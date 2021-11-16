Today's Top Stories
Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

Get a handsome timepiece you'll be proud to wear for even less cash than normal.

By Will Porter
timex q falcon
Timex

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

If you're looking to cop a new watch, Timex is running a sale for Halloween where you can get 31 percent off a bunch of options with the code TRICKORTREAT. We've picked out a few standouts below but feel free to shop the entire sale to find your watch for fall.

SAVE NOW

Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
Courtesy
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This should be your new dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Timex Metropolitan S Smartwatch
Courtesy
SAVE NOW

$179 $107 (40% OFF)

Cheaper than the Apple Watch.

More on the Timex Metropolitan

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
SAVE NOW

$128 $74 (42% off)

Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!

More Todd Snyder

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
SAVE NOW

$138 $60 (56% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

More Timex

Timex Marlin Automatic
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.

More Automatic Watches

Timex Metropolitan
SAVE NOW

$80 $40 (50% OFF)

Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)

More Quartz Watches

Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Handsome. Automatic. Affordable. 'Nuff said.

More Dress Watches

Timex Weekender
SAVE NOW

$60 $42 (30% OFF)

The OG Timex field watch beater.

More Field Watches

