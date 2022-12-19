Today's Top Stories
The Best Beard Trimmers for Fine-Tuning Your Facial Hair

Having tested options from Wahl, Philips Norelco, Bevel and more, we compared the results and determined the best beard trimmer in a variety of categories.

By Adam Hurly and Evan Malachosky
collage of three beard trimmers
Courtesy

If you plan to grow out your facial hair, then a beard trimmer is a necessity—and the best beard trimmers are intuitive and offer a range of settings for general hair trimming and precision touch-ups. Then again, what’s best for you and your beard preferences might be totally different than what’s best for the next guy.

What to Look for

In recent years, advances in rechargeable batteries have allowed for some cordless trimmers to run for hours on end. Many beard trimmers on the market also utilize blades that require very little upkeep — as a general rule: look for self-sharpening steel blades that don’t require oil before each use. Better yet, you want something that can rinse clean easily, making for a hygienic experience with each use.

Bottom line, you need a tool that has the right capabilities for your beard maintenance, whether it’s specific attachment heads or a vast range of trimming increments for a fully customizable clean up. That’s the keyword: The more customizable your options, the more you’ll get out of the device. Many trimmers come with interchangeable heads that allow you to clip stray hairs, cut clean lines, and define the borders of your cheeks and neck—that’s the customization you need.

And if you take those attachment heads off, will the device offer you a barely-there 5-o’clock shadow (or shorter), akin to an electric shave? While they won’t cut quite as close as the designated shaver or a razor, some trimmers even have swappable shaver heads to afford you both options. For the ingrown-prone or irritation-prone shaver, this is music to one’s ears (even if you’re just cleaning up the cheek and necklines with that guardless trimmer head). But whether you’re using an e-shaver head or a toothy trimmer head, you want a tool that won’t nip at your skin or leave you reddened, making you anxious each time you use the device.

Why You Should Get a Beard Trimmer Over a Regular Razor

Comparing a beard trimmer to a standard razor is more or less apples and oranges. The razor debate is one to be had with electric shavers, specifically, since both aim to give you a bare-face shave. And while beard trimmers are terrific for clipping you all the way down to a barely-there stubble (if you so please), what they are best at is offering you customization—and creative direction over your own face! You can have a bushier mustache and shorter cheek hairs or sprout a Brad Pitt-esque goatee with a John Waters-esque pencil ‘stache (hey, just spitballing here). Or, you can maintain a perfectly uniform beard of nearly any length.

"To keep the beard the desired length, trimming with an electric clipper and a guard is definitely the way to go," Mike Gilman, the founder of Grooming Lounge, says.

How to Prevent Bald Patches While Trimming

Gilman offers this tip in order to get the most uniform, as-desired results from your trimmer: “It's best to follow the grain of your facial hair growth while trimming,” he says. “This is usually a downward-facing trim, to a degree. Going against the grain and pushing too hard can leave bald patches.”

Questions to Consider First

When considering which beard trimmer is best for your needs, you need to ask yourself the following questions: When and where will you be using it? Are you maintaining the same beard you've had for years and just need a one-trick pony? Do you alternate between short and long styles and need a trimmer that offers a lot of variety? Will you use it to draw clean lines or even trim hair down to its shortest possible length? Will you take your trimmer on trips, or are you leaving it in a bathroom cabinet? Does it matter if it’s corded, or does it need to be chargeable? (And does a quick charge matter to you?) Will you ever want to trim your facial hair while showering? (Tell us how that works out, but hey, lots of guys apparently do this!) Finally, what’s your budget?

No matter how you answered any of these questions, our picks have you covered. Find your go-to beard trimmer below.

How We Tested

collage of grooming clippers
Adam Hurly

First, you gotta grow the scruff. Then you gotta put each device to various tests: Each attachment needs testing, and the device’s ease of use and product design go under the microscope. One of the strangest tests is the verification of runtime. Because it’s not like we’re going to actually use a 6-hour device for 6 straight hours; but can it actually achieve that feat? (It helps to smother them with pillows as they hum away and check on them every 5-10 minutes. Testing the charge time is a lot more peaceful.)

We have to use the device as it is foremost advertised, be that a trimmer, a detailer, a multitasking body groomer, a travel-friendly pick, and everything in between. We ask our barbers for their favorites when we sit in their chairs. We ask our coworkers, boyfriends, roommates, fathers, and brothers to see which devices have stuck with them for years at a time. (Rest in peace, discontinued Philips Norelco Vacuum trimmer; you were a trusted trimmer for years, but your demise paved the way for the discovery of our new favorite, the large-bellied Remington.)

And, as our scruff keeps growing and the products keep debuting, our testing continues evermore.

Best Overall Beard Trimmer
Wahl Model 9864SS Stainless Matte Gray Beard Trimmer
$79 AT AMAZON

  • Comes with 12 different attachments and heads
  • 10-position adjustable head helps reach difficult spots
  • 6 hours of trimming afforded from an hour charge

  • Attachments aren't as considered as the device itself, which makes minute adjustments difficult
  • Attachments: 12
  • Trimming Lengths: Bare shave to 1/2"
  • Runtime: 6 hours
  • Charge Time: 1 hour
  • Warranty: 5 years

Wahl’s beard trimmer kit edged out the competition in our battle between top contenders. This device is housed in a durable stainless steel shell and utilizes rechargeable Lithium Ion 2.0 technology that can provide 6 hours of trimming on one charge, and with an impressive 5-year warranty, too.

On top of that, this one has 12 different heads and attachments, including a 10-position adjustable head. All in all, this tool gave us infinite options for trimming, detailing, and even shaving. It has the muscle, the range, and the longevity — and at a very respectable cost. We rarely had to charge it, and, when we did, it was back in action fast.

    Best Upgrade Beard Trimmer
    Bevel Pro + Pro T-Blade
    $350 AT BEVEL

    • An upgrade on the original Bevel
    • LED screen makes setting increments easy

    • Rounded shape might be too much for some folks to handle, at least with accuracy
    • Attachments: 7
    • Trimming Lengths: 0-2.5”
    • Runtime: 4 hours
    • Charge Time: 3 hours
    • Warranty: 1 year

    We’re huge fans of Bevel’s original beard trimmer (you’ll even find it listed later in this roundup), but what that device lacked was customization. Before, there was just a swappable guard head (with a T-blade option for clean lines).

    Now, with the newly launched BevelPro, the clip-on guards are magnetic, making them easier to attach, and you also have a zero-gapping option with an LED display, meaning we could see the 0.1-mm increments that take it from 0 mm to 2.5 mm without any guards attached (and then upwards of 2.5 inches in length with those guards).

    We found that the Pro has so much muscle that it also doubles as a hair clipper, and we suspect this will be the must-have device for barbers this next year — at-home ones, for now. Nothing is sexier than this new Bevel. You pay for it, too, but it’s worth it, we found.

      How to Trim Your Beard, According to an Expert
      man getting his beard trimmed with electric razor
      NastasicGetty Images

      For shorter beards, Gilman suggests that you "start with a longer guard and move toward a shorter guard — you can’t put hair back on if too much is removed," he warns. "We’d recommend starting with a #1 guard and moving down to a .5 guard if the hair isn’t trimmed enough the first go around."

      Whether you're looking to go even tighter or tidy loose edges after you've "completed with the trimming of the length, the bearded one can remove the guards and use the point of the bare clipper to outline and carve out spots around the neck, cheeks and mustache," he adds.

      Folks with longer beards should only use a trimmer to shape or sharpen. Scissors are the smarter option for serious cutting.

      "For more intense facial foliage formations, it usually works best to separate the way the beard is handled on the cheeks versus the goatee, chin and upper neck area," Gilman says. "Down below, on the chin and goatee area, it’s more of a comb and scissor situation. Comb the beard down and cut across in small sections, sometimes point cutting into the beard diagonally. If [you] cut straight across at the bottom, it’ll look like the equivalent of a bowl cut for the beard."

      READ MORE

      Best Feature-Packed Beard Trimmer
      Philips Norelco MG7770
      Philips
      Now 17% off
      $75 AT AMAZON

      • 6-hour runtime gives plenty of working space for big beards
      • Fully washable, which makes fixing clogs easy
      • Easy to use — and fast

      • There's no charging stand, just a long cable
      • Attachments: 6
      • Trimming Lengths: Bare shave to 15mm
      • Runtime: 6 hours
      • Charge Time: 1 hour
      • Warranty: 10 years

      While it took an overall silver medal to Wahl’s device, Philips’ Multigroom won out in some key categories, including body trimming, hair clipping, and detailing. That makes this device an exquisite all-around choice for the guy who wants to trim head to toe (and eyebrows, nose hairs, and more). Its Lithium-ion battery delivers a 6-hour runtime, too, and we only had to wait an hour for it to charge.

      The fully washable device is easy to keep clean, we found, and it comes with a rugged zipper case that has a contoured foam body to hold the trimmer and pouches to secure attachments, making this an easy option to take on trips — and super hard to forget. What’s more, the steeper price is justified by an industry-leading 10-year warranty.

      We felt safe moving fast across our face and body, and truly feel there are few better options at this price.

        Testing Notes:
        panasonic
        Evan Malachosky

        There's plenty to love about this simple but mighty Philips Norelco model. Its long cord creates quite tangled mess, though.

        Best Washable Beard Trimmer
        Panasonic Multigroom ER-GB80-S
        Panasonic
        $62 AT AMAZON

        • Rubberized handle helps the user get a better grip
        • Power level is displayed on the device

        • Not the most versatile tool
        • Attachments: 3
        • Trimming Lengths: 0.5-20mm
        • Runtime: 50 minutes
        • Charge Time: 1 hour
        • Warranty: 2 years

        This trimmer has 39 adjustable settings to fine-tune your grooming routine — a rubberized dial controls the settings in .5mm increments from .5mm to 20mm. The stainless steel blades are washable and a convenient water drain allows quick cleaning after each use. Typically, submerging your trimmer in a tub of water would kill it, but not this time.

        While the battery lasts just shy of an hour (good for one long groom or at least a week of touchups), our testing found, a LED charge indicator on the handle indicates the power level as to not leave you stranded in the middle of a trim. The attachments that come with the ER-GB80-S are designed for closer facial hair trimming, longer beard styles and precision body hair grooming. Panasonic also outfitted the trimmer with a rubberized handle that fits comfortably in bigger hands.

          Best Beard Trimmer for Barely-There Stubble
          Bevel
          Bevel Beard Trimmer
          $180 AT AMAZON

          • Better than most baseline trimmers

          • Not the most advanced Bevel product
          • Attachments: 1
          • Runtime: 8 hours
          • Warranty: 1 year

          Bevel's first trimmer received high praise for its weight, cutting quality and precision. The brand's second iteration is even better.

          Built to meet the demands of master barbers, the reprise is now cordless, providing up to an incredible 8 hours — 32 15-minute sessions — of cutting time. Cord-free means we could touch up wherever we needed, and the Bevel Dial allows you to make adjustments with just the flick of a thumb, meaning ultra-smooth smooth fades. The included t-blade (aka a detailer) makes achieving clean lines a breeze, we found.

            Testing Notes:
            bevel
            Evan Malachosky

            Yes, this is the Bevel Beard Trimmer — it's just the limited all-black edition. It's still a hell of a lot of hardware.

            SHOP NOW

            Best Beginner Beard Trimmer
            Philips Norelco MG3750 Multigroom Trimmer
            $20 AT AMAZON

            • Super cheap, and nearly nick-proof

            • Attachments (and the tool itself) are really easy to break
            • Attachments: 13
            • Runtime: 1 hour
            • Warranty: 2 years

            We love the MG3750's big brother, the MG7770. But for an incredulous price of just $20, we can't say that we'd pick another beard trimmer for the money. Its measly run-time of just an hour may put some people off, but that's more than enough for one session, we've found. As such, if your beard routine only involves a quick touch-up (which is most people), that shouldn't deter you. It comes with plenty of attachments for any precise cuts you need to take care of and the stainless steel guards are easy to detach and clean.

            Plus, this option itself costs as much as some attachments. For example, I broke a guard and needed it to maintain my pandemic-era at-home hair. I ordered an entirely new trimmer just for the guard, but now I have a backup for trips or when this one kicks the bucket.

              Best Beard and Body Trimmer
              Braun Multi Grooming Kit MGK5280
              Courtesy Braun
              $63 AT AMAZON

              • Comes with an analog razor for tiny touchups
              • Handle displays the battery level

              • Bulky design isn't conducive to precise shaves
              • Attachments: 9
              • Trimming Lengths: Bare shave to 21mm
              • Runtime: 100 minutes
              • Charge Time: 1 hour
              • Warranty: 2 years

              This compact trimmer can keep up with the best. It comes with nine attachments and could trim our beard from .5mm to 21 mm (in 2mm increments). The battery delivers one hour of runtime and a LED indicator on the handle displays the battery life. Thankfully, this trimmer is fully washable, which made cleanup a breeze. It’s also small enough to be packed into a Dopp kit without disturbing our current grooming products.

              Plus, it could manicure a mustache or force facial hair into a new shape, there's an included Gillette razor for ultra-tight touchups or, if you've decided maintaining a beard is just too much work, a complete transformation.

                Best Corded Beard Trimmer
                Andis 04710 Professional T-Outliner
                Andis
                $55 AT AMAZON

                • Corded battery prevents sudden shutoffs

                • No included attachments
                • Attachments: Sold separately
                • Trimming Lengths: Bare face and stubble
                • Runtime: Continuous (Corded)
                • Warranty: 1 year

                If you need a precision trimmer to touch up your neck, beard and mustache but want to keep the bulk of your beard intact, this is a solid option. Inside the heavy-duty housing, a quiet magnetic motor powers carbon-steel blades designed for years of use. It is, above all, an outliner for the edgework, we determined, but with its attachments (sold separately), it becomes a veritable customizer for the rest of the face.

                Weighing in at 11 ounces, this trimmer is light on the hands for extended use. It’s easy to pack, too, and its corded body makes it easier to remember to grab from your hotel bathroom — at least in our experience. It can be zero-gapped for a bare-faced trim or left as-is for barely-there stubble.

                Just make sure to oil the blade before each use to ensure a good trim; this one does require a little bit of upkeep, but that’s standard for a brand like Andis, which is adored by every barber ‘round the world.

                  Best Vacuum Beard Trimmer
                  Remington HKVAC2000A Vacuum Haircut Kit
                  Courtesy Amazon
                  $25 AT AMAZON

                  • Cleans up after itself
                  • Corded battery prevents sudden shutoffs

                  • It's awfully loud
                  • Attachments: 8
                  • Trimming Lengths: 1/8-1 inch
                  • Runtime: Continuous (Corded)
                  • Warranty: 5 years

                  When cleaning up a beard, it's best to be prepared to clean up the sink, too. That said, beard trimmers with integrated vacuums make the mess a bit (or a lot) less. It’s just a shame they aren’t more commonplace. Remington's boasts a dual-motor system that delivers high-powered suction to capture up to 90 percent of trimmed hair.

                  The collection chamber is generous, too, we found, as it trapped a full mane —but for obvious reasons, it can only suck up the hair when it’s in short clippings; it’s not like a full-on Hoover or anything (nor could any such device have that capability). It's more than enough to collect the leftovers of a full session of trimming and the included attachments mean you can get the detail you're after.

                    Best Beard Detailing Trimmer
                    Philips Norelco GoStyle
                    Now 19% off
                    $39 AT AMAZON

                    • Runs on batteries, which can be replaced when it does
                    • An easy travel tool

                    • Not as powerful as other options on this list
                    • Attachments: 4
                    • Trimming Lengths: Bare shave to 5mm
                    • Runtime: 30 minutes
                    • Power: AA Battery
                    • Warranty: 2 years

                    While you can score a baseline detailing pen for under $20 these days, we say go big and “invest” in the outstanding GoStyler. It’s lightweight, slim and easy to travel with, but moreover helped draw clean lines and detail our mustaches, sideburns, beard shape, and even eyebrows with ease.

                      Best Razor-Sized Beard Trimmer
                      Philips Norelco OneBlade
                      Now 14% off
                      $30 AT AMAZON

                      • Versatile tool for trimming or close shaving
                      • Mimics the shape of an analog razor

                      • Plastic components break rather easily
                      • Attachments: 3
                      • Trimming Lengths: Bare shave to 5mm
                      • Runtime: 45 minutes
                      • Charge Time: 8 hours
                      • Warranty: 2 years

                      Although the OneBlade looks comically simple — it's a tiny blade attached to a medium-sized body — it can do quite a lot. I used it to trim my beard using one of the attachable guards, which help keep the blade far enough from the skin to only cut the hairs to your desired length. I also edged by inverting the blade and pressing it to my skin.

                      When shaving, the OneBlade goes flat against your skin and can go in either direction. Tilting it to an angle, to where the coated teeth are against the skin, it can sharpen a beard's edges or carve out a mustache (or even mutton chops). Don't press too hard, though, or drop the device — the plastic shaving components are pretty delicate (see below). I broke my first blade in less than two weeks.

                      You can learn more about Philips Norelco's OneBlade in our dedicated review.

                        Testing Notes:
                        philips norelco
                        Evan Malachosky

                        This is how mine broke, but this is why they're replaceable, right?

                        Thinking of Throwing in the Towel? Here's How to Get the Closest Shave Possible
                        how to get the best shave ever gear patrol lead full
                        Supply

                        Make no haste when it comes to shaving. This is your face after all, and the entire world is watching — thus, you’ve got to prevent things like irritation, ingrown hairs and infection. It’s easy to do if you put the right amount of time and care into your shave regimen.

                        LEARN MORE

