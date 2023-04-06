For most tool watches, the requirements are pretty clear-cut. A dive watch needs to survive meters of water pressure. A racer’s chronograph needs to have the ability to calculate speed. A pilot’s GMT should keep a second time zone. But a field watch? There are no real clear-cut rules — many watches can handle an outdoor excursion, but few are made specifically for the job.
Best Overall Field WatchHamilton Khaki Field Mechanical
Best Upgrade Field WatchTudor Ranger
Best Budget Field WatchTimex MK1 Aluminum
Marathon General Purpose Quartz
Seiko 5 Sports Midfield Sports Style
History of the Field Watch
Soldiers were some of the first men to strap watches to their wrists (women had done it first). But it was around WWII that the field watch as we know it today began to take shape with specifications stipulated by governments. One of the most notable features that distinguished such watches early on was the ability to stop the seconds hand when setting the time. Called "hacking," this feature allowed soldiers to synch their watches more precisely, with obvious utility in coordinating battlefield operations.
Some of the most notable field watches were made by a range of companies for the US and British governments, but the design changed over time. One of the most classic traits is the standard 12-hour indices with 24-hour (military time) markings nearer to the center, á là the Hamilton Khaki Field. Gradually, the definition of field watches expanded to include watches for the likes of hunting and other outdoor activities, and eventually, it filtered into the mainstream.
What's the Purpose of a Field Watch?
The field watch was originally intended for infantry in the 20th century. Unlike many watches made for specific purposes and professions, however, the field watch today doesn't incorporate special functionality or features — aside from its design and general durability. That design, like other military equipment, is meant to be totally functional with little attention paid to aesthetics.
Also like other military gear, it turns out to be quite attractive to civilians. Simplicity and ruggedness also mean that the field watch isn't just for the battlefield, but the likes of hiking, mountaineering and the outdoors in general. Although the field watch is stylistically versatile, and you might even be able to dress it up, most are basic in their finishing and fall short of what's probably ideal for most formal occasions — you want a dress watch for those.
What to Look for in a Field Watch
So what should you look for in an ideal field watch? The same attributes the military found in classic general issue watches like the American A-11 or British W10 — that is, simplicity, durability and legibility. Dials should have big, contrasting markers and little else adorning them. Cases should protect movements from hard knocks. There should be lume aplenty.
And that’s pretty much it. The good news is that because they’re less complex than other tool watches, even the best generally come pretty cheap (though there are some great vintage reissues, and you can treat yourself to a $6,450 Rolex Explorer, if you wish). This baker's dozen are our some of our favorites — take them camping, hunting, overlanding or simply to your next happy hour, and know that they’re ready for whatever you have to throw at them.
How These Watches Wear
Field watches are traditionally small. That's why modern examples in the sub-40mm range tend to feel the most authentic — but it's worth noting that historically field watches were even smaller, probably too small for many modern tastes, even. If you want a bit more presence on the wrist, a NATO strap will add some bulk and look completely appropriate — pilot's watches can also offer a similar focus on legibility with military looks but often larger diameters.
Being small and simple by nature, field watches tend to be stylistically very versatile. They're not traditionally worn on metal bracelets, but they can be nowadays. You'll find them most at home, however, on the likes of a NATO or rugged leather strap.
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical
- Movement: H-50 (ETA 2801-2 base) hand-winding
- Size: 38mm
- Water resistance: 50m
The ever-popular, bang-for-buck Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is one of our favorites. Its affordable price and convincing vintage aesthetic harken back to the old Hamilton-made US military watches of the mid-20th century with an old-school-style, hand-cranked movement — but now featuring the latest Swatch Group tech with a healthy 80 hours of power reserve. What’s more, it comes in a range of options including different dial colors and even case finishes, any of which are winners in our book.
For an in-depth look, read our review of the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical.
Tudor Ranger
- Movement: Tudor MT5402 automatic
- Size: 39mm
- Water resistance: 100m
With an adventurous backstory, in-house automatic movement, Tudor's excellent build quality and a field-watch-appropriate 39mm diameter, this is the one to get when you've decided you want a great field watch to wear every day. Some might argue that the Rolex Explorer is the ultimate upgrade field watch, but we chose the Tudor Ranger in part because its price and availability make it far more practical to purchase and wear in for the kind of occasion field watches are meant for. If it's meant as an everyday or office watch, the steel bracelet is also a great choice.
Timex Camper MKI
- Movement: Quartz
- Size: 40mm
- Water resistance: 30m
The MkI line resurrects a watch that Timex made for the military in 1982, though this model replicates the beloved Camper. Powered by a quartz movement, it's got a 40mm steel case rather than the plastic of the original — which was meant to be replaced after damage rather than repaired. The basic design has lent itself to myriad aesthetic variations. While only water-resistant to 30m, it’ll generally hold up well, and its field-watch design is dressed up with tasteful dial highlights, a black-coated case and a nice grosgrain strap. As a first field watch, it can't be beat.
Marathon General Purpose Quartz
- Movement: ETA F06 quartz
- Size: 34mm
- Water resistance: 30m
Military-issued field watches aren’t really a thing anymore — most service people tend to prefer buying their own watches — but the tradition of mil-spec timepieces continues. Marathon’s General Purpose which is, thus, made to those specifications, and what you get is a stupidly simple watch with the classic military dial layout (though complete with tritium gas illumination!) and a quartz movement housed in a modest 34mm case.
Seiko 5 Sports Midfield
- Movement: Seiko 4R36 automatic
- Size: 36.37mm
- Water resistance: 100m
As fans of the little old Seiko 5 SNK field watches, we were happy to see a similar style return to the modern Seiko 5 Sports collection. We reviewed the initial styles which measure 39.5mm, but the more recent Midfield models are even closer to perfect. Field watches should wear small and a diameter of 36.37mm is just delectable for this kind of watch.
CWC T20 General Service Watch
- Movement: Ronda 715 quartz
- Size: 38mm
- Water resistance: 50m
Cabot Watch Company (CWC) is known in the watch world for making many of the British military’s watches in the latter part of the 20th century. The watch here is based on the W10 design issued in the 1970s before the introduction of the quartz G10. This version uses quartz in place of the original’s hand-winding movement, but it’s still close to the original.
Bulova Hack Watch
- Movement: Miyota 82S0 automatic
- Size: 38mm
- Water resistance: 50m
Bulova's Hack watch recalls its history as one of the original makers of the watches (mentioned above) that offered soldiers the ability to stop the seconds hands when setting the time and thereby more precisely coordinate activities. A basic automatic movement and modern touches veer somewhat from the original military specifications — and its design is reminiscent of the MIL-W-3818A — but its smallish diameter of 38mm lends to its feeling of genuineness.
Vaer A5 Field Watch
- Movement: Miyota 9015 automatic
- Size: 40mm
- Water resistance: 100m
Vaer offers a generally minimalist look that takes otherwise often retro-feeling field watch designs into more contemporary territory. The brand makes different tool watch styles, with a range of field watches based on classic forms. Many are available in quartz and automatic versions, as well as options of Swiss movements or Japanese movements with American assembly.
Seiko Prospex Alpinist
- Movement: Seiko 6R35 automatic
- Size: 39.5mm
- Water resistance: 200m
Originally designed for Japanese “mountain men,” the first Alpinist is often also considered Seiko’s first sport watch. It was long a sleeper in the brand’s collection, but the Alpinist returned in late 2019 with updates and refinements as part of the Prospex family. It’s got an upgraded 6R35 automatic movement with 70 hours of power reserve, sapphire crystal, a rotating inner bezel and restrained sizing of 39.5mm.
For an in-depth look, read our review of the Seiko Alpinist here.
Echo/Neutra Averau
- Movement: ETA 2824 automatic
- Size: 39mm
- Water resistance: 100m
Young Italian brand Echo/Neutra’s debut product, the Averau has the overall feel of a field watch with some little differences that keep it interesting. Refined design details that show the passion of a small brand make it fun to wear and give it a shot of personality. At just the right size for a field watch or everyday wear, solid specs like sapphire crystal and a Swiss automatic movement amount to a strong value for its price.
For an in-depth look, read our review of the 42mm Echo/Neutra Averau here.
Timor Heritage Field Watch
- Movement: Sellita SW260 automatic or SW216 manual
- Size: 36.5mm
- Water resistance: 50m
Among the famous 12 field watches made for the British military in 1945 and dubbed the “Dirty Dozen” are some well-known names as well as some obscure ones. Timor is one of the latter, and it’s been MIA until it reappeared on Kickstarter to resurrect the most notable watch in its history, now called the Heritage Field. It comes in an appropriately smallish case of 36mm with your choice of manual movement (like on the original) or automatic.
Sinn 856
- Movement: Sellita SW300-1 movement
- Size: 40m
- Water resistance: 200m
Sinn is known for making tough, over-engineered watches and the relatively basic 856 is no different. On the surface, it’s a legible time-and-date stainless steel watch, but note that said stainless steel has undergone a hardening process, leaving the case surface particularly scratch-resistant. What’s more, the brand uses a copper-sulfate capsule that absorbs and diffuses any internal moisture that enters the watch, preventing the crystal from fogging up and the degradation of the internal lubricants.
Bremont Broadsword Recon
- Diameter: 40mm
- Movement: Sellita SW260 automatic COSC
- Price: $3,695
Bremont's Broadsword is a contemporary take on the legendary British “Dirty Dozen” watches of the 1940s. This newest version has what's known as a "sandwich dial." That means a dial with cutouts to a dial below and lume sandwiched between them. The result is a more 3D, dynamic look, and more lume means more glow. It offers a nice balance between military utilitarianism and a more elevated feel than your pure, basic field watch.
Omega Railmaster
- Movement: Omega 8806 automatic
- Size: 40mm
- Water resistance: 150m
An oft-forgotten tool watch in the Omega lineup, the Railmaster’s legacy is over 60 years old. In its current guise, the watch features the brand’s Master Chronometer-certified, co-axial movement, meaning it has both chronometer-grade accuracy and resistance to magnetism. It’s the watch’s dial, however, that stands out most — thick plots of vintage-hued lume surround it, creating a legible but handsome time-teller.
Rolex Explorer
- Movement: Rolex 3230 automatic
- Size: 36mm
- Water resistance: 100m
Watch nerds know the Explorer as the first watch up to the peak of Everest (though a Smiths came along for the ride as well) and this fact, to many, makes it infallible. (Being a Rolex probably helps, too.) This reference is the most recent and boasts an automatic movement with the brand’s superlative chronometer accuracy (as in it’s guaranteed more accurate than your standard COSC-approved watch), and features the brand’s proprietary Chromalight lume that glows a sharp blue in the darkness. Perhaps the ultimate field watch.