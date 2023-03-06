We're Hiring: Associate Editor, Gear Patrol Studios

About This Role

Gear Patrol Studios, the branded content studio and creative partnerships arm of Gear Patrol, is seeking an ambitious individual interested in media/branded content and building a broad foundation of relevant skills.

The role is a mid-level position with significant opportunities to learn from industry veterans in the branded content space. A typical day will include everything from writing digital content for some of the most storied franchises in Gear Patrol's history, interfacing with our in-house creative team and managing the success of our franchises.

The ideal candidate will be an energetic multitasker who can handle both immediate and long-term assignments. Candidates must also be highly organized, fast learners and proactive communicators.

Like all Gear Patrol team members, the ideal candidate should be passionate about product journalism and serving our audience of smart, discerning, gear-obsessed readers.

The role will report directly to the Associate Director, Gear Patrol Studios and work closely with all members of the business team.

Responsibilities

Write all copy that runs across sponsored franchises on digital, email and social platforms — maintaining a consistent voice and style across each

Write, edit and produce overflow turn-key content as necessary

Uphold the content mix in sponsored franchises, making sure it's aligned with coverage across other vertices and franchises at Gear Patrol.

Keep a watchful eye over how GPS content interacts with GP editorial content

Think creatively and own the promotion/success of franchises

Interface with the broader content team to align on shared initiatives

Serve as an on-camera/in-content/on-podcast representative for Gear Patrol Studios as necessary

Contribute to the pre-sale pitch and ideation process when needed

Monitor the competitive set and identify novel concepts that can be adapted and applied to GPS

Requirements

2-3 years of experience working at a digital media company in a writing and content production role

The ability to consistently meet deadlines

Excellent organization and attention to detail

Working efficiently under pressure and taking feedback constructively

A solutions-first approach to projects, responsibilities and challenges

Working knowledge of content production and creation tools such as Google Apps

Experience working in Asana a plus

Benefits & Perks

Competitive base salary

Career growth & earnings aligned with your performance and desire to achieve

Healthcare plans are fully paid for by Gear Patrol for the primary individual

Generous PTO package

Generous paid parental leave

Charitable gift matching

To Apply

Please send your resume, LinkedIn profile link, and cover letter to jobs@gearpatrol.com with the subject heading: “Associate Editor, Gear Patrol Studios”. In your email, please also include: