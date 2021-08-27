Is Elon Musk Actually Going to Build a Humanoid Robot?

[/iframe]

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

We discuss Elon Musk's Tesla Robot announcement; the first aged expression of Jack Daniels whiskey in over a century; and how to be an informed consumer in the face of hugely increased marketing across popular social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:31 – Tesla Robot

18:20 – Jack Daniel's 10-Year Tennessee Whiskey

30:30 – Navigating the World of Shopping on Social Media

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

