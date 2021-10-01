Today's Top Stories
Fitness Guru Casey Johnston on Why Getting Swole Isn't Always the Point

Casey Johnston's Substack newsletter, "She's a Beast," the merits of Amazon's new Halo View fitness tracker, and a discussion of the Rivian R1T.

By Gear Patrol
gear patrol podcast ep41
Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This week we welcome a very special guest. Casey Johnston joins to talk about her Substack newsletter called 'She's a Beast,' the home gym she's set up in her Brooklyn backyard, and what's important for people to understand about fitness and lifting weights. Then we debate the merits of Amazon's new Halo View fitness tracker hardware and fitness and nutrition subscription services. Lastly, we end with a discussion of the Rivian R1T, glowing reviews of which have been flooding the web this week, and why it's such a mic-drop moment in the automotive space.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

05:02 – Casey Johnston, author of She's a Beast

34:37 Amazon Halo View, Halo Fitness, and Halo Nutrition

47:03 – Reactions to... Reviews of the Rivian R1T

                Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

