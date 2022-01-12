History of the Rolex Submariner: How the Dive Watch Has Changed Over Time

Rolex isn't the type of company to introduce sweeping changes in one of its flagship products simply for the hell of it — rather, small, incremental adjustments and updates are the norm. In fact, the changes can be so incremental that a novice watch buyer (or even a watch nerd!) might have trouble identifying them. To that end, we thought a guide to the changes to the more modern Subs — those that have come out since the retirement of the reference 5513 in 1989 — might help you better wrap your brain around this most iconic of watches.

There are six watches to discuss, but it's not all that difficult to get a hang of the reference numbers once you understand the convention: the no-date model that followed the 5513 is the 14060, and the date model that followed the date-equipped 16800 is the 16610. The following generation included the 114060 and the 116610, while the latest generation, released in 2020, includes the 124060 and the 126610. There are other, more niche models — special anniversary editions, precious metal versions, as well as no less than seven new variations of the Date model — but we're going to focus on the simplest, steel date and no-date versions of each generation.

SHOP PRE-OWNED