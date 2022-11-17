The Haven Sectional by Neighbor is built to maximize comfort, style and longevity. Crafted from teak in a modular form factor, buyers can custom-configure their purchase to fit their space and style. Supportive foam cushions provide long-lasting comfort that won\u2019t sag even when exposed to rain or spills; the quick-drying foam padding is upholstered with "life-proof" Sunbrella fabric. As easy to build as it is to own, the Haven Sectional \u2013 comprising four to eight total pieces, depending on configuration \u2013 is super easy to assemble and available in seven different colors. Best of all, between November 10 and 30, bring home the Haven Sectional \u2013 and everything else on Neighbor's site \u2013 for 15 percent off. Price: $3,900 SHOP NOW