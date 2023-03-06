We're Hiring: Associate Editor, Gear Patrol Studios

About This Role
Gear Patrol Studios, the branded content studio and creative partnerships arm of Gear Patrol, is seeking an ambitious individual interested in media/branded content and building a broad foundation of relevant skills.
The role is a mid-level position with significant opportunities to learn from industry veterans in the branded content space. A typical day will include everything from writing digital content for some of the most storied franchises in Gear Patrol's history, interfacing with our in-house creative team and managing the success of our franchises.
The ideal candidate will be an energetic multitasker who can handle both immediate and long-term assignments. Candidates must also be highly organized, fast learners and proactive communicators.
Like all Gear Patrol team members, the ideal candidate should be passionate about product journalism and serving our audience of smart, discerning, gear-obsessed readers.
The role will report directly to the Associate Director, Gear Patrol Studios and work closely with all members of the business team.
Responsibilities
- Write all copy that runs across sponsored franchises on digital, email and social platforms — maintaining a consistent voice and style across each
- Write, edit and produce overflow turn-key content as necessary
- Uphold the content mix in sponsored franchises, making sure it's aligned with coverage across other vertices and franchises at Gear Patrol.
- Keep a watchful eye over how GPS content interacts with GP editorial content
- Think creatively and own the promotion/success of franchises
- Interface with the broader content team to align on shared initiatives
- Serve as an on-camera/in-content/on-podcast representative for Gear Patrol Studios as necessary
- Contribute to the pre-sale pitch and ideation process when needed
- Monitor the competitive set and identify novel concepts that can be adapted and applied to GPS
Requirements
- 2-3 years of experience working at a digital media company in a writing and content production role
- The ability to consistently meet deadlines
- Excellent organization and attention to detail
- Working efficiently under pressure and taking feedback constructively
- A solutions-first approach to projects, responsibilities and challenges
- Working knowledge of content production and creation tools such as Google Apps
- Experience working in Asana a plus
Benefits & Perks
- Competitive base salary
- Career growth & earnings aligned with your performance and desire to achieve
- Healthcare plans are fully paid for by Gear Patrol for the primary individual
- Generous PTO package
- Generous paid parental leave
- Charitable gift matching
To Apply
Please send your resume, LinkedIn profile link, and cover letter to jobs@gearpatrol.com with the subject heading: “Associate Editor, Gear Patrol Studios”. In your email, please also include:
- A brief introduction of yourself and why you believe you’re a fit for our team
- Links/examples of past published work
- A 150 word blurb on your favorite piece of gear