Gear, Cocktails and More at American Field’s Hill Country Hoedown

The ultimate outdoor lifestyle and shopping event is coming to Austin, Texas – and you're invited. For an entire weekend in December, shop gifts that give back; meet independent designers and founders; and, of course, enjoy fantastic barbecue and cocktails. You're guaranteed to find the greatest holiday gifts, get the inside scoop on unreleased products and take full advantage of the great outdoors. Best yet: act fast and get one free ticket with the purchase of a regular-priced ticket.

Over two days, Join Oris’ immersive Airstream experience to see first-hand the brand’s latest mechanical watches and visit Richter Goods for custom chain-stitching. In the market for a new ride? Test ride a MOD e-bike or check out Revival Cycles’ custom motorcycle builds. Swing by Kammok, Pecos Outdoors, and NOMAD Grills to see the latest outdoor gear in action. In between, sample craft spirits from Maker’s Mark and All Hands and snacks and seasonings from Yellowbird Hotsauce.

Early bird tickets for the December 10-11 event are available for purchase now, and a portion of every ticket sale goes to supporting the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation. For a limited time, use the code GPAUSTIN22 at checkout to receive one free ticket with your purchase of any regular-priced ticket. While you're at it, consider upgrading to a VIP ticket, which includes full-weekend entry and a gift bag containing swag worth over $450, including the latest edition of Gear Patrol Magazine.

THE DETAILS

AF Hill Country Hoedown

Saturday, December 10-Sunday, December 11

11 AM - 5 PM

Highbrow Lowbrow, 1707 3rd Street Austin TX