reserve. What’s more, it comes in a including different dial colors and even case finishes, any of which are winners in our book.



For an in-depth look, read our review of the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical.

The modern classic: Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Gear Patrol

Tudor Ranger

Movement: Tudor MT5402 automatic

Tudor MT5402 automatic Size: 39mm

39mm Water resistance: 100m

With an adventurous backstory, in-house automatic movement, Tudor's excellent build quality and a field-watch-appropriate 39mm diameter, this is the one to get when you've decided you want a great field watch to wear every day. Some might argue that the Rolex Explorer is the ultimate upgrade field watch, but we chose the Tudor Ranger in part because its price and availability make it far more practical to purchase and wear in for the kind of occasion field watches are meant for. If it's meant as an everyday or office watch, the steel bracelet is also a great choice.

Timex Camper MKI

Movement: Quartz

Quartz Size: 40mm

40mm Water resistance: 30m

The MkI line resurrects a watch that Timex made for the military in 1982, though this model replicates the beloved Camper. Powered by a quartz movement, it's got a 40mm steel case rather than the plastic of the original — which was meant to be replaced after damage rather than repaired. The basic design has lent itself to myriad aesthetic variations. While only water-resistant to 30m, it’ll generally hold up well, and its field-watch design is dressed up with tasteful dial highlights, a black-coated case and a nice grosgrain strap. As a first field watch, it can't be beat.

Marathon General Purpose Quartz

Movement: ETA F06 quartz

ETA F06 quartz Size: 34mm

34mm Water resistance: 30m

Military-issued field watches aren’t really a thing anymore — most service people tend to prefer buying their own watches — but the tradition of mil-spec timepieces continues. Marathon’s General Purpose which is, thus, made to those specifications, and what you get is a stupidly simple watch with the classic military dial layout (though complete with tritium gas illumination!) and a quartz movement housed in a modest 34mm case.

Seiko 5 Sports Midfield

Movement : Seiko 4R36 automatic

: Seiko 4R36 automatic Size : 36.37mm

: 36.37mm Water resistance: 100m

As fans of the little old Seiko 5 SNK field watches, we were happy to see a similar style return to the modern Seiko 5 Sports collection. We reviewed the initial styles which measure 39.5mm, but the more recent Midfield models are even closer to perfect. Field watches should wear small and a diameter of 36.37mm is just delectable for this kind of watch.



CWC T20 General Service Watch

Movement: Ronda 715 quartz

Ronda 715 quartz Size: 38mm

38mm Water resistance: 50m

Cabot Watch Company (CWC) is known in the watch world for making many of the British military’s watches in the latter part of the 20th century. The watch here is based on the W10 design issued in the 1970s before the introduction of the quartz G10. This version uses quartz in place of the original’s hand-winding movement, but it’s still close to the original.

Bulova Hack Watch

Movement: Miyota 82S0 automatic

Miyota 82S0 automatic Size: 38mm

38mm Water resistance: 50m

Bulova's Hack watch recalls its history as one of the original makers of the watches (mentioned above) that offered soldiers the ability to stop the seconds hands when setting the time and thereby more precisely coordinate activities. A basic automatic movement and modern touches veer somewhat from the original military specifications — and its design is reminiscent of the MIL-W-3818A — but its smallish diameter of 38mm lends to its feeling of genuineness.

Vaer A5 Field Watch

Movement: Miyota 9015 automatic

Miyota 9015 automatic Size: 40mm

40mm Water resistance: 100m

Vaer offers a generally minimalist look that takes otherwise often retro-feeling field watch designs into more contemporary territory. The brand makes different tool watch styles, with a range of field watches based on classic forms. Many are available in quartz and automatic versions, as well as options of Swiss movements or Japanese movements with American assembly.

The Vaer A5 Field "balances the ruggedness of a field watch with a refined design" according to our review. Chandler Bondurant

Seiko Prospex Alpinist

Movement: Seiko 6R35 automatic

Seiko 6R35 automatic Size: 39.5mm

39.5mm Water resistance: 200m

Originally designed for Japanese “mountain men,” the first Alpinist is often also considered Seiko’s first sport watch. It was long a sleeper in the brand’s collection, but the Alpinist returned in late 2019 with updates and refinements as part of the Prospex family. It’s got an upgraded 6R35 automatic movement with 70 hours of power reserve, sapphire crystal, a rotating inner bezel and restrained sizing of 39.5mm.

For an in-depth look, read our review of the Seiko Alpinist here.

Echo/Neutra Averau

Movement: ETA 2824 automatic

ETA 2824 automatic Size: 39mm

39mm Water resistance: 100m

Young Italian brand Echo/Neutra’s debut product, the Averau has the overall feel of a field watch with some little differences that keep it interesting. Refined design details that show the passion of a small brand make it fun to wear and give it a shot of personality. At just the right size for a field watch or everyday wear, solid specs like sapphire crystal and a Swiss automatic movement amount to a strong value for its price.

For an in-depth look, read our review of the 42mm Echo/Neutra Averau here.

The Echo/Neutra Averau in 42mm. Its killer design is also available in a 39mm version. Zen Love

Timor Heritage Field Watch

Movement: Sellita SW260 automatic or SW216 manual

Sellita SW260 automatic or SW216 manual Size: 36.5mm

36.5mm Water resistance: 50m

Among the famous 12 field watches made for the British military in 1945 and dubbed the “Dirty Dozen” are some well-known names as well as some obscure ones. Timor is one of the latter, and it’s been MIA until it reappeared on Kickstarter to resurrect the most notable watch in its history, now called the Heritage Field. It comes in an appropriately smallish case of 36mm with your choice of manual movement (like on the original) or automatic.

Sinn 856

Movement: Sellita SW300-1 movement

Sellita SW300-1 movement Size: 40m

40m Water resistance: 200m

Sinn is known for making tough, over-engineered watches and the relatively basic 856 is no different. On the surface, it’s a legible time-and-date stainless steel watch, but note that said stainless steel has undergone a hardening process, leaving the case surface particularly scratch-resistant. What’s more, the brand uses a copper-sulfate capsule that absorbs and diffuses any internal moisture that enters the watch, preventing the crystal from fogging up and the degradation of the internal lubricants.

Bremont Broadsword Recon

Diameter : 40mm

: 40mm Movement : Sellita SW260 automatic COSC

: Sellita SW260 automatic COSC Price: $3,695

Bremont's Broadsword is a contemporary take on the legendary British “Dirty Dozen” watches of the 1940s. This newest version has what's known as a "sandwich dial." That means a dial with cutouts to a dial below and lume sandwiched between them. The result is a more 3D, dynamic look, and more lume means more glow. It offers a nice balance between military utilitarianism and a more elevated feel than your pure, basic field watch.



Omega Railmaster

Movement: Omega 8806 automatic

Omega 8806 automatic Size: 40mm

40mm Water resistance: 150m

An oft-forgotten tool watch in the Omega lineup, the Railmaster’s legacy is over 60 years old. In its current guise, the watch features the brand’s Master Chronometer-certified, co-axial movement, meaning it has both chronometer-grade accuracy and resistance to magnetism. It’s the watch’s dial, however, that stands out most — thick plots of vintage-hued lume surround it, creating a legible but handsome time-teller.

The Rolex Explorer in 40mm. You can also get it in 36mm — and pair it with a suit, if you so desire. Zen Love

Rolex Explorer

Movement: Rolex 3230 automatic

Rolex 3230 automatic Size: 36mm

36mm Water resistance: 100m

Watch nerds know the Explorer as the first watch up to the peak of Everest (though a Smiths came along for the ride as well) and this fact, to many, makes it infallible. (Being a Rolex probably helps, too.) This reference is the most recent and boasts an automatic movement with the brand’s superlative chronometer accuracy (as in it’s guaranteed more accurate than your standard COSC-approved watch), and features the brand’s proprietary Chromalight lume that glows a sharp blue in the darkness. Perhaps the ultimate field watch.