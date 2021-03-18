The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

The Apple HomePod has been discontinued: Tucker Bowe and Will Price talk with Nick Caruso about what it got right and what it got wrong during its short, three-year run. Plus, the group discusses notable headlines from the week and shares the products they're obsessing over.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

