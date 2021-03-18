Today's Top Stories
1
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
2
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

RIP, Apple HomePod. Why Did the Quirky Smart Speaker Fail?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Two – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
podcast

apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

The Apple HomePod has been discontinued: Tucker Bowe and Will Price talk with Nick Caruso about what it got right and what it got wrong during its short, three-year run. Plus, the group discusses notable headlines from the week and shares the products they're obsessing over.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Briefings
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
We're Hiring: Associate Staff Writer, Style
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories