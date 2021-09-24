Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Designer Dalal Alsheik talks Autonomous Vehicle UX and Equity of Mobility

The future of mobility and "living rooms on wheels," plus: we ponder whether e-Readers are still relevant and discuss what to wear to the office these days.

gear patrol podcast ep40
Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

First, Dalal Alsheik joins to discuss her career in autonomous vehicle user experience design, her insights on the automotive industry and the future of mobility. Then, are e-Readers still relevant? Amazon just introduced the next generation of its Kindle e-Readers; we talk about their features, and what place e-Readers have in today's product world. And we'll end with a discussion on post-lockdown back-to-work style. Lululemon conducted a survey that found people who have worked from home for the past many months are hoping to shift their back-to-office attire to more comfortable styles. So what is office attire these days?

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 04:20 – Dalal Alsheik on Autonomous Vehicle UX and the Automotive Industry
  • 35:03 – Are e-Readers Still Relevant?
  • 42:50 – Lululemon Survey Indicates People Hope to Wear Comfy Clothes to the Office

    Featured and Related:

              Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

