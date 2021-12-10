Today's Top Stories
Game Changers: ​​The 10 Most Revolutionary Products of 2021

The winners of this year's GP100 include the 2021 Game Changers: products that represent a massive shift in their respective categories.

By Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This week, several of our colleagues join to talk about products and services that made huge splashes in 2021. Trite though it may be to say, these products are true disruptors. They're Game Changers. Which means they're at the top tier of Gear Patrol's annual GP100 awards, our list of the 100 best new products of the year.

Obviously, the selection process for the GP100 is meticulous, but what sets apart a Game Changer from the other super impressive winners? What qualities lend themselves to disruption? Listen in for the knowledge drop–and check out the full GP100 list here.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

00:00 – What Is a Game Changer?

06:41 – I/O MAG Imprint 3D Goggle from Smith

13:15 – Whoop Any-Wear

19:15 – KYX Sneaker Rental

27:46 – Bose SoundControl Hearing Aids

37:47 – Dyson V15 Detect

44:32 – Fellow Drops

51:55 – Apple MacBook Pros

57:50 – Syng Cell Alpha Speaker

1:04:11 – Rivian R1T

1:11:11 – Bremont ENG300 Movement

Featured and Related:

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

