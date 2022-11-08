Inspired by the Elements, Meet Fox Racing’s Defend 3-Layer Water Jacket

This waterproof riding jacket was built for every storm, trail and commute.

By Gear Patrol Studios
fox racing defend 3 layer water jacket
Fox Racing

With its newest mountain biking jacket, Fox Racing has managed to further innovate on its consistently competitive technical outerwear. The jacket was designed to keep riders dry even in the most demanding conditions and draws from three elements – wind, water and fire. The lightweight piece offers key wind protection and waterproofing and will keep you as cozy as a campfire. Entitled the ‘Defend 3L Water Jacket,’ this piece was built around advanced weather protection. Equipped with fully-tapered seams, waterproof zippers and an added DWR coating, the jacket easily repels water, dirt and debris. Meanwhile, Cordura was strategically placed across the jacket in high wear zones, to ensure extra durability on the trail. Designed for every twist and turn, the mountain biking jacket features a hood that fits easily under most helmets and waterproof underarm vents that can be unzipped to help you cool down. So don’t let storm clouds dampen your days. Bring home the new Defend 3L Water Jacket to unlock a world of racing, no matter the weather.

Price: $275

SHOP NOW

