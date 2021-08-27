Today's Top Stories
Is Elon Musk Actually Going to Build a Humanoid Robot?

The Tesla Robot, Jack Daniel's Tennessee 10-Year, and How to Shop on Social Media (Intelligently).

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

We discuss Elon Musk's Tesla Robot announcement; the first aged expression of Jack Daniels whiskey in over a century; and how to be an informed consumer in the face of hugely increased marketing across popular social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:31 – Tesla Robot

18:20 – Jack Daniel's 10-Year Tennessee Whiskey

30:30 – Navigating the World of Shopping on Social Media

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

