The Best Watch Boxes for Your Watch Collection
Don't keep your most worn watches in your sock drawer — invest in a quality watch box instead.
You spent hundreds, or thousands — or hundreds of thousands — on beautiful watches. Now what? Well, you need to keep them organized, accessible, and clean, that's what. And how does one do that? You could use a watch roll or pouches, sure, or keep them in their original boxes or packaging. But that ain't elegant. And surely there's a more elegant solution than simply stuffing them in the back of your sock drawer, hoping that an intruder wouldn't think to look there.
Instead, try a dedicated watch box. These come in all shapes and sizes, from simple, wooden affairs to multi-level, leather-clad, luxurious towers of horological splendor. You can buy a watch box for $25 or $2,500, and ultimately, it doesn't really matter — what you need is something that fits your aesthetic preferences, won't fall apart, and will hold enough watches. You can buy one on Amazon for the cost of a few coffees that'll show up the next day and will do just fine, or you can spring for a beautiful, vintage-inspired affair from Wolf that looks like classic watch boxes of yore. The choice is yours.
We've assembled a collection of all sorts of watch boxes below, and for any budget. No matter how simple or fancy you wanna get, you're sure to find the ideal storage solution here. And if what you're looking for is more in the line of pouches, cases and rolls, that's no problem — we have a handy guide to those, too.
Don't have a lot to spend? No worries — this small box with glass display top will safely hold six of your watches. Made of waterproof leatherette over an MDF body, it's available in five colors and includes a locking top.
The wooden design and burlap pillows in this inexpensive, six-watch box will lend your watch collection some serious vintage vibes — and the price can't be beat.
Need room for watches as well as jewelry and other accessories? This 12-space box should suit you well. It's got plenty of room for just about everything you keep on your person on a daily basis.
Do you have a metric shit-ton of watches? Well then, this is the box for you — it's got room for like, 20 of 'em. And a soft velvet interior will make sure they're well protected.
This affordable option is made of rosewood, has space for 10 watches and features a clear glass top and plush black leather inserts. Gold fittings and a key lock enclosure seal the deal — or rather, the box.
This beautiful wooden watch box comes in your choice of configurations, with space for 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 watches, with or without an optional drawer. You can also choose a wooden or glass lid, and each piece is made to order.
Available in your choice of natural or dark cherry, this commemorative box isn't a dedicated watch box, but it can easily contain a small collection, as well as other commonly used EDC. Best of all, it'll looker killer sitting on your desk.
Wolf knows watch boxes better than most any other brand. Their Windsor box has room for five watches and features a locking glass top, chrome hardware and a leather finish.
Available in three colors, the Howard features a pebble leather exterior, a suede interior and chrome hardware, as well as extra space for cufflinks. A true premium option.
One of the best ground-up watch box designs on the market, the Tool Watch Box is made of steel and features inserts for 12 watches, along with tweed watch pillows.
Top grain Aniline leather outside, soft Nubuck leather inside...this may be one of the finest small watch boxes we've laid our eyes on. Two security lugs on the lid keep the box securely shut, while a modular design means that you can use the box for display or travel.
A nod to cork watch boxes of the 1970s, this vintage-inspired model from the folks at Wolf is a collaboration with our good friends at Analog/Shift. It neatly holds 8 watches.
This coffin-lid style box calls to mind popular examples from the 1950s and 1960s that accompanied some of the most important watches of that era. With room for 10 timepieces, the box features a green pebble vegan leather exterior, a green ultrasuede lining, gold hardware and a matching gold foiled logo.