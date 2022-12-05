Snap This Vape Device on Any Setup for a Smoother Ride

Say goodbye to hemp wicks, blow torches and butane \u2013 it\u2019s time to start riding a smoother wave. G Pen\u2019s Hyer Vaporizer ($250) is a portable vaporizer designed to snap onto any bong, dab rig or "glass-on-glass water piece." The device can be used with concentrate or dry herb thanks to two separate compartments: a quartz concentrate tank and a ceramic herb oven. With five temperature and time settings, it\u2019s easy to adjust every hit. The Hyer also boasts a long-lasting, fast-charging (USB-C compatible) battery that can power up to 30 cycles for wax or 50 for herb. Its battery and heater are separated to ensure no heating elements are exposed, and the tank housing is completely insulated. Couple these safety features with the device\u2019s magnetic modular glass fittings, integrated dab tool and versatility, and you\u2019ve got an excellent gift for the holiday tree lover in your life. As an added bonus, fans can take five percent off today with code: GEARPATROL . Price: $250 SHOP NOW