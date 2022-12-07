Twice as Powerful as Its Predecessor, Meet the XPS 13 Plus Laptop

Looking for a laptop that combines key battery tech, processing power and a gorgeous display? Look no further.

By Gear Patrol Studios
person holding guitar with one hand typing on dell laptop
Dell

Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus features 12th Gen Intel® Core™, which gives the laptop twice the processing power of previous models. Its improved battery technology offers longer-lasting charges in an overall lightweight design. New, edge-to-edge InfinityEdge displays simplify the computer’s overall design and offer a sleek, harmonious viewing and work surface. Combining peak speed, performance and mobility, the XPS 13 Plus is a laptop built around faster interactions. It’s designed to enable users to create and maneuver with ease, no matter the task at hand. Razor-thin and weighing just 2.71 pounds, the 13-hour battery can be topped off in just one hour. Couple this with 4K+ resolution, a zero-lattice keyboard and a backlit touch function, and you’ve got a game-changing laptop built for today, tomorrow and every day to come.

Price: $1,399*

(*pricing subject to change)

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
These Headphones Aren’t Just Waterproof
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge