Ends Today: Enter to Win $4,500 in Ski & Snowboard Prizes

By Gear Patrol
person skiing down a snowy hill

Prepping for ski and snowboard season? Take your shot at going all-out this year. Our friends at ReddyYeti have put together a chance to win over $4,500 in prizes from LOGE Camps, Meier Skis, Spyder Outerwear, Mission Workshop and other great brands – the right gear for hitting the slopes. The jackpot includes lodging credits, skis or snowboards of your choosing, a weatherproof backpack and plenty more essential winter sports gear.

Learn more and enter now for your chance to win.

ENTER HERE

Terms: No purchase necessary. Enter from October 6, 2022-November 8, 2022 for your chance to win. Sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are lawful U.S. residents, and are 18 years of age or older, as of the start date of the sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: ReddyYeti. See official rules for details and Sponsor’s privacy policy.
