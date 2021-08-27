Is Elon Musk Actually Going to Build a Humanoid Robot?

[/iframe]
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
We discuss Elon Musk's Tesla Robot announcement; the first aged expression of Jack Daniels whiskey in over a century; and how to be an informed consumer in the face of hugely increased marketing across popular social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
01:31 – Tesla Robot
18:20 – Jack Daniel's 10-Year Tennessee Whiskey
30:30 – Navigating the World of Shopping on Social Media
Featured and Related:
