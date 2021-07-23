Today's Top Stories
1
Gravity Glass, MagSafe Battery, Hyundai Elantra N
2
Upgrade Your Skincare Routine with Caldera + Lab
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Is the Perfect Workout Recovery Drink

Vegan Chicken Nuggets? Impossible.

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Thirty – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
podcast
Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this episode, we're talking about three news items from the last week. First, we discuss at-home spin bike giant Peloton’s new video game. Then, we look into the just-announced Chicken Nuggets from Impossible Foods. And lastly, Gear Patrol's Commerce Editor, Ryan Brower, will be joining to discuss his beef with Stone Brewing's new Buena Vida "premium" hard seltzer.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:35 – Peloton Launches Video Games, Is Now a Full-Blown Media Company

19:00 – Impossible Foods Announces Chicken Nuggets, Coming This Fall

32:44 – Stone Brewing Buena Vida Hard Seltzer, and Why It's Shouldn't be Called "Premium"

      Featured:

          Via Hollywood Reporter: “The Netflix of Wellness”: Inside the Hollywoodization of Peloton

          Via Engadget: Peloton launches its first exercise game for connected bike owners

          Via ReviewGeek.com: Sigh… Peloton Wants to Gamify Exercise

          Via Insider: People are hacking their Peloton bikes so they can watch Netflix and cheat the leaderboard ranking system

          Via Bloomberg: Impossible Foods to Launch Nuggets Into Brewing Faux-Chicken Battle

          Via The Beet: Impossible Foods Announces New Vegan Chicken Nuggets

          Via Thrillist: What’s the Difference Between Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat?

          Via Stone Brewing: Stone Brewing Announces Buenavida Hard Seltzer, Crafted for the Good Life



          The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

          Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

          This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
          More From The Gear Patrol Podcast
          Gravity Glass, MagSafe Battery, Hyundai Elantra N
          How (and Where) to Buy and Wear Shorts This Summer
          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
          Amazon Controversy, Ford's "Rattler" & More
          Don't Buy a Cheap Chef's Knife. Here's Why
          Personal Stories and Collabs Inspire Burial Beer
          Does the 2021 Ford Bronco Live Up to the Hype?
          Pellet Grills: A Great Outdoor Cooking Alternative
          The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
          What to Know Before Buying a Pocket Knife
          What Exactly Is a Tactical Watch?