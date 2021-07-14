The Best Watch Boxes for Your Watch Collection

You spent hundreds, or thousands — or hundreds of thousands — on beautiful watches. Now what? Well, you need to keep them organized, accessible, and clean, that's what. And how does one do that? You could use a watch roll or pouches, sure, or keep them in their original boxes or packaging. But that ain't elegant. And surely there's a more elegant solution than simply stuffing them in the back of your sock drawer, hoping that an intruder wouldn't think to look there.

Instead, try a dedicated watch box. These come in all shapes and sizes, from simple, wooden affairs to multi-level, leather-clad, luxurious towers of horological splendor. You can buy a watch box for $25 or $2,500, and ultimately, it doesn't really matter — what you need is something that fits your aesthetic preferences, won't fall apart, and will hold enough watches. You can buy one on Amazon for the cost of a few coffees that'll show up the next day and will do just fine, or you can spring for a beautiful, vintage-inspired affair from Wolf that looks like classic watch boxes of yore. The choice is yours.

We've assembled a collection of all sorts of watch boxes below, and for any budget. No matter how simple or fancy you wanna get, you're sure to find the ideal storage solution here. And if what you're looking for is more in the line of pouches, cases and rolls, that's no problem — we have a handy guide to those, too.