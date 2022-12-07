Twice as Powerful as Its Predecessor, Meet the XPS 13 Plus Laptop

Dell\u2019s new XPS 13 Plus features 12th Gen Intel\u00ae Core\u2122, which gives the laptop twice the processing power of previous models. Its improved battery technology offers longer-lasting charges in an overall lightweight design. New, edge-to-edge InfinityEdge displays simplify the computer\u2019s overall design and offer a sleek, harmonious viewing and work surface. Combining peak speed, performance and mobility, the XPS 13 Plus is a laptop built around faster interactions. It\u2019s designed to enable users to create and maneuver with ease, no matter the task at hand. Razor-thin and weighing just 2.71 pounds, the 13-hour battery can be topped off in just one hour. Couple this with 4K+ resolution, a zero-lattice keyboard and a backlit touch function, and you\u2019ve got a game-changing laptop built for today, tomorrow and every day to come. Price: $1,399* (*pricing subject to change) SHOP NOW