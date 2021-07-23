Vegan Chicken Nuggets? Impossible.

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this episode, we're talking about three news items from the last week. First, we discuss at-home spin bike giant Peloton’s new video game. Then, we look into the just-announced Chicken Nuggets from Impossible Foods. And lastly, Gear Patrol's Commerce Editor, Ryan Brower, will be joining to discuss his beef with Stone Brewing's new Buena Vida "premium" hard seltzer.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:35 – Peloton Launches Video Games, Is Now a Full-Blown Media Company

19:00 – Impossible Foods Announces Chicken Nuggets, Coming This Fall

32:44 – Stone Brewing Buena Vida Hard Seltzer, and Why It's Shouldn't be Called "Premium"

Featured:



Via Hollywood Reporter: “The Netflix of Wellness”: Inside the Hollywoodization of Peloton



Via Engadget: Peloton launches its first exercise game for connected bike owners

Via ReviewGeek.com: Sigh… Peloton Wants to Gamify Exercise

Via Insider: People are hacking their Peloton bikes so they can watch Netflix and cheat the leaderboard ranking system

Via Bloomberg: Impossible Foods to Launch Nuggets Into Brewing Faux-Chicken Battle

Via The Beet: Impossible Foods Announces New Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Via Thrillist: What’s the Difference Between Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat?

Via Stone Brewing: Stone Brewing Announces Buenavida Hard Seltzer, Crafted for the Good Life







The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.



Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io