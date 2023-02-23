Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Boots for Men

Informed by hands-on testing, our guide to the best boots for men covers nearly every category, from work boots to Chelseas, chukkas and more.

By Evan Malachosky
the 50 best boots gear patrol full lead
Henry Phillips

Boots always seem to get more done than shoes. While shoes are busy arguing semantics in a boardroom, boots are out in the garage actually doing work. Shoes spend their weekend shanking golf balls while boots are going over, around and through every surface on Earth. Boots have long belonged to the movers and shakers of history, and I'll be damned if that isn't about everyone. No matter whether you're wandering out into the woods to do "real" work or simply walking yourself around the corner for a coffee, boots guarantee you'll get there.

But "boots" is a broad category. There are Chelsea boots, rain boots, snow boots, cowboy and desert boots, too, but also a dozen more. Be warned, this guide not only delves into the best picks from each of these pillar categories but also serves as a broader breakdown of the best brands. These are the places you should be buying your boots from. Why? Because we've tested enough boots to know there's a serious gap between good and bad, what won't do the trick and what will survive a wet-season hike (hint: hiking boots). But there are loads more boot types to know — and buy. Find them below.

Types of Boots to Know

Ankle Boots

Ankle boots might be the coolest footwear ever made — which makes them that much more difficult to pull off than their closest cousins, the Chelsea boot. They’ve graced the feet of rock stars and, in doing so, complemented the tightest pants mankind has had to offer for decades. The silhouette is similar to the Chelsea boot, but the Ankle boot utilizes zippers or straps instead of elastic panels to ensure a secure fit around the ankle.

Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots began life in England in the mid-19th century and didn’t stray far from home until recently. The elasticized wonders were a staple of the mid-’60s mod scene and protected the feet of seemingly every British invader from John to Ringo. Recently they’ve seen a revival on many of menswear’s best dressed. The silhouette is very slim and features elastic side panels and heel pull-tabs.

Chukka Boots

About as casual as all-leather boots get, the chukka (or desert) boot was first worn by British soldiers in Africa during World War II. Afterward, they made their way across the Atlantic, becoming a casual staple for the second half of the 20th century and still gracing the feet of stylish men in the cooler months. Clarks made the originals, but upmarket offerings only improved on the formula. They lace up just above the ankle and traditionally feature a soft crepe sole.

Combat Boots

Combat boots are, well, boots typically worn by those in active combat. In in the fashion world, they're a rugged boot with a rubber sole, and a chunky one at that.

Cowboy Boots

Like many Americana wardrobe staples, cowboy boots are rooted in function. Pull them on, wear them hard and use them for years. There are two main styles: traditional cowboy boots that feature a riding heel (taller and angled) and roper boots that have a shorter heel, designed to handle a day of walking. The pointed toe and tall shaft make this boot instantly recognizable.

Duck Boots

Popularized by L.L. Bean, the Duck boot style features a waterproof bottom with a high shaft. The collar usually ties pretty tight to create a similar seal and the toe harks back to a duck's bill.

Engineer Boots

The original Engineer boots were designed to protect the feet of men who fed coals into steam engines. It melded the tall pull-on style of horse riding boots with the supportive arch and sole of a work boot. A buckled ankle strap distinguishes this style from other pull-on boots.

Hiking Boots

For the purposes of this guide, we’ve kept a respectful distance from the more technical versions of this style, but the best pairs of old-school hiking boots boast the same alpine prowess that made them popular in the first place. Sturdy soles, heel support and lace-to-toe closures mean these boots are as hardworking as they are good-looking.

Hunting Boots

For actual hunting, you may want something more technically advanced, but the hunting boot is a staple in the Northeast and has ensconced the feet of everyone from frat boys to Nobel prize winners. The traditional style features a hand-sewn moc-toe, a lace-up closure and a durable, grippy outsole.

Rain Boots

While you could wear whatever boots you want in the rain, a dedicated rain boot will keep your feet dry — and you on your feet, too. Rain boots feature waterproof uppers, better tread and a quick-drying inside in case you do get wet. They're usually pretty tall, too.

Snow Boots

Sure, certain Duck or Chelsea boots work in the snow, but, like rain boots, a dedicated design built for snowfall is smarter. Snow boots feature waterproof uppers, chunky soles, better tread and some sort of membrane to keep your toes dry (and warm), which means there's usually insulation within.

Trench Boots

Worn since World War I, the trench boot (sometimes called an army or officer boot) is a handsome staple that’s shaken its military roots and manages to look a bit more cleaned up these days than it did stomping into Flanders. Similar to the work boot, this silhouette has a lower profile that is easier to incorporate into a variety of wardrobes.

Waterproof Work Boots

Work boots are meant to be tough but not all work boots are waterproof. Waterproof work boots in this category can both withstand dirty jobs and keep a seal in puddles and ponds. (Just don't go into waters taller than the boots are.)

Wingtip Boots

The wingtip, whose brogued details bring a touch of formal embellishment to casual footwear, is dressed up enough to be worn with a suit and laid back enough to end up under denim or a pair of cords. But they’re not a mullet shoe: they’ve been around long enough to look equally good in either context.

Work Boots

Strong, long-lasting and just stylish enough to stay on your feet for most of the colder months: that’s all a work boot really needs to be. Little wonder that the design was more or less perfected half a century ago. The no-frills lace-up style protects the lower legs and feet and usually features a durable lug sole.

2023 Boot Trends, According to Experts

According to Jay Carroll, co-founder of Wonder Valley and El Rey Court and former Levi's concept designer, the best boots are those closely attached to your way of life.

"When I'm out West in Joshua Tree," he says, "I love my roughout suede cowboy style boots I had custom-made in Texas. They fit like a glove and I live in them. They can get real dusty while kinda dressing up a bit everything I wear with them. I find this style incredibly timeless."

Being bi-coastal, though, he needs an alternative that can withstand the East Coast elements, too. "When I'm on the coast of Maine and on the water a lot I wear these minimal pull-on deck boots. I have them in capers and in white. I can wear them on the dock and on the boat but also wear to town. For my life out East I find them to be very versatile."

These are super-specific recommendations, but that's because Carroll's done plenty of testing up to this point. Celebrity men's stylist, Vanessa Powell, on the other hand, makes prescriptive decisions for men every day and has her own opinions on which boots are trending right now.

"Right now, I'm loving the chunky Chelsea boot style for men. Chelsea boots are a closet staple, but the added lug make this classic more hip to the streetwear trends. Plus, they are all-weather friendly so you can tackle the elements in style," she says. If you don't love slip-on boots, she says, find a pair you can tie tightly (but still have a sizable outsole). "You can never go wrong with a leather lace-up pair of boots," she explains. "They are not as edgy as a combat, or rugged as a work boot, and can be dressed down for daytime with denim and up for a night out with chinos. The best are ones that look like a dress boot that have a functional tread."

Boot Brands to Know

We've highlighted the brands we recommend and the models from there we like, leaving you with the tools to make an informed purchase. But remember, always check the sizing standards for your chosen brand before ordering.

For a guide to how most major brands' shoes fit, follow our guide to men's shoe sizes.

          How We Tested
          boots how we tested
          Evan Malachosky

          After compiling a list of the best widely available boot brands, we picked the most quintessential model from each label. Using this shortlist as a guide, we began testing as many models as we could reasonably wear in the fall and winter months. We considered how and where the boots were made, how they looked and felt on, as well as how they looked and felt after their fair share of wears.

          The below products not only represent the best styles from each brand but a number of boot categories, too — from duck to work boots to cowboy boots, and back again. This list will continue to grow as brands emerge and old ones debut new designs.

          Rhodes
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2018
          • From: USA

          Rhodes is a brand owned and stocked exclusively by Huckberry. All of the boots are made in Léon, Mexico, the country's boot capital, from leather uppers and lightweight Meramec PU outsoles, which prove slip resistant and ultra-soft. Albeit new, the brand's establishing itself as a go-to purveyor of polished, long-lasting boots.

          SHOP NOW

          Rhodes Tyler Chukka
          Courtesy
          $175 AT HUCKBERRY

          Rhodes' Tyler Chukka combines full-grain roughout uppers and a soft, crepe-like outsole. The pairing promises comfort, a refined yet casual look and enduring quality, a trifecta few brands truly deliver on.

          Astorflex
          style
          Astorflex
          • Founded: 19th century
          • From: Italy

          Although the company's true timeline proves vague, Astorflex has been around since the 19th century. Maybe it's one of those mysteries brands within the spirits industry typically upholds: "oh, well, we were founded first in 18xx, stopped making product in 1903, and then were relaunched by investors in 2021. we're 200-years-old!" The brand started out making wooden clogs but its online catalog now includes everything from Chukka boots and mules to sneakers and Chelseas.

          SHOP NOW

          Astorflex Greenflex Boot
          Courtesy
          $175 AT HUCKBERRY

          Astorflex has a variety of desert boots in its collection, but the Greenflex is notable for being made with sustainability front of mind. It features natural crepe rubber for the sole, premium suede uppers, natural ingredient-tanned leather lining and insole, and it's made in Italy.

          Taylor Stitch
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2007
          • From: USA

          Boots aren't all menswear brand Taylor Stitch makes. They have everything from jackets and shirts to trousers and sunglasses are up for grabs on its site. Each of Taylor Stitch's products is united by a shared concern for craftsmanship, evident by high-quality construction at a transparent cost. The boots, made by hand in Léon, Mexico, the country's shoemaking capital, are meant to last.

          SHOP NOW

          Taylor Stitch The Moto Boot
          $348 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

          Taylor Sitch's Moto Boot may be stylish but makes for a great all-around work boot, too. Crafted in Léon, Mexico, it uses triple-needle stitching and Goodyear storm welt construction for longevity. It's made with durable yet soft weatherproof Snuff Suede, a pigskin lining and a Vibram lug sole.

          Rancourt & Co.
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1967
          • From: USA

          Rancourt had a father-son ownership structure in place from 1970 until the mid-1990s, when it traded hands. The son, Michael Rancourt, stayed on board. By 2008, the new owners decided it'd be best for the business to cease operations. Michael and his son, Kyle, reclaimed Rancourt in 2009. The brand's been on the uptick ever since, stocking everything from moccasins to derbies to durable work boots.

          SHOP NOW

          Rancourt & Co. Porter Boot
          $758 AT RANCOURT & CO.

          Made from some of the world's finest leather — Horween Shell Cordovan — Rancourt & Co.'s Porter Boots are built to last and look buttery, albeit a bit shiny. That'll fade, if you let it, but proper care can keep these clean for a long time.

          Alden
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1884
          • From: USA

          There's a little tidbit of footwear history I always get wrong: where was Alden founded? I want to say England. Makes sense, right? It's New England, for those wondering what the right answer is. The family-owned company's footwear has been made in Middleborough, Massachusetts since 1970, in a factory they relocated to after sharing one with Old Colony Footwear for decades.

          SHOP NOW

          Alden Indy Boot
          Courtesy
          $621 AT TODD SNYDER

          The Alden Indy Boot earned its name by way of being the choice shoe of fictional professor of archaeology, Indiana Jones. These are cut from Snuff Suede and finished with the famous orthopedically correct lasts.

          Filson
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1897
          • From: USA

          Filson was founded in 1897 in Seattle as C.C. Filson's Pioneer Alaska Clothing and Blanket Manufacturers, an outfitter for those on their way toward claiming their stake of the Alaskan gold rush. The tradition carried through the '80s, when Filson was acquired by a former distributor. He expanded the line using traditional manufacturing techniques and materials, rendering it reminiscent to the brand we know today. In 2012, the same holdings company that owns Shinola bought Filson.

          SHOP NOW

          Filson Service Boots
          Courtesy
          $368 AT FILSON

          Filson's Service Boots are a timeless staple constructed from full-grain, roughout leather. Suede lines the inside while a Vibram mini-lug outsole with a stacked leather heel finish off the bottom.

          Frye
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1863
          • From: USA

          Frye's outfitted everyone from U.S. army men in WWII, college kids in the '70s, and cowboys. Their long lineage and expansive line make them an easy option for anyone, whether they're new to boots or a nit-picky collector.

          SHOP NOW

          Frye Bowery Lace Up
          $358 AT THEFRYECOMPANY.COM

          Frye's pre-distressed Bowery Moc Lace Up boot blends rugged workwear influences with refined tailoring, resulting in a design that's as durable as it is dressy. Goodyear welted and leather lined, they'll get even more comfortable with frequent wear.

          Blundstone
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1870
          • From: Australia

          Fresh off its 151st anniversary, Blundstone's been representing Australian bush boot lineage for nearly two centuries (well, close enough). Nearly everyone can wear and pull off Blundstones, which explains why they remain so popular. Plus, they're plenty durable and stylish in their own unique way.

          SHOP NOW

          Blundstone BL558 550 Boot
          Courtesy
          $220 AT ZAPPOS

          Technically part of the Australian bush boot lineage of boots, Blundstone’s 550 boot is one of the best values you can get. It’s a top choice for people in every industry thanks to the tough leather upper, shock-absorbing rubber sole and classic design.

          Blundstone just dropped a beefier Chelsea called the Lug Boot.

          Common Projects
          cp
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2004
          • From: Italy

          Common Projects became increasingly commonplace with the rise of menswear blogs. Sites ogled at the brand's sneakers, which were simple and utilitarian yet unique. Every pair came — and still come — with a one-of-a-kind sequence on the side representing the style, color, and size of the shoe. CP's boots exploded when celebs like Kanye West rocked them. They've been staples ever since.

          SHOP NOW

          Common Projects Sand Suede Chelsea Boots
          Courtesy
          $525 AT MR PORTER

          An instant classic since it was introduced into the lineup of luxury footwear brand Common Projects, this Chelsea boot features supple suede and a comfortable crepe rubber sole. Kanye’s been known to rock this version, but it’s not limited to hip-hop royalty.

          Danner
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1932
          • From: USA

          Charles Danner, the brand's founder, forged west in the early 20th century to supply loggers with the best possible footwear for their job. The mission resulted in the brand we know today, a manufacturer rich with heritage yet eager to innovate.

          SHOP NOW

          Danner Mountain Pass
          Courtesy
          $390 AT DANNER.COM

          A custom colorway called Smores, this version of Danner's sturdy hiking boot, the Mountain Pass, which is made in the USA from a water resistant full-grain leather upper, a Vibram outsole, Gore-Tex liners and a removable PU footbed. This is by far Danner's best boot.

          Season Three
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2018
          • From: USA

          Editor's Note: Season Three announced an "evolution" in 2022, stating they were offloading inventory to make way for new products, which may or may not be boots. We'll see.

          Founded by New Yorkers Jared Ray Johnson and Adam Klein, Season Three’s first shoe (and first-ever product) debuted on the Paris runway in Reese Cooper's FW20 show. Its flagship boot, The Ansel, is made in Northern Italy in a region known for its traditional shoemaking. But, they bring plenty of new energy to these fabled factories. Their boots broke one of our editor’s addiction to sneakers. They’re that comfortable. The combination of a wool liner and a cushioned Vibram Morflex Christy sole help these achieve peak softness.

          SHOP NOW

          J.Crew
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1947
          • From: USA

          Wah, wah, wah, it’s just J.Crew. I can hear every one of you boot aficionados whining now. The big mall brand may not be a shining example of generational craftsmanship, but its boots are affordable, accessible, and an incredible value considering the cost. They task factories in shoemaking regions with replicating icon styles: Chukkas, hikers, Chelseas, you name it. Give ‘em a chance. Even if just when you’re in a pinch or abiding by a stricter spending limit.

          J.Crew's new men's creative director just dropped his first collection, but can it bring the brand back from the brink?

          SHOP NOW

          J. Crew 1990 MacAlister Boot
          Courtesy
          $158 AT J CREW

          J.Crew’s unisex MacAlister boots reference “crepe-soled boots worn by British officers during World War II.” These are made from Italian suede and rubber outsoles and available in three different rich hues, Autumn Gold, Hunting Green, and Auburn. Don’t be pretentious. You can positively do plenty worse than a pair of boots from J. Crew. For the novice footwear nut, these will feel like a hell of an upgrade over that pair you’ve stuck with for far too long.

          Viberg
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1931
          • From: Canada

          Canada's crown jewel of bootmaking is Viberg — but they make more than just boots nowadays. (See the photo above for proof.) The company's now in its third generation, remaining entirely family-owned from inception until now. Crafted using traditional techniques, their footwear is constructed from only the finest materials: "brass tacks from England, heavyweight insoles from Spain, Vibram outsoles, Swiss hobnails and the finest upper leathers from renowned tanneries in the USA and Italy."

          SHOP NOW

          Viberg Service Boot 1035
          $785 AT VIBERG

          Viberg’s Service Boot differs from most other trench boots due to its signature stitchdown construction. The silhouette is as sleek as it is tough and the Ridgeway soles make it a surefooted boot in times of rain and snow. This style is quintessentially Viberg — built to last with subtle flair.

          Clarks
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1825
          • From: England

          Founded by a pair of rug-making brothers in England, Clarks first sold slippers cut from textile scraps. Two styles have become synonymous with the brand, both the Wallabee and the Desert Boot. The latter, founded in 1950, set off a storm of nearly identical iterations from other brands.

          SHOP NOW

          Clarks Desert Boot
          Courtesy
          $150 AT CLARKS

          The definitive desert boot is still made using supple and rugged English suede from the world-famous CF Stead leather tannery. Its crepe rubber sole gives superior cushioning and traction, too.

          Learn more about Clarks Desert Boots in our dedicated review.

          Red Wing
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1905
          • From: USA

          At one point, Vasque and Red Wing were one. They separated in 1997, but both clearly influence the other to this day. Red Wing's most popular styles date back to the 1950s, when the Moc toe took the boot scene by storm. All of the brand's heritage styles are made in the US still, including Style 875 (aka the Classic Moc).

          SHOP NOW

          Red Wing Classic Moc
          Courtesy
          $300 AT HUCKBERRY

          The Classic Moc (aka Style 875) was introduced in 1952. It was a success at first, and remains so today, too. They're durable enough for a dirty job and traditional enough for everyday wear — whether with selvedge denim or twill chinos.

          Red Wing also makes a Gore-Tex version for rainy days.

          L.L. Bean
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1912
          • From: USA

          Founded by a guy named Leon Leonwood Bean, L.L. Bean's timeline begins with the Bean Boot, aka a leather upper attached to rubber bottoms. They flopped at first, though, and few held up to any kind of wear, let alone tear. But by 1924 Bean outfitted Arctic explorers, and only a few years later its catalog was crowned best in the business. The rest is history, folks. And clearly with more than a few successes along the way.

          SHOP NOW

          L.L. Bean 8" Duck Boots
          Courtesy
          $139 AT L.L.BEAN

          L.L.Bean is known most for its famous Bean Boot, the original "duck boot." First introduced in 1912, the waterproof boot combines a rubber outsole and quarters with a full-grain leather upper for maximum waterproofness and comfort.

          Fracap
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1908
          • From: Italy

          Fracap is a true Italian company. In true Italian fashion, orders are processed more slowly when the brand's on its staff-wide seasonal holiday — for most of August. But, it's boot season! Fracap doesn't care. Not in a bad way, but with a we've-been-here-and-we're-never-leaving kind of flair. Their boots have been made in Puglia since 1908, first for farmers and now for fans of handcrafted luxury.

          SHOP NOW

          Fracap M120 Scarponcino Boot
          Courtesy
          $265 AT END CLOTHING

          Fracap’s Scarponcino Boot is made for the Italian Alps, courtesy of its tough-wearing upper and Vibram sole. Fully-leather lined, the badass boot features stitchdown construction for long-lasting wear.

          Aether Apparel
          someone in boots walking on a muddy and wet trail
          Aether Apparel
          • Founded: 2009
          • From: US

          Aether entered the market by catering to motorcyclists, skiers and other high-demand wearers. Now, they make a bunch more for everyday men, but every piece is built to withstand extreme conditions, courtesy of serious tech and interesting innovations.

          SHOP NOW

          Aether Apparel x Fracap Dolomite Boot
          $400 AT AETHERAPPAREL.COM

          This boot is technically made by Fracap, but it was designed in collaboration with Aether Apparel, a moto and snow brand turned bonafide star in the menswear world. Constructed from a leather upper and a leather liner, plus a tough Vibram outsole, these work well in the snow but are comfortable for commuting in the city, too. Stay tuned for more original concepts from Aether, which, based on the success of this boot and the brand's signature Moto Boot, should surely be coming soon.

          R.M. Williams
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1932
          • From: Australia

          A decade shy of its centennial, R.M. Williams has been making brush boots for the rugged, unforgiving Australian outback since 1932. And they've largely been crafted the same way the whole time: one piece of yearling leather attached to a rubber sole. Durable enough for trekking rough terrain and yet dressy enough for date night, you're unlikely to find a more versatile boot.

          SHOP NOW

          R.M. Williams Comfort Craftsman Boot
          Courtesy
          $495 AT R.M. WILLIAMS

          R.M. Williams’ Comfort Craftsman Boot is one of the brand's best-selling boots, braving the Australian outback on the feet of its hardest-working cowboys. The single, one-piece leather upper is supple yet durable and the Goodyear-welted construction extends the life of the boot several factors over. If it’s tough enough for Aussie cowboys, it’s tough enough for you.

          Oak Street Bootmakers
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2010
          • From: USA

          Founded by the son of a cobbler, Oak Street Bootmakers "was created to help preserve the tradition of American shoemaking. We are the latest chapter in a very old story," George Vlagos, the aforementioned son, says. The company focuses on high-quality construction and refined source material, ensuring longevity and durability.

          SHOP NOW

          Oak Street Bootmakers Cap-Toe Lakeshore Boot
          Courtesy
          $496 AT OAK STREET BOOTMAKERS

          It's difficult to list all of the durability lending design details embedded in these boots: Goodyear Welt construction, hand-lasting, Horween Chromexcel leather, partially-structured cap-toe, black Dainite rubber-studded sole, just to name a few. Despite the long list, every one is there to serve a singular purpose: make sure they last. And they will... forever if you're smart about caring for them.

          Belstaff
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1924
          • From: England

          Belstaff owes its success to the military and motorcycles. Both industries saw serious surges in demand for durable, hard-wearing gear and weatherproof finishes, both of which Belstaff's founders specialized in. But it wasn't until 1927 that the brand made anything other than standard issue textiles for soldiers and track jackets for racers. Belstaff remained rooted in adventure, though, albeit while outfitting Steve McQueen and other stylish men, too.

          SHOP NOW

          Belstaff Marshall Boot
          Courtesy
          $475 AT BELSTAFF.COM

          Manage even the messiest of jobs with Belstaff's eight inch Marshall Boot, work footwear with style sensibility. Contrast stitching and speed hooks give it a subtle twist, while the tumbled leather stays true to tradition.

          Thursday Boot Company
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2014
          • From: USA

          Thursday isn't rooted in rich, working class history. Rather, it's a newer brand built with city folks front of mind. Big, heavy boots weren't practical for everyone, especially those commuting in places like New York. Sure, they're hefty and can withstand someone stepping on your toes on the subway, but they're too much. As such, Thursday found a middle ground between affordable, office-oriented footwear and full-on work boots. Think: timeless styles with comprehendible prices.

          SHOP NOW

          Thursday Boot Company Captain Lace-Up Boot
          Courtesy
          $199 AT THURSDAY BOOT CO.

          Crafted from Tier 1 cattle hide leather, StormKing lug outsoles, and Kevlar laces with a Goodyear Welt construction, these are as aesthetically pleasing as they are capable of being put to the test.

          "If you condition them properly, they should last for years," one Gear Patrol tester says about these boots. "Just be forewarned — the first few months of ownership are painful."

          Taft
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2013
          • From: USA

          Taft specializes in interesting textures and hard-to-find combinations. Founded in 2013 by husband-wife duo, Kory and Mal, they've since made strides in the industry by emphasizing quality and individuality. You'll know a Taft boot when you see it, sometimes for better or worse. The brand's subtler styles are the best bet, we'd argue, while the louder options will garner plenty of attention.

          SHOP NOW

          Taft The Havana Boot
          $325 AT TAFTCLOTHING.COM

          This subtle, stylish Chelsea boot by Taft features full brogue detailing, a Goodyear Welt construction, and a leather heel with rubber inserts, which promises comfortability.

          Tecovas
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2014
          • From: USA

          Tecovas was born with a singular mission: to make high-quality cowboy boots at an affordable price. Over 200 steps comprise each boot's construction, which is done by a team of artisans in Léon, Mexico. There, high-quality leather meets genuine craftsmanship, resulting in boots with hand-done cording, stitching and assembling.

          You can learn all about Tecovas in our dedicated brand breakdown, which recaps its history spotlights its most popular styles.

          SHOP NOW

          Tecovas The Dean
          Courtesy
          $255 AT TECOVAS

          The Dean is a sensible cowboy boot even for city folks. It has a slim shaft that can slip under tighter pants and a side-zip for easy on-off.

          Velasca
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1959
          • From: Italy

          Velasca posits itself as the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship. The company makes lace-ups, monk straps, sneakers, moccasins, summer shoes, and, of course, boots. Why else would they be mentioned here?

          SHOP NOW

          Velasca Bergamin Boots
          Courtesy
          $280 AT VELASCA

          Velasca keeps its prices low by bypassing middlemen in favor of a quasi-DTC delivery technique. These Bergamin boots are made in Italy from suede calf leather and para (aka natural, flexible rubber) soles.

          Grenson
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1866
          • From: England

          Grenson has been around since 1866. However, their meteoric rise is rather recent. Tim Little bought the company in 2010 and expanded its distribution to stores like Harrods and Selfridges, kickstarting serious growth. Grenson moved into New York in 2015 and celebrated its 150th anniversary the year after. They sell lots now, but the boots remain their bread and butter.

          SHOP NOW

          Grenson Brady Boot
          $545 AT GRENSON.COM

          Fit for bumpy roads and city blocks, Grenson's Brady Boot sits above the ankle and has eyelets the length of its tongue. They're an excellent example of the brand's balancing of their heritage base and modern ambitions.

          Unmarked
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2011
          • From: Mexico

          Hugo Fonce, designer for Unmarked, wants to spotlight craftsmanship found in Léon, Mexico, the country's footwear capital. For Unmarked, lemon-wood pegs, invisible channels, leather-lining and intricate embroidery are details inherent to the brand. Emphasizing quality and aesthetics, every release is timeless in two ways: most are resoleable, thus prolonging their lifespan, and most are classic men's styles with little chance of ever falling from favor. It's hard to overstate how incredible Unmarked's boots look and feel. Plus, their prices are incredibly fair given what they could charge.

          SHOP NOW

          Unmarked Archie-01 GRM Boots
          Courtesy
          $330 AT UNMARKED

          Incredibly durable, Unmarked's Archie-01 boots were designed as an homage to Mexican worker boots, which were made from heavy cowhide leather with calf leather liners and a cork-filled footbed and midsole. There's also a ripple soled version for those seeking something... edgier.

          Diemme
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1992
          • From: Italy

          Diemme's been doing things its own since 1992. Founded on a combination of performance-oriented innovations and heritage craftsmanship, the brand orients itself to city folks, and those seeking modern twists on rugged wardrobe essentials. See: Chelsea boots with high, rubberized soles and hiking boots cut from Cordura.

          SHOP NOW

          Diemme Everest Boots
          $549 AT BACKCOUNTRY

          Sported by Drake in one of his recent music videos, Diemme's Everest Boots are an obvious riff on the traditional hiker's boot. It has outdoorsy metal eyelets with piped laces, a high toe cap and a padded collar.

          Paraboot
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1908
          • From: France

          Paraboot united all of its factories under one new roof in 2017, situated in the scenic Saint Jean de Moirans. The French brand has been making footwear for over 100 years, first for workers, then for skiers and folks in snowy settings and then mountaineers.

          SHOP NOW

          Paraboot Mucy Gringo in Brown
          $410 AT PARABOOT

          Unlike the brand's popular Avaoriaz boot, the Mucy isn't mountain-oriented. It could totally survive up there, but they're best fit for easier terrain. Take them on a hike; trudge city streets; trust they'll keep your feet dry and supported.

          Yuketen
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1989
          • From: USA

          Founded in 1989 by Hermosa Beach designer Yuki Matsuda, Yuketen embraces traditional, American styles with an emphasis on quality raw materials: "oiled leathers tanned in America, flesh-out leather and suede tanned in Toscana, Italy, vegetable-tanned leathers tanned in Mexico using only natural energy," for example. The offerings are split between Ready to Wear and Made to Order, both of which promise quality pairs.

          SHOP NOW

          Yuketen Angler boots
          $720 AT CLUTCH-CAFE.COM

          Remember Yuketen's emphasis on high-quality, captivating raw materials? Look at the full grain flesh out leather on these boots! They look incredible. Dubbed the Angler, the design references boots worn by fisherman in the '50s and '60s. These are finished with a speckled Cortina sole.

          "Being hand sewn makes them feel a little different on the feet, way more comfortable than a machine-stitched shoe. The craftsmanship is second to none — which sorta justifies the high cost of them. These boots will outlive me," our tester says about Yuketen's traditional moccasin construction boots.

          White's
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1902 (or 1853)
          • From: USA

          White's was a generational operation until it sold to LaCrosse footwear, the owner of Danner, in 2014. But the Washington-made boot brand didn't diminish with its acquisition. In fact, the brand was bought because of its commitment to American craftsmanship, a pillar of the company since its inception in 1902 (or 1853) depending on how you read into its history.

          White's, in collaboration with Baker's Shoes, offers custom boots built through the former's online store.

          SHOP NOW

          White's 350 Cutter
          Courtesy
          $700 AT SHOP.WHITESBOOTS.COM

          The 350 Cutter was originally designed by then White's owner Otto White, who famously took a chainsaw to a taller boot to make something loggers could wear on off days. The upper's waterproof and there's a mini Vibram outsole, plus each pair is both resoleable and rebuildable.

          "It may be the most hard-wearing and comfortable boot you can buy," our tester, Senior Editor John Zientek, says.

          Wesco
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1918
          • From: USA

          Wesco, a name born from combining West and Coast, is another feather in the cap for Oregon-based footwear brands. (Hey, Nike. Hey, Danner.) Every pair is made according to a 155 step process, which ensures quality and a promises longevity. They're all still made in a singular Oregon workshop, too.

          SHOP NOW

          Wesco Mister Lou
          Courtesy
          $750 AT BAKERSHOE.COM

          Built for anything, Wesco's all-purpose Mister Lou boots comes in Red Chromexcel leather with brass hardware, a slimmer shaft, and Dr Sole outsoles.

          Nicks Boots
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1964
          • From: USA

          Nicks has always been about work boots first and foremost, but now their collection includes heritage pairs (a signifier earned by being in business for 50+ years), firework-focused styles. They're still made in Spokane, by the way.

          SHOP NOW

          Nicks Boots Falcon
          Courtesy
          $569 AT NICK'S BOOTS

          Nicks' Falcon references traditional work boots — but does so with elevated twists. The upper is made from Horween leather; the outsole is by Vibram; the boot's double stitched; and added leather insoles mold to the wearer's foot.

          Grant Stone
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2016
          • From: USA

          Headquartered Michigan and made in Xiamen, China, Grant Stone is a Goodyear Welt-focused footwear brand. They thread US-based consumers and Chinese craftspeople, showcasing the quality — and creativity — that comes from true partnership.

          SHOP NOW

          Learn more about Grant Stone boots in our review of the Ottawa Boot.

          Grant Stone Brass Boot
          Courtesy
          $298 AT GRANT STONE

          Made on Xiamen Island in China, Grant Stone's Brass Boot bears its name from its metal eyelets and speed hooks. The upper is made from Waxed Commander leather, and the bottoms boast both a lug sole and full-grain leather heel counters.

          Crockett & Jones
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1879
          • From: England

          Crockett & Jones was founded in 1879 in England by a pair of guys with the last names... any guesses? Yes, Crockett and Jones. In fact, the once-family-owned brand in fact still is. Great-grandson, Charles Jones, sits at the helm today. His company's selections skew traditional yet are nothing short of serious luxury.

          SHOP NOW

          Crockett & Jones Tetbury Calf Boot
          Courtesy
          $650 AT TODD SNYDER

          The Tetbury Boot from Crockett and Jones comprises premium calf leather uppers and a Dainite rubber sole, promising both extravagance and practicality.

          Ariat
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1993
          • From: USA

          Ariat's name pays homage to Kentucky Derby winning race horse, Secretariat. The brand became the first to integrate performance tech into boots made for equestrian. Its since been the official outfitter for the Olympic team, and, as of late, a surprising, innovative entrant to other boot categories.

          SHOP NOW

          Ariat Wexford Waterproof Boot
          Courtesy
          $185 AT ARIAT.COM

          This is the exciting entry to other boot categories I was talking about. Ariat's Wexford Waterproof Boot is, well, waterproof, but also ultra-comfortable and, too.

          Lucchese
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1883
          • From: USA

          Lucchese, founded by Salvatore "Sam" Lucchese in San Antonio, Texas in 1883, makes luxury cowboy boots, sometimes from exotic leathers, in Texas to this day. Go here for your $2,000 western wear.

          SHOP NOW

          Lucchese Tanner Boot
          Courtesy
          $795 AT LUCCHESE

          Lucchese multi-generational boot tradition is revered the world over and its roper-style Tanner Boot is a standout. Featuring a premium goat leather upper that’s full of patina and character off the bat, the Tanner is a shorter cowboy boot that’s built in Texas using a resolable welted construction.

          The Flat Head
          the flat head boots on a wooden bench
          The Flat Head
          • Founded: 1996
          • From: Japan

          The Flat Head is an enigmatic, small-batch bootmaker based in Japan. When they are made, they're manufactured by a tiny shop typically responsible for THF's boots alone. Oftentimes, they undergo interesting treatments to develop pre-planned patinas and other markers of distress.

          SHOP NOW

          The Flat Head Goodyear Welted Engineer Boots
          Courtesy
          $995 AT SELF EDGE

          Straight from Japan, these boots from The Flat Head are some of the rarest on the market. Made in small batches, the boots feature natural Chromexcel pull-up leather, storm welt construction, steel shanks and custom-made brass hardware. Plus, a dying process at the end of manufacturing accelerates the development of dings and patina.

          Officine Creative
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1968
          • From: Italy

          "A wrinkle on the face, a scar, all evocative characteristics conveying a source of experience and life which are skillfully captured and recreated using our specialized ‘Leather Time Machine’ that gives evidence of a human, handmade experience channeled into each finished product that needs to be touched to be fully appreciated," the brand's about page reads. Damn! Dramatic! No, passionate. That's it. Officine Creative, founded in the late '60s, represents eccentric, elegant Italian craftsmanship to the fullest.

          SHOP NOW

          Officine Creative Artik Burnished-Leather Lace-Up Boots
          Courtesy
          $725 AT US.OFFICINECREATIVE.STORE

          I don't see many scratches or scars on Officine Creative's Artik Burnished-Leather Lace-Up Boots. But, the sheen will fade with regular wearing, transforming them from something spright and polished into something rugged and utilitarian. The edge was always there, you'll find, it just took wear and tear for you to notice it.

          J.M. Weston
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1891
          • From: France

          J.M. Weston orbits in what I call "otherworldly luxury." The 19th century era footwear manufacturer has endured through what has to be about a dozen wars, and millions of trend cycles, those both minutes-long and overstaying. All of its products are still made in the same small factory using select leathers and ancient techniques. Trust the process, I guess.

          SHOP NOW

          J.M. Weston Golf Montant Lace-Up Boot
          Courtesy
          $1,035 AT NORDSTROM

          $1,275... see what I meant about "otherworldly luxury?" J.M. Weston's Golf Montant Lace-Up Boot might cost more than your rent, but do apartments last forever? Not many. J.M. Weston boots will. Buy the boots. (Be advised: this is not sound financial advice. I'm a Style Editor after all.)

          John Lofgren
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2012
          • From: Japan

          Footwear designer John Lofgren uses boots and shoes to showcase Japanese craftsmanship, which he argues sets itself apart because of an "attention to detail and pride of craftsmanship. It’s simply part of the culture," he says. His footwear can prove hard to find, often since it's limited, and he's stateside now, but it's well worth the search.

          SHOP NOW

          LEARN MORE

          John Lofgren Chelsea Boots
          $825 AT STANDARD & STRANGE

          "Ethically made and superior quality is what I strive for always," Lofgren says of his boots. You'll find both are attributes of his Chelsea Boots, which are sold at Standard & Strange. Built with the John Lofgren 110 Last, the same as his Engineer Boots, these are heavier than most Chelseas and far more durable, too.

          John Lobb
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1849
          • From: England

          Hérmes owns John Lobb, by way of a sale back in 1976. The brand's first ready-to-wear collection came in 1982. So, how's it technically 100 years older? Well, the namesake founder apprenticed in London, made contraband-carrying boots for Australian Gold Rush miners, made boots for the Prince of Wales, and took custom orders from brick-and-mortar shops in both London and Paris. Nowadays, a limited inventory of lifestyles silhouettes make up most of its efforts.

          SHOP NOW

          John Lobb Lace Up Ankle Boots
          Courtesy
          $2,120 AT MATCHES FASHION

          LOL! Leather on leather. (That's what LOL stands for.) A leather upper and stark black rubber outsole contrast both the tan lining and the metal speed hooks. However, that's it. These represent simple, understated luxury.

          Edward Green
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1890
          • From: England

          It's estimated that Edward Green only makes about 250 pairs of leather boots or shoes a week. That's 50 a day, if they're working five days. Wouldn't blame them if it's only four. Making boots is hard, but Green has been doing it since 1890 — when Queen Victoria held the crown. They've upheld a reputation for tradition and timeless designs.

          SHOP NOW

          Edward Green Newmarket Suede Chelsea Boots
          Courtesy
          $1,580 AT EDWARD GREEN

          Edward Green's Newmarket Suede Chelsea Boots are a smart buy. Every element of them has been labored over, and the manufacturing processes managed to a T. These are made from high-quality suede and leather and rubber soles.

          Nocona
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1925
          • From: USA

          It was Enid Justin that founded Nocona all the way back in 1925. She was the daughter of a famous bootmaker destined to further her family's tradition through designs that stay true to Texas. Hell, the brand's slogan is "Let's Rodeo," and there isn't an item on their site that isn't a cowboy boot.

          SHOP NOW

          Nocona Jackpot Western Boots
          Courtesy
          $153 AT AMAZON

          Nocona's Jackpot Boots look like a million bucks. (Did you get that one?) Although you're not guaranteed to inherit any luck when you wear these, they're an upgrade nonetheless — and at an affordable price. 100-percent leather uppers attach to a leather sole, with a 13" shaft and 1.5" heel.

          Rios of Mercedes
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1853
          • From: Texas

          Rios of Mercedes was originally native to Mexico until the company moved to Texas just after 1900. In 1969 it was sold by the original family to two new investors, who have since steered the brand into the modern era. But, the product's remained largely the same: two collections of cowboy boots, Original and Stock, representing bespoke options and ready-to-wear pairs.

          SHOP NOW

          Rios of Mercedes Sahara Suede Cowboy Boots
          Courtesy
          $495 AT PINTO RANCH

          Rios of Mercedes has been crafting cowboy boots for over 160 years and its Sahara Suede Cowboy Boots remain a favorite. It features elegant distressed, suede roughout leather throughout, and a comfortable insole inside.

          Dr. Martens
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1947
          • From: Germany

          Who even is Dr. Martens anyway? A made up doctor with a specialization in footwear? Well, contrary to what I expected, I suppose, he, Dr. Klaus Maertens, was a 25-year-old doctor mending a broken foot in post-war Munich. He made his own boot using salvaged cobbler parts and an air cushioned sole. He showed the idea to another doctor, Dr. Herbert Funk, and the two went into the footwear business together. Another business noticed their aids for the proprietary boot and bought an exclusive licensing agreement from the two. The parent brand made a few tweaks, albeit signatures now, and rebranded the name and logo. It went on to be a massive success, as seen on everyone from Peter Townshend and punk rockers to e-girls and emo kids.

          SHOP NOW

          Dr. Martens 1460 Boot
          Courtesy
          $150 AT DSW

          The 1460 Boot by Dr. Martens features many of both the original design elements and additional tweaks done by the parent company. The yellow stitching? A tweak. The pull tab? Original. The bulbous toe? A tweak. Weird, right? Both visions blended perfectly to create a shoe that was utilitarian — once standard issue for postmen — and stylish — a fav of European rockers.

          Wolverine
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1883
          • From: USA

          “We’re not good because we’re old. We’re old because we’re good,” Wolverine’s website reads. Cocky? Not quite. Confident? Certainly. The company began when founder G.A. Krause bought a tannery. It was the 1910’s by the time its first signature boot debuted. The 1000 Mile Boot, named after how many miles you could put on a pair, were comfortable, soft, and long-lasting. They remain largely the same to this day.

          SHOP NOW

          Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot
          Courtesy
          $385 AT ZAPPOS

          This is that aforementioned 1000 Mile Boot. It's still named after the number of miles you can put on a pair, but you can probably add even more. This one is modeled after the original’s pattern, which was first produced in 1914, and made in Big Rapids, Michigan. Unlined, the boot’s upper is made from premium Horween leather and there’s a leather outsole with a Vibram heel, too.

          Hunter
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1856
          • From: England

          Hunter Boots was originally branded as the North British Rubber Company, a manufacturer of tires, belts, golf balls, rubber flooring, and beyond. The brand’s popular Wellington Boot didn’t arrive until 1956, when it was deemed no longer exclusive to the Royal Family. The brand was revered for its waterproofing abilities, and their functionality was the primary draw at first. They became stylish, though, for sure, but it was always the trust you had that you wouldn’t get wet that compelled wearers to buy pairs of Wellies (as they’re affectionately called).

          SHOP NOW

          Hunter Original Moc Toe Chelsea Boots
          $165 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

          These are not the well-known Wellies I was just talking about. Since Hunter was acquired in 2012, they’ve since expanded their collection to include Chelsea Boots, and, as evident by these, Moc Toe ones, too. These are shorter, more style-conscious and yet just as capable. They’ll keep you dry and they’re plenty comfortable.

          Ugg
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1978
          • From: USA

          Ugg was founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer living in Southern California. He was captivated by a material frequently used in his home country but few and far between in the states: sheepskin. He crafted shoes from the material and knew they’d catch on. And they did. They’ve since been adopted by everyone from soccer moms to snobby teens to Justin Bieber and Tom Brady. They’re popular and for plenty of reasons: comfortability, cushioning, and a cool, California kind of laid back look.

          Learn all about Ugg's history in our dedicated brand breakdown, including where the name comes from, where the first styles were worn and which are most popular today.

          SHOP NOW

          Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot
          $160 AT UGG

          Between their moccasins and ankle boots, Ugg also makes Chukkas. These suede Neumel Boots come lined with soft wool, and finished with a rubber sole. No, you shouldn’t take them hiking, or get them wet, but you can wear them around the house or on incognito errands.

          Timberland
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1973
          • From: USA

          The Timberland boot was so successful at launch that the brand that made them changed its name to Timberland. This was 1973, and that brand was Abington Shoe Company. Located in New Hampshire, they made Timbs to withstand the areas four defined seasons and the weather that came with them. Rain, snow, summer's heat, and biting cold winds all were no match for the Timberland boot, which quickly spread from suburban New Hampshire to cities all over the US.

          SHOP NOW

          Timberland 6 Inch Waterproof Boot
          Courtesy
          $210 AT TIMBERLAND

          They're Timbs! Timberland Boots. A bonafide classic. You can't do much better than these high-top, waterproof boots native to New Hampshire. But you'd be hard to find a person who knows that. They're a city boot now, more common in the Bronx than they are in the great beyond, that's for sure. They break in well and provide plenty of value for their buck.

          Sorel
          style
          Sorel
          • Founded: 1962
          • From: Canada

          Sorel lived as a line under Kaufman Footwear from 1962 until 2000, when the company went bankrupt. It was undoubtedly the Canadian brand’s biggest hit. Columbia quickly scooped it up before it went belly up, and brought it back with a renewed focus on luxury, snow-focused footwear. You shouldn’t expect a ton of performance specs, but rather practical footwear you can wear through a few feet of the powdery stuff.

          SHOP NOW

          Sorel 1964 LTR Tall Boot
          Courtesy
          $136 AT SOREL

          Sorel combines the best of combat and rain boots with its Caribou Storm boots. They're waterproof, with a high, lace-up front and a duck boot-style heel and toe. These are more stylish than your standard Chelsea, but at a cost; they're $100 dollars more than the cheapest option on this list and the nubuck leather upper will need cared for over time.

          Le Majordome
          le majordome
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 2022
          • From:Switzerland

          Le Majordome, mere months removed from opening its first-ever US store, is exceeding expectations, and its top executive says its customer-centric approach is to thank.

          "I think what makes us different as a brand is that we find ourselves at the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary fashion — something only a few do," the brand's co-owner and president, Daniel Bucheli, says. "There are brands that do Goodyear welted shoes with a more modern approach, yet they mainly rely on very classic styles — like cap-toe oxfords or plain-toe derbies. Our goal is to make future classics: shoes that are well made, inspired by traditional craftsmanship, yet have an updated, modern look to them."

          LEARN MORE

          Le Majordome M11 Chelsea Boot
          $500 AT LEMAJORDOME.CH

          You can order this M11 Chelsea Boot as is or customize it to your liking. If you go for the latter option, though, the wait time is ~10 weeks. Le Majordome makes them entirely by hand from the sole up, making theirs unlike any others on the market, and they're still relatively new, too. Invest early!

          Sanders
          style
          Courtesy
          • Founded: 1873
          • From: England

          Sanders, founded in 1873, specializes in mundane luxury. I don’t intend for that to sound mean, by the way. They just make boots and shoes that are so basic they’re brilliant. Each pair is made in the same small English town as they were two centuries ago, from luxury materials and without overt branding of any kind. Trust them for fairly priced footwear with stoic flair.

          SHOP NOW

          Sanders
          Chelsea Boot
          Courtesy
          $295 AT SANDERS

          I wasn’t kidding. Sanders’ boots and shoes are the kind of next-level flex more and more consumers are craving. Think: New Balance sneakers, loafers, and the ilk. These are made from Italian suede, a full leather liner, and a double rubber stud sole. Plus, there’s a Todd Snyder branded pull tab on both the front and back of both boots. Props to Snyder for slipping that onto a boot by a brand known for never adding a noticeable logo.

          How to Clean Every Kind of Boot
          someone cleaning a boot
          Henry Phillips

          Boots are asked to brave tougher terrain than sneakers — and, as such, they surface with deeper scars. From the remnants of wet and slippery snow (or better yet the salt we use to melt it) and mud stains and to dust and dirt, everything, it seems, leaves a mark. Look to our guide to cleaning boots of all kinds for practical play-by-play and plenty of must-buys.

          LEARN MORE

