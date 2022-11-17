Bring Home This Stunning Teak Sectional for 15 Percent Off

Designed for the stylish modern home, the Haven Sectional by Neighbor embodies the brand's commitment to durable, timeless modular outdoor furniture.

By Gear Patrol Studios
the haven sectional by neighbor
Neighbor

The Haven Sectional by Neighbor is built to maximize comfort, style and longevity. Crafted from teak in a modular form factor, buyers can custom-configure their purchase to fit their space and style. Supportive foam cushions provide long-lasting comfort that won’t sag even when exposed to rain or spills; the quick-drying foam padding is upholstered with "life-proof" Sunbrella fabric. As easy to build as it is to own, the Haven Sectional – comprising four to eight total pieces, depending on configuration – is super easy to assemble and available in seven different colors. Best of all, between November 10 and 30, bring home the Haven Sectional – and everything else on Neighbor's site – for 15 percent off.

Price: $3,900

SHOP NOW

