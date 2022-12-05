Snap This Vape Device on Any Setup for a Smoother Ride

Compatible with any "glass-on-glass water piece," the Hyer can be used with dry herb or concentrate.

By Gear Patrol Studios
g pen’s hyer vaporizer
Grenco Science

Say goodbye to hemp wicks, blow torches and butane – it’s time to start riding a smoother wave. G Pen’s Hyer Vaporizer ($250) is a portable vaporizer designed to snap onto any bong, dab rig or "glass-on-glass water piece." The device can be used with concentrate or dry herb thanks to two separate compartments: a quartz concentrate tank and a ceramic herb oven. With five temperature and time settings, it’s easy to adjust every hit. The Hyer also boasts a long-lasting, fast-charging (USB-C compatible) battery that can power up to 30 cycles for wax or 50 for herb. Its battery and heater are separated to ensure no heating elements are exposed, and the tank housing is completely insulated. Couple these safety features with the device’s magnetic modular glass fittings, integrated dab tool and versatility, and you’ve got an excellent gift for the holiday tree lover in your life. As an added bonus, fans can take five percent off today with code: GEARPATROL.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick