Hestra Fall Line Gloves Offer Optimized Grip, Comfort and Warmth

The brand's Fall Line Gloves are built for those out-of-bounds powder pockets, chilly commutes and everything in between.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man wearing snow gear carrying ski poles
Backcountry

Why settle for gloves that sacrifice style for performance? If your current pair is more of a compromise than a perfect winter solution, throw them out (ok, donate them) and go directly for Hestra’s hard-wearing and handsome Fall Line Gloves. Featuring supple leather construction and soft fleece lining, the gloves boast sturdy, efficient foam insulation that comfortably traps body heat and helps retain proper structure. Available in five colorways, the Fall Line gloves are also extra windproof and equipped with outseams to help optimize your pole grip. Their adjustable neoprene cuffs lock in warmth and shut out snow, an included carabiner makes it easy to keep them at hand for quick on-and-off. Designed to perform – and impress – these are the gloves you’ve been looking for.

Price: $165

SHOP NOW

