Get the Lawn of Your Dreams with This Spring Kit

Sunday has all the essentials for feeding and weeding your lawn this season.

By Gear Patrol Studios
sunday grass machine lawn care
Sunday

Sunday’s Custom Lawn Care programs have helped people build the yards of their dreams for over four years, but they've always required a subscription (retailing over $150). Now, for the first time ever, Sunday is offering a ‘Spring Lawn Kit’, for new fans who want to try the service out before locking in for a full one year subscription.

The bundle includes the brand's top products for spring: Two Fertilizers to help kickstart grass growth, and a Dandelion Weed Killer to knock back the pesky weeds that love to pop out around this time of the year. All of this for only $70!

Equipped with these products, you'll be able to help your lawn fight off winter stress and build its strength up to keep up with the Joneses all summer long.

Alternatively, if you want to dive right into a subscription plan, Sunday is running a 20 percent off All Lawn Plans offer through the end of April. This is the time to take back your backyard, and grow the best lawn on the block. So don’t wait another second, and don't let another lawn season pass you by.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

